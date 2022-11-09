- Home
Greenhouse Cafe RBNY @Rockaway Hotel
No reviews yet
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive
Rockaway Park, NY 11694
Popular Items
Seasonal Drinks
Clove Latte
Latte made with homemade 48 hour steeped clove syrup
Double Cinnamon Latte
Latte made with homemade 48 hour steeped cinnamon syrup
Double Cinnamon Hot Chocolate
Made with Raaka maple couverture (dairy-free) and a 48hr steeped cinnamon syrup
Mulled Apple Cider
Mulled apple cider with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and star anise
Maple Soda
Espresso
-Espresso
Blend of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees that provide a fluffy, rich, dark chocolate base with fragrant, rounded berry notes. Perfect in a milk drink, or as a standalone.
-Cortado
50/50 espresso and steamed milk, cortados are the perfect option for those that seek a milky drink with espresso forward flavors.
-Flat White
Short latte. 8oz.
-Latte
Not a short latte. 12oz.
Lavender Latte
-Americano
Espresso and water. Similar to drip. More body.
-Mocha
Coconut milk couverture chocolate from Raaka. High cocoa butter content. Melted with espresso, and cascaded into choice of milk.
Drip
On Tap
Sourdough Waffles
Toasts
Acai & Oats
Pastries
Banana Bread
Brown Butter Blondie
Brown Sugar Cookies
Chocolate Financier
Classic French financier made with almond flour and a rich chocolate base.
Lemon Poppy Cake
Pistachio Financiers
Classic French financier made with almond flour and pistachio paste
Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)
Sprinkles, fragrant vanilla, and fun!
Chocolate Walnut Cookies
Cheddar Chive Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Croissant
Sourdough Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie
Summer Treats
Sandwiches
Salads
In Pursuit of Tea
Jade Spring
round, balanced, sweet Chinese green tea
White Peony Bai Mudan
savory and sweet profile; fresh vegetal aroma
Tieguanyin Deep Roast
One of the oldest and most famous oolongs, Tieguanyin has been made since the 1800s. First produced in Fujian, China, and characterized by its eponymous cultivar and deep roasting process, the style of this tea has since evolved over the years. Now often less roasted and more floral—and produced in other areas, notably in northern Taiwan—this Tieguanyin pays tribute to the original profile. Harvested on Ali Shan, in central Taiwan, in May, the leaves were allowed to oxidize about 35% during shaping. Three rounds of firing and resting were completed by October. A heady, grilled peach aroma is joined by sweet notes of grilled peach; flavors of sandalwood and charcoal, with a finish of dark caramel, round out this rich cup. Infuse many times to experience the depth of this full-bodied oolong.
Mao Feng
Black tea is one of the most recent types to be produced: it was first made in China, possibly in response to European tastes, in the late 1700s or early 1800s. This new style of Chinese black tea is a worthy addition to the category; its sleek black leaves yield a dark amber infusion and earthy aroma. Produced on an organic farm in Zhejiang Province at 2,400 feet elevation, its rich flavor—with distinct notes of ginseng and sweet potato—holds up through a few infusions. Fans of Keemun or Assam will enjoy the depth and strength.
Shu Pu-Erh Leaf
This shu-style pu-erh tea—often well-liked by coffee drinkers—is made from spring-picked leaves that have been exposed to moisture during processing, in order to jump-start fermentation and its resulting deepening of flavor and fragrance. Produced in Yunnan Province in 2016, it brews up rich and smooth, with an earthy aroma and pleasant notes of sweet grain.
Chrysanthemum
This light and refreshing herbal flower infusion is from China, where it is known as ju hua. The aroma is strong, and the flavor sweet and earthy, with a hint of white pepper. This is a very traditional drink enjoyed throughout Asia, often with meals. Naturally caffeine-free, it is a soothing choice at any time of the day.
Shaken Strawberry Scarlet Glow (16oz)
Lattes
Dona Chai Latte
Masala chai latte made with the best single-origin & direct trade ingredients sourced from farms around the world. More natural sweetness in the spices, so less sugar in your cup.
Matcha Latte
Made with wakatake matcha from Marukyu-Koyamaen (MK), sourced by In Pursuit of Tea. MK has been growing tea and seeking the highest quality leaves since 1688.
House Sodas
Fruits N' Roots
Seasonal sodas made with fresh and unique ingredients
Iced Scarlet Glow
Wake up with this lively, sweet and fruity blend of hibiscus, lemon verbena, linden flower, and whole stevia leaf. Naturally caffeine- and calorie-free, this herbal infusion displays a brilliant ruby-red color from the hibiscus flowers.
Greenhouse Soda
Fresh mint, chlorophyll, and a dash of agave, with sparkling water
Wild American
Foraged wild american ginseng (from @WilldernessYard), coconut palm sugar, and sparkling water
Rockaway Special
Inspired by the NY Iconic Manhattan Special - coffee, chicory, a dash of Vermont Maple, and sparkling water
Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Featuring Raaka's 60% coconut milk chocolate couverture. Rich. Like a sipping chocolate.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Inspired by a famous frrozen haut chocolate. Rich chocolate prepared with Raaka's coconut couverture and oat milk, blitzed with ice. Topped with coconut palm Ronnybrook whipped cream.
Bottle/Can
Pressed Juices
Greens
Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Ground Cayenne Pepper
Refreshing Citrus
Cucumber Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera
Roots w/ Ginger
Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice
Pressed Shots
Packages
Breakfast Waffle Set
• 10 Sourdough Spelt Waffles (3oz) • Whipped Isgny Ste Mere Butter (4oz) • Vermont Maple Syrup (4oz) • Seasonal Fruit Compote (8oz) • Box of Seasonal Single Origin Drip Coffee (96oz) • Choice of Oat, Almond, or Ronnybrook Whole Milk (16oz) • Sugar in the Raw Packets • (10) 8oz Compostable Cups
Breakfast Oats Set
• 5 Dona Chai Overnight Oats with Coconut Yogurt and Dried Cherries (12oz) • 5 Coconut Yogurt Parfaits with Granola and Seasonal Jam (12oz) • Box of Seasonal Single Origin Drip Coffee (96oz) • Choice of Oat, Almond, or Ronnybrook Whole Milk (16oz) • Sugar in the Raw Packets • (10) 8oz Compostable Cups
A La Carte
Box of Peru Yanatile
A 96oz box of brewed coffee sourced from Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters. Single origin from the Yanatile District of Cusco, Peru. Notes of buttermilk, grenache, and lemon zest. Cups, milk, sugar provided by request.
Box of Homemade Hot Chocolate
A 96oz box of Greenhouse Cafe's homemade hot chocolate, made with 60% coconut chocolate couverture from Raaka Chocolate, and oat milk.
Box of Cold Brew
A 96oz box of Greenhouse Cafe cold brew coffee
Box of Rocket Fuel
A 96 oz box of Rocket Fuel made with coffee, chicory, 100% Vermont Maple Syrup, and oat milk.
Box of Hot Water
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park, NY 11694