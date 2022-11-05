Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St
Brighton, MA 02135
Today's Special
Rose heart raviolis
prepared with our unique home made rosa sauce, and fresh baby spinach.
Veal marsala
Sauteed fresh veal, hand cuts mushrooms,fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.
Baked Haddock Risotto
Prepared with our home made risotto, fresh baby spinach, sun dried tomatoes, topped with fresh baked haddock.
The Summer salad.
Crispy baby arugula,grape tomatoes, home roasted red peppers,seedless cucumbers, tossed with homemade light lemonette dressing. Topped with fresh ripe avocado.
Appetizers
homemade toasted Raviolis
With a side of our delicious marinara sauce.
homemade Chicken Tenders
Cooked to golden brown with homemade honey mustard, BBQ sauce or bleu cheese.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Cooked to perfection and coated in your favorite sauce.
homemade mini Arancines
Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
With a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Calamari
With garlic, olives, capers, chili flakes and homemade marinara sauce.
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and green peppers. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, green peppers and feta cheese. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil and olive oil topped with our homemade balsamic reduction. Served with grilled flat bread.
Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with baked ham, roasted turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing
Antipasto Salad
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, mortadella and provolone over iceberg garden salad. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.
Beet Salad Special
Home roasted beet,with fresh baby spinach, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing, sprinkled with goat cheese and walnuts.
Tuna Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion & kalamata olives. Topped with homemade tuna salad.
Gourmet pasta
Homemade Meatballs Pomodoro
With our homemade marina sauce & choice of pasta..
Bolognese
Ground beef with our marinara sauce.
Ravioli Marinara
With marinara sauce or Alfredo sauce.
Homemade Lasagna
Combination of our delicious bolognese sauce & a mix of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, layers of pasta coated with our homemade marina sauce.
Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana
Stuffed with home-roasted red peppers,fresh baby spinach & mozzarella cheese
Kalamata Squashed Olives
prepared with ripe chopped tomato, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic & fresh baby arugula.
Pasta with Marinara
Choose your favorite pasta ,with our Delicious marinara sauce.
Pasta with Alfredo sauce
Choose your favorite pasta,with our home made Delicious Alfredo sauce.
Pasta with Garlic and Olive oil
Choose your favorite pasta,with our golden brown garlic &olive oil sauce topped with fresh parsley.
Raviolis Alfredo
Prepared with our home made Delicious Alfredo sauce.
Pasta with Butter
Choose your favorite pasta, with our butter sauce, topped with fresh parsley.
Pasta with Rosa sauce
Choose your favorite pasta, with our home made rose sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast,fresh hand cut mushrooms,fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.
Chicken Piccata
prepared with hand cut mushrooms, capers, fresh Italian parsley, tossed with light lemonette white wine sauce.
Chicken Ziti Brocc Alfredo
Sauteed chicken breast , fresh broccoli with our homemade delicious Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Ziti broccoli & wine sauce.
Sauteed chicken breast,fresh broccoli florets,prepared w/our unique garlic & white wine sauce.
Chicken Cacciatore
sauteed chicken breast, hand cut mushrooms, green peppers& red onion with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Cooked to golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.
Chicken Gorgonzola
sauteed chicken breast, home roasted red peppers, fresh basil & walnuts tossed in a unique gorgonzola cream sauce.
Creamy Chicken Pesto
sauteed chicken breast, home roasted red peppers, hand cut mushrooms with our delicious homemade creamy pesto sauce.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
sauteed jumbo tender shrimp, prepared with our delicious light &spicy chunky tomato sauce and fresh basil.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed jumbo tender shrimp,a touch of ripe chopped tomato,fresh Italian parsley,broccoli florets with our delicious garlic& lemon white wine sauce.
Pasta Putanesca
Anchovies, capers, olives, chili flakes, chopped tomatoes and oregano.
Pasta Primavera
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms home red roasted peppers garlic white sauce or marinara.
Italian Sausage Cacciatore
Sauteed hot Italian sausage with hand cut mushrooms , Green peppers & red onion with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.
Shrimp Bianco
Sauteed Jumbo tender shrimp,broccoli florets,fresh baby spinach & a touch of home roasted red peppers, prepared with our homemade light cream sauce.
Chicken Bianco
Sautéed chicken breast, broccoli florets, fresh baby spinach, hand cut mushrooms & a touch of home roasted red peppers, prepared with our home made light cream sauce.
Chicken Rosa
Sautéed chicken breast, broccoli florets & fresh baby spinach, prepared with our unique Rosa sauce
Chicken Brocoli Marinara
Sautéed chicken breast, fresh broccoli florets,prepared with our Delicious home made marinara sauce.
Veal Parmigiana
Cooked to perfection with melted mozzarella cheese with our delicious marinara sauce.
Veal marsala
sauteed fresh veal, hand cut mushrooms, fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.
Greenhouse Speciality Pizzas
Cheese
Thin crust pizza with shredded mozzarella cheese and our homemade pizza sauce.
Pepperoni
shredded mozzarella cheese & pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce.
Greenhouse
grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli florets, with our homemade delicious Alfredo sauce and covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese.
Garden Veggie
shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce topped with fresh garden fruits, broccoli, tomato, calamata olives, hand cut mushrooms, and fresh baby spinach.
Super Meat Combo
shredded melted mozzarella cheese, delicious pizza sauce, coated with Italian sausage, pepperoni and homemade meatballs.
Margarita
homemade pizza sauce, coated with fresh mozzarella , chopped garlic and fresh basil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo chicken strips, homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese with a side of blue cheese
Spicy Sausage and Mushroom
homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, Topped with hot Italian sausage & hand cut mushrooms.
BBQ Chicken
Thin crust pizza with BBQ chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella. No sauce.
Mediterranean
Feta cheese, spinach, garlic, caramelized onions, tomatoes & Kalamata olives. Over homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
The Combo
homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese covered with baby spinach, hand cut mushrooms & our unique ricotta cheese.
White Romano
fresh chopped garlic, ripe tomatoes, fresh baby spinach & covered with mozzarella, without sauce.
The Pancetta.
home roasted red peppers, smoke gouda cheese & caramelized onions. over homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Dolce Tropicale
Shredded mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with caramelized onion, ham&pineapple.
Althenia
Shredded mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with ripe tomatoes,roasted red peppers & athenos feta cheese.
Steak Lover's
Shredded mozzarella with our homemade pizza sauce, coated with shaved steak, home fried eggplant & red onion.
XLG Chicken Parm
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
Risotto Italiano
Calzones
Supremo Calzone
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, prosciutto,homemade pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Garden Calzone
Hand cut mushroom, broccoli florets, red onion, green peppers with a touch of homemade pizza sauce &shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Fajita Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, green peppers, red onions and homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Italiano Calzone
Provolone cheese, prosciutto, mortadella, salami, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Home prepared chicken cutlet cooked to perfection, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Pepper Steak Calzone
Filled with shaved steak, a Touch of homemade pizza sauce, home Rosated Peppers & Shredded mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Calzone
Filled with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade pizza sauce .
Trio Calzone
Fresh Baby Spinach, Ripe Tomatoe, Feta & Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Homemade Marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Boneless buffalo chicken strips, coated with shredded mozzarella cheese and a side of blue cheese and marinara sauce.
Large Subs
Chicken Parm
Homemade breaded chicken with provolone cheese coated with our delicious marinara sauce.
Meatball Parm
Bathed with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
Eggplant Parm
Homemade breaded eggplant covered with our delicious marinara sauce and melted cheese
Grilled Italian Sausage Parm
With provolone cheese and marinara.
Boneless Buffalo Chicken
Boneless children strips, coated with Buffalo wing sauce. Accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoe & a touch of blue cheese.
Tuna Salad Sub
Home prepared with white tuna meat, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.
Chicken Salad Sub
Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.
Large Paninis
Chicken Cutlet Milanese
Home-breaded chicken strips with lemon aglioli, tomatoes, red onions and arugula.
Chicken Italiano
Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers
Ham & cheese (hot or cold)
Home Roasted turkey (hot or cold)
Oven-roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes.
Fresh Mozzarella (meatless)
Ripe tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil.
Prosciutto Di Parma
Tomatoes, olive oil, basil and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Classic Italian
Mortadella, Genoa salami, prosciutto and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and olive oil
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine lettuce, freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.
Ceasar Wrap
Crispy romaine lettuce,freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.
Chicken Mediterranean
Sautéed chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, home roasted red peppers, ripe tomatoes kalamata olives & a touch of feta cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.
tuna salad Wrap
Home prepared with white tuna meat, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes.
The Burger's Plate
Hamburger
8oz.portion of our sirloin &chuck .grilled to your specification on a daily baked bun, with hand cut french fries. accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle, without cheese.
Cheeseburger.
8oz.portionof our ground &chuck ,grilled to your specification on a daily baked with hand cut french fries accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle topped with your choice of cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz.portion of our ground sirloin &chuck, grilled to your specification topped with crispy bacon on a daily baked bun, with hand cut french fries accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle and your choice of cheese.