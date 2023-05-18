Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Gateau

330 S 10th St

Lincoln, NE 68508

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Green Gateau

$9.00

Apricot Napoleon torte

$9.00

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$9.00

Coco Banana Cake

$9.00

Itailan Lemon Creme Cake

$9.00

Office Catering

Platters

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$60.00

Deluxe Assorted Platter

$85.00

Signature Salad

Signature Salads

$60.00

A La Carte

Quart of soup

$20.00

Gateau Ice tea Gallon

$30.00

Gateau Coffee Gallon

$30.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad Bowl

$20.00

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$30.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Pickle

$1.00

Menu Pantry

Pantry

Soup by the Quart

$20.00

Dressings and sauces

$6.00

Quart Vegetable risotto

$10.00

Pot Roast LB

$13.00

Brie en Croute each

$10.00

Ground Wagyu

$13.00

Corned Beef

$23.00

brussels sprout hash

$8.00

Spinach and Artichoke Fondue

$20.00

GG Crab Cakes

$20.00

Gg Chicken Salad

$15.00

Bacon

$13.00

Fresh Fettuccine Nests

$7.50

Wild Mushroom Demi-glace

$16.00

Baked Large Croissants

$3.00

Baked Brioche Bread

$8.00

Rye Bread

$8.00

Biscuits

$5.00

tortes

$90.00

Baked Small Croissants

$1.50

Baked Brioche Buns

$1.50

baked Parmesan Crisps

$1.50

Gateau Cakes

$90.00

Whole Quiche

$50.00

Signature Spice Blends

$5.00

Green Gateau Tea

$12.00

Green Gateau Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Green Gateau is an upper-scale neighborhood restaurant that has been in operation for over 25 years in the heart of downtown Lincoln. We have combined a European atmosphere with American contemporary cuisine to create a casual, yet refined feeling with delicious flavors. Owners Eric and Cristi are proud to serve their award winning desserts, fresh seafood, and Nebraska Wagyu beef. This is just a fraction of the comprehensive menu that is sure to satisfy. We are also proud to source local and organic produce, dairy, meat, and wine. The Green Gateau is a consistent winner of Lincoln's Choice 'Best Brunch', and offers brunch from 8-3 on both Saturday and Sunday. The Green Gateau boasts one of the most comprehensive wine selections in Nebraska, and is annually voted a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner.

Location

Directions

