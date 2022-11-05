Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greenhouse Bistro

2070 Chain Bridge Road

Tysons, VA 22182

Order Again

Soup/Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Burrata Caprese

$11.00

Caesar

$13.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Greenhouse Salad

$14.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$14.00

PUMPKIN SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Spiced Vegan Lentil Soup

$9.00

Appetizers

Empanadas

$14.00

Greenhouse Wings

$12.00

Tuna Poke Nachos

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$14.00

Shrimp Gambas

$17.00

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Sea Scallops

$14.00

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Japanese Steak Bites

$15.00

Charcuterie

$15.00

Bruschetta Trio

$10.00

Lima Edamame

$9.00

Pizza

Bianca with Prosciutto

$15.00

Diavola Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

PINEAPPLE PIZZA

$15.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Entree

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Crab & Shrimp Stuffed Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Kabob

Grilled Seafood Trio

$29.00

Lamb Burger

$17.00

ROCKFISH

$27.00

SEAFOOD CAPELLINI

$28.00

SIRLOIN STEAK

$29.00

STEAK & LOBSTER

$55.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

The Burger

$17.00

Tomahawk Steak

$95.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

TUNA STEAK

$25.00

Sides

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Naan

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Scallops

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Affogato

$9.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Coppa Tre Cioccolati

$9.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids

Big Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids French Fry Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Spaghetti Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Artisanal Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Beef Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Persian Pizza

$18.00

HUMMUS

$8.00

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$18.00

Koobideh Kabob

$18.00

Beef Kabob

$21.00

Lamb Kabob

$18.00

Salmon Kabob

$20.00

Kabob Half Platter

$50.00

Kabob Full Platter

$95.00

Mains

Spiced Vegan Lentil Soup

$9.00

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Koobideh Sandwich

$16.00

Sosis Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Kabobs Sand

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Starters

Herbs & Feta

$16.00

Greenhouse Wings

$12.00

Mediterranean Trio

$17.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Lima Edamame

$9.00

Hummus

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Designed for gathering over tea, coffee, beer, hand crafted cocktails, and urban garden cuisine in Tysons Corner.

Location

2070 Chain Bridge Road, Tysons, VA 22182

Directions

