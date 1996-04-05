Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greenhouse Biloxi

152 G E Ohr

Biloxi, MS 39530

Popular Items

Special Sweet Biscuit
Turkey Sandwich
BLTEA Sandwich

Special Biscuit Plates

Every day we make sweet and savory special biscuits. Please check our instagram @greenhousebiloxi or our website www.biscuitsprings.com for our daily specials menu.

Special Biscuit Plate

$8.75

Two special biscuits of your choice with a side.

Small Special Biscuit Plate

$5.50

One special biscuit of your choice with a side.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

2 Eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage if you choose, Fruit, side and a simple biscuit

Biscuit Sammies and Biscuits!

Petit Jean bacon & cheddar cheese baked into buttermilk biscuit dough.

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.25

Local Farm egg and Provolone cheese on a simple biscuit

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.75

Conecuh bacon local, farm egg, & provolone cheese on a simple Biscuit

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.75

house made sausage patty, local farm egg, and provolone cheese on a simple biscuit.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Sammie

Sweet Potato Breakfast Sammie

$6.75Out of stock

Fried egg, Ham, and pimiento cheese on a sweet potato bisuit

Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Sammie

$6.75

Fresh tomato, Fried Egg, Avocado on a bacon cheddar biscuit

Biscuit & Lox

$7.50

Smoked salmon, "lox fluff", house pickled red onions and capers, served open face on a biscuit.

Special Sweet Biscuit

$3.75

Call for daily selection.

Special Savory Biscuit

$3.75

Call for daily selection.

Simple Biscuit

$2.00

Classic buttermilk biscuit.

Sweet Potato Biscuit

$2.00Out of stock

Roasted sweet potato baked into buttermilk biscuit dough.

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$3.50

Conecuh Bacon and cheddar cheese baked into buttermilk biscuit dough.

Gluten Free Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Gluten free buttermilk biscuit.

Special Of The Day

$8.50Out of stock

Sandwiches & More

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna salad & melted provolone with lettuce, tomato & mustard on a house made bun.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey, local lettuce, tomato, avocado & house made honey mustard.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced black forest ham, brie, local lettuce, honey mustard & onion jam (thats HOUSE MADE honey mustard and Onion jam! YUM!! (we think this is amazing with a fried egg, just sayin)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, celery, and garam marsala on Multigrain bread with mayo, tomato, and local lettuce. Come with Fruit or Chips

BLTEA Sandwich

BLTEA Sandwich

$13.50

Conecuh bacon, local lettuce, tomato, avocado & local fried egg on multigrain. Comes with Fruit or chips.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

House made pimento cheese, local lettuce, fresh tomato, house pickled shallots, and creole mustard on multigrain Comes with chips or fruit.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Sandwich

$10.50

EXTRA provolone and cheddar cheese with fresh tomato on multigrain bread. Comes with a fruit or chips.

Salmon & Avocado Toast

Salmon & Avocado Toast

$12.00

hearty multigrain bread layered with lemon avocado mash, buttery bibb lettuce, smoked salmon, house pickled shallots, capers & everything seasoning. Comes with fruit or chips.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

lemon avocado mash, roasted beets, house pickled carrots, local butter lettuce and Alabama's Belle Chevre goat cheese all on our house made yeast roll bun. Comes with fruit or chips.

PB&J

$8.50

Homemade seasonal jam and creamy peanut butter on multigrain bread. Comes with fruit or chips.

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$14.00

Bibb lettuce, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, kale, carrots, feta, dried cranberries & pumpkin seeds dressed with orange balsamic vinaigrette.

Roasted Chicken Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00

Oven-roasted Joyce Farms chicken, Brick Wall Farms lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cheddar, sunflower seeds, and house made ranch dressing.

Quiche

Quiche

$8.00

A slice of one of our house made quiches. Served with a side.

Soup of the Day

$7.25Out of stock

A cup of today’s house made soup, with a simple biscuit on the side.

Burger Special

Burger Special

$14.50

Hand-pattied beef, cheddar cheese, local butter lettuce, house pickled red onions, pickles, mayo, brown mustard, and house made ketchup on a homemade yeast roll. Served with fruit or chips

Picnic Sammie

$13.50

This week's special! Conecuh Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Melted Brie, Strawberry Jam & Grainy Mustard on toasted white bread!

Sweets & Snacks

Classic vanilla icecream by the scoop.

Affogato

$4.50+

Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso over vanilla icecream.

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Abita root beer over vanilla icecream.

Ice Cream

$2.00

Classic vanilla icecream by the scoop.

Parfait

$5.25

House made granola, Greek yogurt and roasted apples or seasonal fruit.

Lent Biscuit

$2.50

A whole apple sliced and served with peanut butter. Make it a power house and add granola

Thumbprint Cookie

$2.60

White Chocolate Coconut Lime Cookies

$2.60

Carrot Cake Muffin (GF)

$3.25

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Brownies (GF)

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie

$2.60Out of stock

Blueberry Peach Jam Swirl Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Crackers (3)

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Sugar

$2.25Out of stock

Savory Lazy Tart

$4.25Out of stock

Cake

$4.00Out of stock

GF Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Hand Pies

$2.75Out of stock

Spinach Hand Pies

$2.75Out of stock

Pigs In A Blanket

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Bacon Sweet Potato Wheels

$2.00Out of stock

Valentine's Sugar Cookies

$0.75Out of stock

Greenhouse Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Biscuit Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Side of Dressed Greens

$3.50

Side of Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Side of Spiced Pecans

$3.50

Side of Voodoo Zapps

$2.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Honey Butter

$0.75

Side of Pimento Cheese

$0.75

Side of Regular Butter

$0.50

Side of Seasonal Jam

$0.75

Tahini Slaw

$3.50Out of stock

Take Home

Chicken Salad (8 oz)

$5.75

Pimento Cheese (8 oz)

$5.75

Honey Butter (8 oz)

$5.75

Seasonal Jam (8 oz)

$5.75

Granola (8 oz)

$8.00

Spiced Pecans ( 6oz)

$12.00

Cheese Crackers (12)

$4.50Out of stock

Soup Quart Take Home

$12.00

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$11.75

K Olives

$12.00

Chicken Salad 32oz

$18.75

Hummus

$5.75Out of stock

Specialties

Chai Latte

$4.00

Lightly sweetened Masala chai with milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Organic green tea powder with milk.

Golden Milk

$4.00

Tumeric Tonic tea with local honey and milk.

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey tea with vanilla and milk.

Biloxi Fog

$4.00

A coastal twist on an old classic. Earl Grey tea, milk, and our homemade orange syrup.

Orange Cocoa Latte

$4.75

Espresso and milk with our homemade orange & chocolate syrups.

Orange Creamsicle Latte

$4.75

Espresso and milk with our housemade orange and vanilla syrups.

Iced Espresso & Tonic

$5.00

Tonic Water and Espresso over Ice

Lemonade

$4.00

Made to order with fresh squeezed lemons and organic sugar.

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lemondade and housemade lavender syrup.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade and organic black iced tea.

Coffee

Pour Over

$3.00

12 oz

Cold Brew

$3.00

16 oz

Espresso

Americano

$3.00

12 oz hot/16 oz iced

Latte

$3.75

12 oz hot/16 oz iced

Cappuccino

$3.50

8 oz hot/10 oz iced

Demitasse

$3.00

2 oz

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz

Hot Tea

$3.00

12 oz

Bottled Drinks

Martenelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Abita Rootbeer

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Intelligentsia Cold Coffee

$4.75

Intelligentsia Oat Latte

$4.75

Simply Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Other Drinks

Ice Water

Milk

$2.50

10 oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

12 oz

Black Tea

Black Tea Gallon

$15.00

Black Tea 1/2 Gallon

$10.00

Black Tea Quart

$6.00

Lemon Grass - Please allow 24 hours for pick up

Lemongrass Gallon

$15.00

Lemongrass 1/2 Gallon

$10.00

Lemoingrass Quart

$6.00

Plum Ginger

Plum ginger Gallon

$18.00

Plum Ginger 1/2 Gallon

$10.00

Plum Ginger Quart

$6.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Gallon

$25.00

Cold Brew 1/2 Gallon

$14.00

Cold Brew Quart

$8.00

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Gallon

$30.00

Chai Latte 1/2 Gallon

$18.00

Chai Latte Quart

$9.00

Coast Honey

Coast Honey Comb

$15.00Out of stock

Coast Honey Small Pint

$12.00

Coast Honey Large Quart

$20.00

EVERYONE

EVERYONE Sticker

EVERYONE Sticker

$2.00

FREE SHIPPING! MAILING ORDERS: Please include your address in the special instructions box.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
