Greenhouse - UAB 401 19th Street South

Drinks

Water

GH Iced Tea

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Harvest Roots Kombucha

$4.99

La Croix

$2.99

Spindrift

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Izze

$2.99

Mineragua

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

Grab and Go!

Crudite with Dressing

$2.99

Carrots, celery, broccoli, peppers.

Chicken Salad Deli

$4.99

Hummus Deli

$4.99

Egg Salad Deli

$4.99Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Hummus and Pita Chips

$5.99+

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Salad

Spring Salad

$12.99+

Mixed greens, romaine, watercress, sugar snap peas, radish, shaved asparagus, pecorino, balsamic vinaigrette

Greenhouse Salad

$12.99+

Mixed greens, romaine, watercress, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, goat cheese, salad crunch, avocado, Goddess vinaigrette.

Pretty Good #1

$12.99+

Romaine, napa cabbage, watercress, radish, pickled carrot, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, cashews, gochujang vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.99+

Romaine, Kale, Watercress, Broccoli, CHerry tomatoes, bacon, pickled onion, egg, blue cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.99+

Romaine, kale, pecorino, breadcrumbs, GH Caesar dressing

The Freek

$12.99+

Romaine, mixed greens, parsley, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta, tahini vinaigrette

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.99+

Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.

Sandwiches

Bahn Green

$11.99+

Pork Rillette, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, ginger aioli, french loaf (Hot!)

GH Cuban

$11.99+Out of stock

Roasted pork, ham, marinated kale and pickled onions, swiss cheese, ciabatta (Hot!)

Grilled Cheese

$8.99+

Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99+

GH Chicken Salad on House-made Fruity Nutty Sourdough.

Steak Sandwich

$12.99+

Arugula, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella, Horsey Sauce, Chimichurri, French Roll

Mushroom Sandwich (V)

$10.99+

Arugula, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Vegan Cheese Blend, Vegan Horsey, Chimichurri, French Roll

Sides

Avocado Toast with Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.99

Pimento Cheese Toast

$4.99

Chickpea Fritters

$5.99

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sweet Potato Fries with Curried Mayo

$4.99

White Bean Hummus and Pita Chips

$4.99+

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Pita Chips

$2.99

Toast (Hinkle's Sourdough)

$2.99

Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.99

Smoothies

Green Boi

$9.99

add whey protein

Blue Guy

$9.99

Mr. Pink

$9.99

Soup

Creamy Tomato

$5.99Out of stock

Topped with breadcrumbs and pesto.

White Chicken Chili

$6.99Out of stock

Carrot Cumin (V)

$5.99Out of stock

WILDCARD

$6.99Out of stock

Mushroom (V)

$5.99Out of stock

Sweets

Ridiculous Cookie

$4.00

It lives up to its name.

Gluten-Free Blondie

$4.00

contains walnuts

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

(Nut free!)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

