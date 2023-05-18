Restaurant info

The Green Gateau is an upper-scale neighborhood restaurant that has been in operation for over 25 years in the heart of downtown Lincoln. We have combined a European atmosphere with American contemporary cuisine to create a casual, yet refined feeling with delicious flavors. Owners Eric and Cristi are proud to serve their award winning desserts, fresh seafood, and Nebraska Wagyu beef. This is just a fraction of the comprehensive menu that is sure to satisfy. We are also proud to source local and organic produce, dairy, meat, and wine. The Green Gateau is a consistent winner of Lincoln's Choice 'Best Brunch', and offers brunch from 8-3 on both Saturday and Sunday. The Green Gateau boasts one of the most comprehensive wine selections in Nebraska, and is annually voted a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner.