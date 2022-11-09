Greenhouse Cafe RBNY @Rockaway Hotel

Tieguanyin Deep Roast

$7.00

One of the oldest and most famous oolongs, Tieguanyin has been made since the 1800s. First produced in Fujian, China, and characterized by its eponymous cultivar and deep roasting process, the style of this tea has since evolved over the years. Now often less roasted and more floral—and produced in other areas, notably in northern Taiwan—this Tieguanyin pays tribute to the original profile. Harvested on Ali Shan, in central Taiwan, in May, the leaves were allowed to oxidize about 35% during shaping. Three rounds of firing and resting were completed by October. A heady, grilled peach aroma is joined by sweet notes of grilled peach; flavors of sandalwood and charcoal, with a finish of dark caramel, round out this rich cup. Infuse many times to experience the depth of this full-bodied oolong.