Restaurant header imageView gallery

GREEN•G

475 Reviews

$$

222 NE 24th St #106

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

P.B Grind
Gainz Smoothie
Amazonia

TOASTS, WAFFLES, OATS & GRANOLA BOWLS

All Day Breakfast
Salmon Egg Avo Toast

Salmon Egg Avo Toast

$15.30

Avocado Smash, leafy green, Smoked Salmon and Organic Hard-boiled Egg Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.30

Avocado Smash, Cilantro, Cashew Cheese, Sour Cream (nuts base), Chia Seeds and Goji Berries Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"

Avo Walnut Toast

Avo Walnut Toast

$13.30

Cashew cheese, Walnut Meat, Sliced Avocado, Cashew Sour Cream, Cayenne Pepper and Agave Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"

Almond Toast

Almond Toast

$11.00

Almond or Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Strawberries, Green Apple and Agave Sourdough Bread "Zack the Baker"

Hot Oatmeal Bowl

Hot Oatmeal Bowl

$12.00

Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt and Maple. Topped with GF Granola, Blueberries, Mango, Almond Butter and Coconut Flakes

Green G Waffle

Green G Waffle

$15.00

Gluten Free Waffle Tapioca Flour, Coconut Flour, Maca, Organic Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon. Topped with: Strawberries, Banana, Maple Syrup, Coconut Flakes and Almond Butter

Nutella Waffle

$13.50

Gluten Free Tapioca Flour, Coconut Flour, Maca, Organic Eggs, Cinnamon Topped with Strawberries, Banana and Nutella

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$13.00

Greek Yogurt Or Vanilla Chia Pudding Base Topped with: Strawberries, Banana and Mango, Raw Honey, GF Granola and Coconut flakes

Overnight GF Oats

Overnight GF Oats

$9.00

Overnight Oats, Chia Seeds and Almond Milk. Maple, Vanilla Essence and Isolated Vanilla Whey Protein Topped with: Coconut flakes and Blueberries or Goji Berries This product can't be made vegan.

Protein Smoothies

Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Chocolate Protein, Acai and Banana
Gainz Smoothie

Gainz Smoothie

$12.00

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maca, Cacao, Banana, (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon and Dates.

Berry Xtreme

Berry Xtreme

$12.00

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Whey Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Banana and Raw Honey.

Go Fit

Go Fit

$12.00

Coconut Milk, Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, (Isolated or Vegan) Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Extract and Raw Honey.

Berrygainz

Berrygainz

$13.00

Almond Milk, Peanut butter, Blueberries, Cinnamon, Full Whey Chocolate Protein Scoop, Strawberries and Cacao.

Blue Almond

Blue Almond

$13.50

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cashews, Oats, Banana and Vanilla Protein.

NEW Peanut Dream

$13.00

Oat milk, Acai, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein, Banana

Smoothies

Vida A La Green

Vida A La Green

$13.00

Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Almond Butter, Oats, Blueberries, Banana and Raw Honey.

Coco-Cucumber

Coco-Cucumber

$12.00

Coconut Water, Cucumber, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon and Raw Honey.

Dragon

Dragon

$12.00

Orange Juice, Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Strawberries and Raw Honey.

Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$11.50

Smoothie Bombs

Everything you love in a smoothie + your favorite toppings.
Limonada de Coco

Limonada de Coco

$13.50

Coconut Milk, Lemon, Matcha, Pineapple and Mint Topped with: Granola, Condensed Milk, Apple and Pineapple

Viva Miami

Viva Miami

$13.50

Orange Juice, Mango, Coconut Meat, Pineapple, Agave, Turmeric and Ginger. Toppings: Granola, Goji Berries, Blueberries and Cacao Nibs

It's All Good

It's All Good

$13.50

Orange Juice, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Maple and Moringa. Toppings: Coconut flakes, GF Granola, Banana and Strawberry

Acai Bowls

Acai Puro
Amazonia

Amazonia

$14.50

Acai, Banana, Pineapple and Raw Honey. Topped with Granola, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes

Luscious

Luscious

$15.00

A base of Acai, Pineapple, Banana, Raw Honey Topped with: Chia Pudding, Mixed Nuts, Strawberries, Mango and Coconut Flakes

The Knockout

The Knockout

$16.50

Acai , Banana, Whey Protein and Raw Honey. Topped with Almond Butter, Mixed Nuts, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberries and Coconut Flakes

Acai-Guarana Bowls

P.B Grind

P.B Grind

$15.00

Acai - Guarana, Banana, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whey Protein. Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries, Blueberries and Kiwi

Lean & Mean

Lean & Mean

$15.00

Acai - Guarana and Strawberries. Toppings: Granola, Coconut Meat, Strawberries, Mango, Kiwi, Goji Berries and a Side of Raw Honey

Smoothie Bowls

Pitayamia

Pitayamia

$15.00

Dragon Fruit, Strawberries, Pineapple Banana and Raw Honey. Toppings: Granola, Bee Pollen, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Strawberries and Kiwi.

Gainz Bowl

Gainz Bowl

$14.00

Coconut Meat, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maca, Dates (Isolated or Vegan) Chocolate Protien Cacao and Cinnamon. Toppings: Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries and Bar Figs

Bluemonk

Bluemonk

$15.00

Blue Majik, Cashews, Coconut Meat, Maca, Banana, Oats, Monk Fruit, Lemon and (Isolated or Vegan) Vanilla Protein. Toppings: Granola Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Blueberries, Kiwi and Coconut Meat.

Green.G

Green.G

$15.00

Spinach, Spirulina, Almond Butter, Coconut Meat, Apple, Banana, Maca and Raw Honey. Toppings: Banana, Mixed Nuts, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs

JUICES- ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED

Raw Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Locally Made in Miami Never Heated or Processed No added sugar, water or additives to preserve the juice 3-4 Day Shelf Life

Adjust Yourself 12 oz

$11.25

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon, Cilantro and Ginger

Verde Fit 12 oz

$11.25

Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber and Apple Cider Vinegar

Green-G 12 oz

$11.25

Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Lemon, Spirulina, Himalayan Sea Salt and Cayenne Pepper

Beetrush 12 oz

$11.00

Beets, Green Apple, Carrot and Lemon

Cafe Of Life 12 oz

$11.00

Green Apple, Carrot, Lemon and Ginger

Straight Up 12 oz

$11.00

Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger, Pineapple, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric and Chia Seeds

Orange Juice

$9.25

Celery Juice

$11.25

100% Celery Juice

SHOTS & DETOX LEMONADES

Picantico Shot

$5.25

Ginger, Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Cayenne and Raw Honey

Sana shot

$6.00

Turmeric, Garlic, ACV, Lemon and Black Pepper

Ginger Shot

$6.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$11.00

Activated Charcoal, Lemon, Maple and Alkaline Water

Blue Soul Lemonade

$12.00

Blue Algae, Ginger, Lemon, Green Apple, Maca, Cayenne and Alkaline Water

CASHEW MILKS-MADE IN HOUSE

Freshly Made Cashew Milk from Raw Whole Cashews

Golden Milk

$12.00

Home Made Cashew Milk, Turmeric, Ginger, Raw Honey, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil, Black Pepper

21st century

$12.00

Home Made Cashew Milk, Dates, Spirulina, Vanilla, Coconut, Chlorella

DETOX KIT GREENG

3 DAYS- 24 (16oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 2 DETOX LEMONADES + 4 SHOTS 5 DAYS- 144 (16oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 5 DETOX LEMONADES 10 SHOTS

ONE DAY DETOX

$70.00

6 (16oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 1 (12oz) 1 DETOX LEMONADE + 1 FREE SHOT

TWO DAY DETOX

$150.00

18(16oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 3 (12oz) DETOX LEMONADES + 3 FREE SHOTS

THREE DAY DETOX

$220.00

5 DAYS- 30 (16oz) RAW ORGANIC COLD-PRESSED JUICES + 5 DETOX LEMONADES+ 5 FREE SHOTS

HEALTHY TREATS

Chia Puddings

Chia Puddings

$7.50
Energy Date Balls

Energy Date Balls

$8.50

Almond Butter, Dates, Mix Nuts Topped with: Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes

COFFEE & MATCHA

Matcha Tea (HOT) with water

$4.99

Matcha Latte (HOT) with milk

$6.99

Matcha Iced Latte Frio

$6.99

Cold Brew Iced Latte

$6.99

Fincas Coffee Cold Brew and your choice of milk + Sweetener

Cappucchino

$5.25

Expresso

$3.55

Double Expresso

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.25

American Coffee

$3.25

Chagaccino Ice Latte

$6.99

Chagaccino Latte (HOT)

$6.50

DRINKS

Just Water 1L

$5.95

Just Water SMALL

$4.00

Sunny Culture Probiotic

$6.00

Kombucha

Pop and Bottle Oat Latte

$5.75

Health Ade Kombucha

$6.00

Infused Cold Teas

Coconut Water

$5.25

Waiakea BIG Alkaline Water

$5.99

Waiakea SMALL Alkaline Water

$4.00

Odyssey Mushroom Elixir

$5.75

Alcaline + Electrolytes Water

$6.99

OUR FRIENDS

Big Cookie

$5.99

Banana Bread

$7.25

Muffins

$5.95

Croissants

$4.50Out of stock

SALAD

Kale Curry Salad

Kale Curry Salad

$12.00

Chopped Kale Tossed with Walnut Spread, Cashew Cheese, Cranberries, Vegan Curry Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

JUICE & ACAI

Website

Location

222 NE 24th St #106, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Green G image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Made in Italy - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2875 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
ArtisanKO
orange starNo Reviews
221 NE 29TH ST Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Kush - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
2003 N.Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Beaker & Gray
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2637 N. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Love Life Cafe - 105 NE 24th st Miami, FL 33137
orange starNo Reviews
105 Northeast 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Biscayne
orange star4.3 • 289
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston