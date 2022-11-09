Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Greenhouse Cafe RBNY @Rockaway Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rocket Fuel on Tap
Matcha Latte
Banana Bread

Seasonal Drinks

Clove Latte

Clove Latte

$6.50

Latte made with homemade 48 hour steeped clove syrup

Double Cinnamon Latte

Double Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

Latte made with homemade 48 hour steeped cinnamon syrup

Double Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

Double Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Made with Raaka maple couverture (dairy-free) and a 48hr steeped cinnamon syrup

Mulled Apple Cider

Mulled Apple Cider

$6.00

Mulled apple cider with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and star anise

Maple Soda

$5.00

Espresso

-Espresso

-Espresso

$4.00

Blend of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees that provide a fluffy, rich, dark chocolate base with fragrant, rounded berry notes. Perfect in a milk drink, or as a standalone.

-Cortado

-Cortado

$4.50

50/50 espresso and steamed milk, cortados are the perfect option for those that seek a milky drink with espresso forward flavors.

-Flat White

-Flat White

$5.00

Short latte. 8oz.

-Latte

-Latte

$5.50

Not a short latte. 12oz.

Lavender Latte

$6.25Out of stock
-Americano

-Americano

$4.00

Espresso and water. Similar to drip. More body.

-Mocha

-Mocha

$6.00

Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.

Drip

Drip

$2.00

washed Ethiopia Heirloom From Qirtira Goyo. smooth, silky body with a tart, mellow finish. honey steeped aromatics. flavors of cashew and pine.

Decaf

$2.00

On Tap

Cold Brew on Tap

Cold Brew on Tap

$4.00+

Good body. Velvety. Not overly complicated.

Rocket Fuel on Tap

Rocket Fuel on Tap

$6.00+

Drink me. You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.

Dom/Sub Combo

$12.00

Large Rocket Fuel + Large Cold Brew

Frozen Rocket Fuel

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough Waffles

Assemble Your Own

Assemble Your Own

$4.00+

Soup

Butternut Coconut Curry Soup (10oz cup)

$6.00

Butternut Coconut Curry Soup (32oz quart)

$16.00

Toasts

Greenhouse Toast

Greenhouse Toast

$7.00+Out of stock

Olive Oil, Mashed Avocado, Grated Hard Boiled Egg, Basil Pesto, Radish & Sprinkle of Rosemary Salt

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$5.00+Out of stock

Sunflower Butter, Drizzle of Honey, Maldon Salt & Bee Pollen

The Rad (Ish)

$5.00+Out of stock

Whipped Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Radish, Chives

Acai & Oats

Overnights Oats

$9.00Out of stock

chai, dried cherries, coconut yogurt, almond milk

Parfait

Parfait

$9.00

coconut yogurt, granola, NY raspberry jam

Rio Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Coconut Flakes, Brazil Nuts, Mini Dark Chocolate Chips & Dried Mulberries

Pastries

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

Brown Butter Blondie

$2.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cookies

$2.00Out of stock
Chocolate Financier

Chocolate Financier

$2.00+Out of stock

Classic French financier made with almond flour and a rich chocolate base.

Lemon Poppy Cake

Lemon Poppy Cake

$4.00
Pistachio Financiers

Pistachio Financiers

$2.00+

Classic French financier made with almond flour and pistachio paste

Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)

Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)

$3.00

Sprinkles, fragrant vanilla, and fun!

Chocolate Walnut Cookies

$3.00

Cheddar Chive Scone

$5.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Sourdough Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Summer Treats

La Newyorkina Paletas

La Newyorkina Paletas

$5.00

Mexican frozen ice pops made by James Beard award nominated chef, Fany Gerson

Clementine

Clementine

$1.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Jambon-Beurre

$10.00

Schaller and Weber french bistro ham, Isigny Sainte-Mère butter, on sourdough baguette from Colson Patisserie. Simple, and really, really good.

Seasonal Vegetables and Hummus

$10.00

Hummus, seasonally roasted vegetables, on sourdough baguette from Colson Patisserie.

Salads

Niçoise Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Quinoa Tabbouli Salad

$11.00

White Beans, Capers w/ Sundried Tomatoes and Edgemere Radish

$5.00Out of stock

Miso Lime Corn w/ Jalapenos

$5.00Out of stock

Small Quinoa Tabbouli Salad

$6.00

In Pursuit of Tea

Jade Spring

Jade Spring

$4.00

round, balanced, sweet Chinese green tea

White Peony Bai Mudan

White Peony Bai Mudan

$4.00

savory and sweet profile; fresh vegetal aroma

Tieguanyin Deep Roast

Tieguanyin Deep Roast

$7.00

One of the oldest and most famous oolongs, Tieguanyin has been made since the 1800s. First produced in Fujian, China, and characterized by its eponymous cultivar and deep roasting process, the style of this tea has since evolved over the years. Now often less roasted and more floral—and produced in other areas, notably in northern Taiwan—this Tieguanyin pays tribute to the original profile. Harvested on Ali Shan, in central Taiwan, in May, the leaves were allowed to oxidize about 35% during shaping. Three rounds of firing and resting were completed by October. A heady, grilled peach aroma is joined by sweet notes of grilled peach; flavors of sandalwood and charcoal, with a finish of dark caramel, round out this rich cup. Infuse many times to experience the depth of this full-bodied oolong.

Mao Feng

Mao Feng

$4.00

Black tea is one of the most recent types to be produced: it was first made in China, possibly in response to European tastes, in the late 1700s or early 1800s. This new style of Chinese black tea is a worthy addition to the category; its sleek black leaves yield a dark amber infusion and earthy aroma. Produced on an organic farm in Zhejiang Province at 2,400 feet elevation, its rich flavor—with distinct notes of ginseng and sweet potato—holds up through a few infusions. Fans of Keemun or Assam will enjoy the depth and strength.

Shu Pu-Erh Leaf

Shu Pu-Erh Leaf

$5.00

This shu-style pu-erh tea—often well-liked by coffee drinkers—is made from spring-picked leaves that have been exposed to moisture during processing, in order to jump-start fermentation and its resulting deepening of flavor and fragrance. Produced in Yunnan Province in 2016, it brews up rich and smooth, with an earthy aroma and pleasant notes of sweet grain.

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum

$4.00

This light and refreshing herbal flower infusion is from China, where it is known as ju hua. The aroma is strong, and the flavor sweet and earthy, with a hint of white pepper. This is a very traditional drink enjoyed throughout Asia, often with meals. Naturally caffeine-free, it is a soothing choice at any time of the day.

Shaken Strawberry Scarlet Glow (16oz)

$5.00

Lattes

Dona Chai Latte

Dona Chai Latte

$5.50

Masala chai latte made with the best single-origin & direct trade ingredients sourced from farms around the world. More natural sweetness in the spices, so less sugar in your cup.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.

House Sodas

Fruits N' Roots

Fruits N' Roots

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal sodas made with fresh and unique ingredients

Iced Scarlet Glow

Iced Scarlet Glow

$4.00+

Wake up with this lively, sweet and fruity blend of hibiscus, lemon verbena, linden flower, and whole stevia leaf. Naturally caffeine- and calorie-free, this herbal infusion displays a brilliant ruby-red color from the hibiscus flowers.

Greenhouse Soda

Greenhouse Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh mint, chlorophyll, and a dash of agave, with sparkling water

Wild American

Wild American

$4.00Out of stock

Foraged wild american ginseng (from @WilldernessYard), coconut palm sugar, and sparkling water

Rockaway Special

$6.00Out of stock

Inspired by the NY Iconic Manhattan Special - coffee, chicory, a dash of Vermont Maple, and sparkling water

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Featuring Raaka's 60% coconut milk chocolate couverture. Rich. Like a sipping chocolate.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Inspired by a famous frrozen haut chocolate. Rich chocolate prepared with Raaka's coconut couverture and oat milk, blitzed with ice. Topped with coconut palm Ronnybrook whipped cream.

Bottle/Can

Rockaway

$3.00

Just Water

$3.00

Pressed Juices

Greens

Greens

$7.00Out of stock

Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Refreshing Citrus

Refreshing Citrus

$7.00Out of stock

Cucumber Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera

Roots w/ Ginger

Roots w/ Ginger

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice

Pressed Shots

Wellness Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Reusables

Bamboo Straws

Bamboo Straws

$1.00+Out of stock

Made from local Rockaway bamboo. Naturally antimicrobial. Reusable.

Greenhouse Blend 12oz

$17.00

Reclaimed Bottle Bouquets

$12.00Out of stock

Packages

Breakfast Waffle Set

Breakfast Waffle Set

$79.00

• 10 Sourdough Spelt Waffles (3oz) • Whipped Isgny Ste Mere Butter (4oz) • Vermont Maple Syrup (4oz) • Seasonal Fruit Compote (8oz) • Box of Seasonal Single Origin Drip Coffee (96oz) • Choice of Oat, Almond, or Ronnybrook Whole Milk (16oz) • Sugar in the Raw Packets • (10) 8oz Compostable Cups

Breakfast Oats Set

$89.00

• 5 Dona Chai Overnight Oats with Coconut Yogurt and Dried Cherries (12oz) • 5 Coconut Yogurt Parfaits with Granola and Seasonal Jam (12oz) • Box of Seasonal Single Origin Drip Coffee (96oz) • Choice of Oat, Almond, or Ronnybrook Whole Milk (16oz) • Sugar in the Raw Packets • (10) 8oz Compostable Cups

A La Carte

Box of Peru Yanatile

Box of Peru Yanatile

$25.00

A 96oz box of brewed coffee sourced from Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters. Single origin from the Yanatile District of Cusco, Peru. Notes of buttermilk, grenache, and lemon zest. Cups, milk, sugar provided by request.

Box of Homemade Hot Chocolate

$49.00

A 96oz box of Greenhouse Cafe's homemade hot chocolate, made with 60% coconut chocolate couverture from Raaka Chocolate, and oat milk.

Box of Cold Brew

$39.00

A 96oz box of Greenhouse Cafe cold brew coffee

Box of Rocket Fuel

$49.00

A 96 oz box of Rocket Fuel made with coffee, chicory, 100% Vermont Maple Syrup, and oat milk.

Box of Hot Water

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park, NY 11694

Directions

Gallery
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY image
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY image
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
orange star4.6 • 333
143 Beach 116th St Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Cuisine By Claudette - Burn Fitness
orange star4.6 • 333
103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Cuisine By Claudette - Arverne
orange star4.6 • 61
190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C") Arverne, NY 11692
View restaurantnext
Coffee Redefined
orange starNo Reviews
2771 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11210
View restaurantnext
1285 Coffee & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1285 nostrand ave brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Appetency Corp
orange starNo Reviews
2036 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockaway Park

Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
orange star4.6 • 333
143 Beach 116th St Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Cuisine By Claudette - Burn Fitness
orange star4.6 • 333
103-32 Rockaway Beach Blvd Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
The Meat Up Grill
orange star4.2 • 44
165 Beach 116th Street Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston