Green Front Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

112 2nd Street

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Order Again

Entrees

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Ox Tails

$17.50

Curry chicken

$14.00

Curry Goat

$15.00

Main

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$10.50

Chicken like Mama used to make it!

Fried Pork Chop

$12.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.00

Philly Cheese Chicken

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Heritage

Burgers

Burgers

$7.00+

The BEST hamburger... plain and simple goodness. Served with a side of fries.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs

$2.50+

All beef hot dogs grilled to perfection. Serviced with a side of fries.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

French Fries made the way you like em... golden brown.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

You gotta taste this to believe it... look up delicious and you will see a pic of this Mac & Cheese!

Collards

Collards

$3.00

Down home collard greens... Delicious. Order as a side for your meal or double up and eat them as a meal!

Salad - Spring Mix

Salad - Spring Mix

$3.00

A super healthy blend of colorful greens.

Corn Soufflee

$3.00

Rice w/ Gravey

$3.00

Deserts

Pound Cake

$4.00

Philly Ice Water

$4.00

Bakers Choice

Breakfast All Day

Scrambled Eggs

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Sprint

$1.50

Pinapple Fanta

$1.50

Orange Fanta

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

A good cup of coffee is like heaven on earth. Small brewed and made fresh.

Special-Tea (sweet)

$1.50

Lemonade (Fresh Squeezed)

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Out of stock

Mugs

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the historic Green Front Cafe!

Website

Location

112 2nd Street, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Directions

