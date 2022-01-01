Greenhouse Craft Food imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Greenhouse Craft Food Round Rock

1,456 Reviews

$$

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

Popular Items

Local Burger
Ham Club
Yardbird

Starters

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Queso/Tortilla Chips

Queso/Tortilla Chips

$9.75

Hatch chile, corn pico, tortilla chips

Salsa/Tortilla Chips

$9.75

Onion Dip/House Chips

$8.25Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$10.25

Our house wings with your choice of flavor! Buffalo, BBQ, Cajun Dry Rub.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Cheddar Jack, green onions with your choice of Green Chile, Bacon, Texas Chile

Jumbo Loaded Tots/Smoked Cheese

Jumbo Loaded Tots/Smoked Cheese

$9.75Out of stock

Loaded jumbo tots- bacon, cheese and chive giant tater tots, smoked cheese sauce, chives $8.50

Mains

Local Burger

Local Burger

$8.50

Sweet bun, 1/3 lb. local ground beef, house-made pickles local tomatoes and baby greens, house sauce. Add GF bun $1.50, cheese $1.00, bacon $2.00, avocado $1.50, egg $2.00

Big Spender

Big Spender

$13.50

Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.

Grass Eater

Grass Eater

$9.75

Sweet bun, black bean burger, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, roasted corn pico, tortilla strips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Sourdough, cheddar, spicy pimento, side of tomato basil soup dip. Add Turkey for $3.50, or Bacon for $2.00

Greenhouse BLT

Greenhouse BLT

$10.25

Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly

Ham Club

Ham Club

$10.75

Sourdough, house-smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheese, herb mayo, avocado, tomato jam, lettuce

Yardbird

Yardbird

$10.25

Sweet bun, all natural grilled chicken breast with your choice of OG - Round Rock Honey-Chipotle sauce, queso fresco, tomatoes, house-made pickles -or- Buffalo-style, blue cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, house-made pickles

The Big Pig

The Big Pig

$10.75

Smoked pork sandwich, slaw, chipotle mayo.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Roasted corn pico, ham, bacon, queso fresco, avocado, egg, tortilla strips

Farmers Salad

Farmers Salad

$11.00

Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans

Fish and Chips

$16.75

Wild caught Black Drum, slaw, fries, choice of tartar and / or cocktail sauce

Low Carb Bowl

$15.00

With your choice of Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Tofu, Black Drum (+$2). With queso fresco, zucchini, peppers, onion, broccoli, cauliflower, avocado.

Specials

Brussel Special

$9.75Out of stock

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Daily Veg

$4.50

Fried Greenbeans

$4.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Fries

Fries

$4.00
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$4.75

House Chips

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Cup of Fruit

$4.50
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

Sourdough Toast (2)

$2.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)

$3.50

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cran-Orange

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

GF Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Milkshake - Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock

Milkshake - Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookies (3)

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Jr. Burger

Kids Jr. Burger

$7.50
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50
FARM TO TABLE FOR THE ‘BURBS

