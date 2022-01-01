A map showing the location of Greenhouse Tavern 511 spielman hwyView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Greenhouse Tavern 511 spielman hwy

624 Reviews

$$

511 spielman hwy

Burlington, CT 06013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Buffalo Brussels

$10.99

Calamari

$15.99

Garlic Knots

$10.99

Poutine Fries

$14.99

Reuben Egg Roll

$7.99

Tavern Fries

$10.99

Wings

$11.99+

Shisito peppers

$9.99

Maine steamers

$14.99

Tuna Tartar

$13.99

Streetcorn

$8.99

Pretzel

$9.99

Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese

$12.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.99

Bowl of Chili

$8.99

Bowl Seafood Bisque

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped Cobb

$13.99

Lobster Avocado Salad

$26.99

Soup du Jour

$6.99

Steak Salad

$25.99

Tavern Salad

$9.99

Watermelon Salad

$12.99

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Falaco

$12.99

Steak Tacos

$15.99

Tavern Specialties

Baked Cod

$25.99

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.99

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fish-n-Chips

$19.99

Rueben

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Tavern Burger

$17.99

Ribeye

$39.99

Steak tip risotto

$28.99

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$19.99

Station One Burger

$18.99

Clam Strips

$22.99

Lobster Roll

$29.99

Side Tavern Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Pizza

Pigs on a Blanket

$15.99

Margherita

$15.99

Buffalo Bill

$15.99

Porky Piggo

$15.99

Cock-A-Doddle-Do

$15.99

Vegetable

$15.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

Specials

Shrimp Scallop Risotto

$28.99

Lobster Roll

$29.99

Key WestChicken

$22.99

Scallop Tacos

$15.99

Salmon Burger

$17.99

Linguini with Clams

$25.99

Sous Vide Chicken

$22.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Penned Ala Vodka

$24.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.99

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kid's Burger

$8.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid's Pasta Butter

$8.99

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$8.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Apple Crumble

$8.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$8.99

Strawberries

$7.99

Bread pudding

$9.99

Lemon mousse

$8.99

Keylime pie

$6.95

Carrot cake

$7.95

Ice cream

$3.00

Sides

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Cauli Mash

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Raw Bar

Littleneck Clams

$1.25

Fortune Oyster

$1.75

Stratford Point Oyster

$1.75

Cocktail Sauce

Mignoette

Niantic bay

$1.75

Black point

$1.75

Ninagret

$1.75

Malpeque

$1.75

Pearly Whites

$1.75

Noank

$1.75

Oktofest

Hunter Stew

$9.99

Potato pancakes

$9.99

Chicken schnitzel

$24.99

Kaiser

$25.99

Jager

$28.99

Short rib goulash

$27.99

Pork shank

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 spielman hwy, Burlington, CT 06013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Edison Grill
orange starNo Reviews
178 Birge Park Road Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Brinx
orange starNo Reviews
53 Main Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Puente American-Latino Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,037
81 South Main Street Unionville, CT 06085
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
336 West Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
orange starNo Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Fork and Fire
orange star4.6 • 1,039
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston