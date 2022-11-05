Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St

Brighton, MA 02135

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
homemade Chicken Tenders
Chicken Ziti Brocc Alfredo

Today's Special

Prepared with fresh baby arugula, grape tomatoes, home roasted red peppers, seedless cucumbers, tossed with homemade light lemonette dressing topped with fresh ripe avocado.

Rose heart raviolis

$14.99

prepared with our unique home made rosa sauce, and fresh baby spinach.

Veal marsala

$17.99

Sauteed fresh veal, hand cuts mushrooms,fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.

Baked Haddock Risotto

$17.99Out of stock

Prepared with our home made risotto, fresh baby spinach, sun dried tomatoes, topped with fresh baked haddock.

The Summer salad.

$11.99

Crispy baby arugula,grape tomatoes, home roasted red peppers,seedless cucumbers, tossed with homemade light lemonette dressing. Topped with fresh ripe avocado.

Appetizers

homemade toasted Raviolis

$8.99+

With a side of our delicious marinara sauce.

homemade Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Cooked to golden brown with homemade honey mustard, BBQ sauce or bleu cheese.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.99+

Cooked to perfection and coated in your favorite sauce.

homemade mini Arancines

$8.99+

Cooked to perfection with our homemade marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99+

With a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Calamari

$8.99

With garlic, olives, capers, chili flakes and homemade marinara sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and green peppers. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, green peppers and feta cheese. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with grilled flat bread.

Caprese

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil and olive oil topped with our homemade balsamic reduction. Served with grilled flat bread.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Garden salad topped with baked ham, roasted turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, mortadella and provolone over iceberg garden salad. Served with grilled flat bread and homemade dressing.

Beet Salad Special

$11.99

Home roasted beet,with fresh baby spinach, with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing, sprinkled with goat cheese and walnuts.

Tuna Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion & kalamata olives. Topped with homemade tuna salad.

Gourmet pasta

Homemade Meatballs Pomodoro

$14.99

With our homemade marina sauce & choice of pasta..

Bolognese

$14.99

Ground beef with our marinara sauce.

Ravioli Marinara

$12.99

With marinara sauce or Alfredo sauce.

Homemade Lasagna

$14.99

Combination of our delicious bolognese sauce & a mix of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, layers of pasta coated with our homemade marina sauce.

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Stuffed with home-roasted red peppers,fresh baby spinach & mozzarella cheese

Kalamata Squashed Olives

$12.99

prepared with ripe chopped tomato, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic & fresh baby arugula.

Pasta with Marinara

$9.99

Choose your favorite pasta ,with our Delicious marinara sauce.

Pasta with Alfredo sauce

$10.99

Choose your favorite pasta,with our home made Delicious Alfredo sauce.

Pasta with Garlic and Olive oil

$9.99

Choose your favorite pasta,with our golden brown garlic &olive oil sauce topped with fresh parsley.

Raviolis Alfredo

$13.99

Prepared with our home made Delicious Alfredo sauce.

Pasta with Butter

$9.99

Choose your favorite pasta, with our butter sauce, topped with fresh parsley.

Pasta with Rosa sauce

$10.99

Choose your favorite pasta, with our home made rose sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Sauteed chicken breast,fresh hand cut mushrooms,fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$14.99

prepared with hand cut mushrooms, capers, fresh Italian parsley, tossed with light lemonette white wine sauce.

Chicken Ziti Brocc Alfredo

$16.99

Sauteed chicken breast , fresh broccoli with our homemade delicious Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Ziti broccoli & wine sauce.

$14.99

Sauteed chicken breast,fresh broccoli florets,prepared w/our unique garlic & white wine sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.99

sauteed chicken breast, hand cut mushrooms, green peppers& red onion with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Cooked to golden brown, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and delicious marinara sauce.

Chicken Gorgonzola

$16.99

sauteed chicken breast, home roasted red peppers, fresh basil & walnuts tossed in a unique gorgonzola cream sauce.

Creamy Chicken Pesto

$16.99

sauteed chicken breast, home roasted red peppers, hand cut mushrooms with our delicious homemade creamy pesto sauce.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.99

sauteed jumbo tender shrimp, prepared with our delicious light &spicy chunky tomato sauce and fresh basil.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Sauteed jumbo tender shrimp,a touch of ripe chopped tomato,fresh Italian parsley,broccoli florets with our delicious garlic& lemon white wine sauce.

Pasta Putanesca

$12.99

Anchovies, capers, olives, chili flakes, chopped tomatoes and oregano.

Pasta Primavera

$12.99

Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms home red roasted peppers garlic white sauce or marinara.

Italian Sausage Cacciatore

$16.99

Sauteed hot Italian sausage with hand cut mushrooms , Green peppers & red onion with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.

Shrimp Bianco

$17.99

Sauteed Jumbo tender shrimp,broccoli florets,fresh baby spinach & a touch of home roasted red peppers, prepared with our homemade light cream sauce.

Chicken Bianco

$16.99

Sautéed chicken breast, broccoli florets, fresh baby spinach, hand cut mushrooms & a touch of home roasted red peppers, prepared with our home made light cream sauce.

Chicken Rosa

$15.99

Sautéed chicken breast, broccoli florets & fresh baby spinach, prepared with our unique Rosa sauce

Chicken Brocoli Marinara

$14.99

Sautéed chicken breast, fresh broccoli florets,prepared with our Delicious home made marinara sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Cooked to perfection with melted mozzarella cheese with our delicious marinara sauce.

Veal marsala

$17.99

sauteed fresh veal, hand cut mushrooms, fresh basil with our delicious unique marsala sauce.

Greenhouse Speciality Pizzas

Cheese

Thin crust pizza with shredded mozzarella cheese and our homemade pizza sauce.

Pepperoni

shredded mozzarella cheese & pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce.

Greenhouse

grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli florets, with our homemade delicious Alfredo sauce and covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese.

Garden Veggie

shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce topped with fresh garden fruits, broccoli, tomato, calamata olives, hand cut mushrooms, and fresh baby spinach.

Super Meat Combo

shredded melted mozzarella cheese, delicious pizza sauce, coated with Italian sausage, pepperoni and homemade meatballs.

Margarita

homemade pizza sauce, coated with fresh mozzarella , chopped garlic and fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo chicken strips, homemade pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese with a side of blue cheese

Spicy Sausage and Mushroom

homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, Topped with hot Italian sausage & hand cut mushrooms.

BBQ Chicken

Thin crust pizza with BBQ chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella. No sauce.

Mediterranean

Feta cheese, spinach, garlic, caramelized onions, tomatoes & Kalamata olives. Over homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

The Combo

homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese covered with baby spinach, hand cut mushrooms & our unique ricotta cheese.

White Romano

fresh chopped garlic, ripe tomatoes, fresh baby spinach & covered with mozzarella, without sauce.

The Pancetta.

home roasted red peppers, smoke gouda cheese & caramelized onions. over homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Dolce Tropicale

Shredded mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with caramelized onion, ham&pineapple.

Althenia

Shredded mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with ripe tomatoes,roasted red peppers & athenos feta cheese.

Steak Lover's

Shredded mozzarella with our homemade pizza sauce, coated with shaved steak, home fried eggplant & red onion.

XLG Chicken Parm

$19.99

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Risotto Italiano

Chicken Broccoli Risotto

$15.99

With fresh basil.

Mix Mushroom Risotto

$14.99

Calamari, Tomato, Basil Risotto

$15.99

Veggie Risotto

$15.99

With spinach, broccoli, mushroom and chopped tomatoes.

$15.99

Baked haddock risotto

$16.99

Calzones

Supremo Calzone

$13.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, prosciutto,homemade pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Garden Calzone

$12.99

Hand cut mushroom, broccoli florets, red onion, green peppers with a touch of homemade pizza sauce &shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Fajita Calzone

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, green peppers, red onions and homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Italiano Calzone

$13.99

Provolone cheese, prosciutto, mortadella, salami, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Home prepared chicken cutlet cooked to perfection, homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Pepper Steak Calzone

$14.99

Filled with shaved steak, a Touch of homemade pizza sauce, home Rosated Peppers & Shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Filled with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade pizza sauce .

Trio Calzone

$12.99

Fresh Baby Spinach, Ripe Tomatoe, Feta & Mozzarella Cheese with a side of Homemade Marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Boneless buffalo chicken strips, coated with shredded mozzarella cheese and a side of blue cheese and marinara sauce.

Large Subs

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Homemade breaded chicken with provolone cheese coated with our delicious marinara sauce.

Meatball Parm

$11.99

Bathed with marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Homemade breaded eggplant covered with our delicious marinara sauce and melted cheese

Grilled Italian Sausage Parm

$11.99

With provolone cheese and marinara.

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Boneless children strips, coated with Buffalo wing sauce. Accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoe & a touch of blue cheese.

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.90

Home prepared with white tuna meat, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.

Chicken Salad Sub

$11.99

Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.

Large Paninis

Chicken Cutlet Milanese

$11.99

Home-breaded chicken strips with lemon aglioli, tomatoes, red onions and arugula.

Chicken Italiano

$12.99

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers

Ham & cheese (hot or cold)

$11.99

Home Roasted turkey (hot or cold)

$11.99

Oven-roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes.

Fresh Mozzarella (meatless)

$10.99

Ripe tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil.

Prosciutto Di Parma

$12.49

Tomatoes, olive oil, basil and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Classic Italian

$11.99

Mortadella, Genoa salami, prosciutto and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and olive oil

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Homemade chicken salad, accompanied with crispy romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine lettuce, freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.

Ceasar Wrap

$7.99

Crispy romaine lettuce,freshly baked cruttons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressings.

Chicken Mediterranean

$11.49

Sautéed chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, home roasted red peppers, ripe tomatoes kalamata olives & a touch of feta cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Boneless chicken strips coated with original Buffalo wing sauce, crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes with a touch of blue cheese.

tuna salad Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Home prepared with white tuna meat, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes.

The Burger's Plate

8 oz.portion of our Ground sirloin & chuck grilled to your specification on a daily baked bun with hand cut French fries accompanied with a quarter of a whole pickle .with out cheese

Hamburger

$11.99

8oz.portion of our sirloin &chuck .grilled to your specification on a daily baked bun, with hand cut french fries. accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle, without cheese.

Cheeseburger.

$12.99

8oz.portionof our ground &chuck ,grilled to your specification on a daily baked with hand cut french fries accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle topped with your choice of cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

8oz.portion of our ground sirloin &chuck, grilled to your specification topped with crispy bacon on a daily baked bun, with hand cut french fries accompanied with a quarter of whole pickle and your choice of cheese.

House Special

