Greenheart Juice Shop - Vienna

review star

No reviews yet

208 Dominion Road NE

Vienna, VA 22180

Order Again

Cold-Pressed Juice 🍃

The Rooster 🥬

The Rooster 🥬

$12.00

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon | Detoxify, Restore & Rejuvenate Major Organs

MJ 🥬

MJ 🥬

$12.00

Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon, Mint | Alkalize the Body, Address Inflammation, Boost Immunity

Liquid Gold 🥕

Liquid Gold 🥕

$12.00

Carrot, Pineapple, Pear, Turmeric, Ginger | Reduce Inflammation, Boost Immunity, Neutralize Free Radicals

Naked Roots 💪

Naked Roots 💪

$12.00Out of stock

Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger | Purify Blood & Lymphatic System, Address Iron Deficiencies, Increase Energy, Improve Skin

Apple Crisp 🍎🍏

Apple Crisp 🍎🍏

$12.00

Red Apple, Green Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, Ceylon Cinnamon | Boost Immunity, Improve Heart Health, Cancer Preventative Properties

Forever Young 🍍

Forever Young 🍍

$12.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Coconut Water, Aloe | Hydrate, Improve Gut Health & Skin Repair, Reduce Effects of Sun Damage

Pure OJ 🍊 32 Ounce

Pure OJ 🍊 32 Ounce

$16.00

Orange | Oranges are packed with Vitamin C, which plays an essential role in immune function and doubles as a powerful antioxidant. Our orange juice is pressed fresh daily, unpasteurized and completely pure. Bottled in a large, 32 ounce recyclable plastic bottle.

Cashew Milks 🥛

Cashew Chai 🌰

Cashew Chai 🌰

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Ayurvedic Chai Spices (Cinnamon, Allspice, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger), Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Stimulate Digestive & Pancreatic Enzymes, Regulate Blood Sugar, Reduce Inflammation

Cold Brew Latte ☕️

Cold Brew Latte ☕️

$12.00

House-Made Cold-Brew Coffee, Activated Cashews, Medjool Dates, Coconut Sugar, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Increase Energy, Improve Brain Function

Strawberry Cashew 🍓

Strawberry Cashew 🍓

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Strawberries, Medjool Dates, Vanilla Bean, Himalayan Pink Salt | Helps tone and rejuvenate the skin.

Banana Cashew 🍌

Banana Cashew 🍌

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Banana, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Improve Digestion, Regulate Blood Sugar, Good Source of Soluble Fiber

Chocolate Cashew 🍫

Chocolate Cashew 🍫

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Cacao, Coconut Sugar, Medjool Dates, Vanilla Bean Powder, Himalayan Pink Salt | Relieve Stress, Elevate Mood, Balance Hormones

Vanilla Cashew 🥛

Vanilla Cashew 🥛

$12.00

Activated Cashews, Filtered Water, Medjool Dates, Ground Vanilla Bean, Himalayan Pink Salt | Plant-Based Protein, Smoothie Base, Coffee Creamer

Smoothies 🥤

Blue Moon 🫐🥑

Blue Moon 🫐🥑

$13.00

Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon

Cacao Bliss 🍫

Cacao Bliss 🍫

$12.00

Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon

Green Machine 🥬🍌🥥

Green Machine 🥬🍌🥥

$12.00

Kale, Banana, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina

Mint Matcha Chip 🍵

Mint Matcha Chip 🍵

$12.00

Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs

Pitaya Paradise 🏖

Pitaya Paradise 🏖

$12.00

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Orange, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry, Plant-Based Protein

Strawberry Swag 🍓🍌

Strawberry Swag 🍓🍌

$12.00

Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon

Very Berry 🫐🍓

Very Berry 🫐🍓

$12.00

Mixed Berries, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein

Bowls 🥣

Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌

Açaí Bowl 🍓🍌

$12.00

Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.

Mother of Dragons Bowl 🐉

Mother of Dragons Bowl 🐉

$12.00

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.

Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐

Super Green Smoothie Bowl 🥬🍌🫐

$12.00

Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.

Waffles 🧇

Apple Cinnamon Waffle 🍎

Apple Cinnamon Waffle 🍎

$14.00

Roasted Apple Cinnamon Waffle, Cinnamon-Infused Maple Syrup, Plant-Based Whip, Greenheart Granola

Signature Waffle 🍠

Signature Waffle 🍠

$14.00

Roasted Whipped Sweet Potato, Lemon Curd, Mixed Berries, Edible Flowers, Coconut Whip, Matcha Powder, Freshly Ground Nutmeg

Salads 🥗 & Soup 🍜

Radiant Greens Salad 🥬

Radiant Greens Salad 🥬

$12.00

Radicchio, Seasonal Greens, Seasonal Squash, Figs, and Walnuts. Tossed in a flavorful Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Contains Nuts.

Kale Caesar 🥬

Kale Caesar 🥬

$12.00

Kale, Roasted Chickpeas, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, and a Creamy Cashew Caesar Dressing. Contains Nuts.

Raw Pad Thai 🥢

Raw Pad Thai 🥢

$12.00

Zucchini, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, and a Thai-Style Tahini Dressing. Contains Sesame and Soy.

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup 🍄

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup 🍄

$12.00

Packed with mushrooms, wild rice and house-made cashew cream for that perfect cozy, cold-weather soup. Heat over medium heat until warm. Enjoy in your favorite bowl. | Ingredients: Portobello Mushroom, Cremini Mushroom, Wild Rice, Vegetable Broth, Water, Cashews, Shallots, Garlic, Olive Oil, Liquid Aminos, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast, Arrowroot Starch, Thyme, Chili Flakes, Himalayan Pink Salt Net wt. 16 oz

Snacks 🍿

AB&J Chia Pudding 🫐

AB&J Chia Pudding 🫐

$10.00

This pudding is a great on-the-go breakfast that will give you sustainable energy for the rest of the day. Our coconut chia pudding base, now in an 8 oz recyclable plastic jar, is topped with kiwi fruit and house-made ingredients, including a berry preserve and almond butter.

Chai-Spiced Granola 🧱

Chai-Spiced Granola 🧱

$12.00

A new, limited edition Chai-Spiced Granola. Sprinkled with our house-made chai spice, goji berries and packaged in a glass jar. | Ingredients: Gluten-Free Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Coconut Oil, House-Made Chai Spice (Ceylon Cinnamon, All Spice, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger), Goji Berries, Himalayan Pink Salt. Net wt 5 oz.

Hearty Nut Mix 🌰

Hearty Nut Mix 🌰

$12.00

Almonds, cashews, walnuts, pecans and pistachios soaked in a himalayan pink salt brine then double roasted with olive oil, garlic powder and cayenne pepper for a savory, protein-packed snack.

Spiced Apple Chips 🍎

Spiced Apple Chips 🍎

$8.00

Red apples coated with a touch of maple syrup and our chai-spice blend then dehydrated at a low temperature to preserve all the good stuff.

Essentia Alkaline Water 💧

Essentia Alkaline Water 💧

$4.00

New Wt. 32 Oz

Boosts ⚡️

Immunity Boost, 16 oz 🍋

Immunity Boost, 16 oz 🍋

$25.00

Ginger, Lemon | Boost Immunity, Improve Digestion, Protect Respiratory System

Inflammation Tamer, 16 oz 🥥

Inflammation Tamer, 16 oz 🥥

$28.00

Coconut Water, Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Lemon, Aloe | Reduce Inflammation, Support Joint Health, Relieve Physical Discomfort

Cleanses 🍃

1-Day Cleanse

1-Day Cleanse

$72.00

A one day version of our signature cleanse. Includes five cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai.

3-Day Signature Cleanse

3-Day Signature Cleanse

$216.00

Our most popular cleanse. Includes 18 bottles total. Five of our signature cold-pressed juices and fan fave, Cashew Chai, daily. This cleanse is designed to reboot your system, delivering the maximum amount of nutrients we have to offer.

Packs 🎁

Best Seller Pack

Best Seller Pack

$60.00Out of stock

Enjoy a selection of our best selling juices and milks. Includes MJ, Liquid Gold, Naked Roots, Forever Young, and our famous Cold Brew Latte.

Immunity Pack

Immunity Pack

$49.00Out of stock

Our top immune-supporting juices that target inflammation and aid in hydration. Includes our large Immunity Boost (18 oz), Sassy Sunshine, Liquid Gold and Forever Young.

Merchandise 🛍

Black Bottle Pump

Black Bottle Pump

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

Black Bottle Sprayer

Black Bottle Sprayer

$3.50Out of stock

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

White Bottle Pump

White Bottle Pump

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

White Bottle Sprayer

White Bottle Sprayer

$3.50

Give your Greenheart bottle a new life with a pump or sprayer. Make your own all-purpose household cleaner, hand soap or refill with your favorite bulk lotion.

Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

$10.00

Keep your Greenheart favorites chilled in transport with this insulated cooler bag. Fits four bottles and a small ice pack.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Greenheart offers a wide range of plant-based products from juices, nut milks and smoothies to prepackaged salads and snacks. In-store and for delivery.

Location

208 Dominion Road NE, Vienna, VA 22180

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

