Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

822 Reviews

$$

850 S Bluff St

St. George, UT 84770

Popular Items

Chimichanga
Smothered Burrito
Mexican Tacos

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$4.99

Refried Beans Topped With Red Sauce & Cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

$11.49

Mix Cheese l Pico l Sour Cream l Jalapenos l Guacamole

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese l Sour Cream

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Flautitas

$9.99

(8 Flour Tortillas Deep Fried ) Choose from shredded Chicken l Ground Beef l Shredded Beef l Sweet Pork l Carnitas l Includes Sour Cream l Guacamole

Iguana Nachos

$10.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese / Refried Beans l Tomatoes l Onions l Olives l Jalapenos l Sour Cream l Guacamole

Poppers

$7.99

Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese l Ranch

Quesadilla

$7.99

12" Flour Tortilla l Mix Cheese l Pico l Sour Cream l Guacamole

Queso Dip

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Spinach l Artichoke l Queso Sauce

Burritos

Albañil Burrito

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada or Charbroiled Chicken l Chorizo l Refried Beans l Jalapenos l Pico l Guacamole l Cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Bean l Cheese l Smothered Enchilada Style

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.49

Fajita Burrito

$12.49

Choice of Carne Asada or Charbroiled Chicken l Peppers l Onions l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Bell Peppers l Onions l Pico l Guacamole l Rice l Topped with White Sauce

Smothered Burrito

$11.99

Rice l Pico l Cheese l Lettuce l Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of sauce l Topped with Cheese

Sweet Pork Burrito

$11.99

Sweet Pork l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Lettuce l Cheese

Veggie Burrito

$11.49

Black Beans l Rice l Bell Peppers l Onions l Pico l Guacamole l Lettuce

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$9.99

12" Flour Tortilla Filled w/Cheese & Choice of Meat, Then Deep Fried and Covered in Choice of Sauce. Topped w/ Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served w/ Rice & Beans

Jalapeno Chicken Chimi

$11.49

Spin Art Chimi

$12.49

Desserts

Churros

$3.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Deep Fried l Scoop of Ice Cream l Carmel l Chocolate l Whipped Cream l Cherry

Churros With Ice Cream

$5.99

2 Churros l Vanilla Ice Cream l Chocolate Syrup l Whipped Cream l Cherry

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$4.99

Cheesecake soaked in three kinds of Milk

Ensaladas

Side Salad

$3.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada or Charbroiled Chicken l Grilled Fajita Veggies l Lettuce l Pico l Guacamole l Mixed Cheese

dd Small Taco Salad

$10.49

Large Taco Salad

$12.49

Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Shredded Beef l Carnitas l Includes Deep Fried Tortilla l Rice l Beans l Romaine Lettuce l Olives l Tomatoes l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Cheese

dd Large Taco Salad

$12.49

Mexican Salad

$11.99

Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Shredded Beef l Carnitas l Includes Avocado l Tortilla Strips l Pico l Peppers l Cotija Cheese

Southwestern Salad

$11.99

Charbroiled Chicken l Pico l Corn l Cheese l Black Beans l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Tortilla Strips

Impossible Salad

$11.99

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Pico l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Pico l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Beans

Uno Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Uno Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Carne Asada l Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Pico l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Beans

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

White Bread l Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Comes with 2 Tenders

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Refried Beans l Cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

6" Tortilla l Cheese

Kids Soft Shell Taco

$5.99

Choice of Shredded Chicken l Shredded Beef l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Carnitas l Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cheese

Kids Hard Shell Taco

$5.99

Choice of Shredded Chicken l Shredded Beef l Ground Beef l Sweet Pork l Carnitas l Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cheese

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of Sauce l Cheese l Sour Cream

Mariscos (Seafood)

Camaron al Mojo de Ajo

$16.49

Shrimp l Fried Garlic l Onions l Butter l Avocado l Orange Slices l Tomato Slices l Choice of Tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.49

Shrimp l Spicy Casa Sauce l Avocado l Orange l Tomato Slices l Choice of Tortillas

Cielo Mar y Tierra

$21.49

Carne Asada l 6 Grilled Shrimp l Charbroiled Chicken l Pico l Guacamole l Choice of Tortillas

Enchiladas de Camaron

$16.49

2 Corn Tortillas l Shrimp l Tomatoes l Avocado l Oregano Salsa l Cotija Cheese l Mix Cheese l Sour Cream

Mar y Tierra

$17.49

Plate Especiales

Albañil Platter

$16.99

Broiled Thinly Cut Steak l Chorizo l Cilantro l Cactus l Grilled Onions l Guacamole l Jalapenos

Asada Plato

$14.49

Carne Asada l Grilled Onions

Carnitas Michoacana

$12.49

Slowly Cooked Pork l Cilantro l Onions l Jalapenos l Green Sauce

Chile Colorado

$11.99

House Seasoned Pork l Ancho Salsa

Chile Verde

$13.49

Marinated Pork l Special Seasoning l Housemade Salsa Verde

Mole de Pollo

$13.49

Shredded Chicken l Mole Sauce

Tequila Lime Chicken

$14.49

Charbroiled Chicken Breast l Green Sauce l Tortilla Strips l Mixed Cheese l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Fresh Veggies

Seafood Cocktails

Camaron Cocktail

$12.99

Campechana

$13.49

Camaron & Pulpo

$13.49

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.49

1 Tostada with sliced avocado. Choose from camaron or tilapia

Sides

16 oz Sauce

Avocado, sliced

$2.99

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Bowl Chile Verde

$5.99

Cheese

$1.49

Chicken Tender (1)

$1.50

Chili's Toreado X2

$1.25

Chili's, pickled

$0.99

Dressing

$0.99

Fajita Veggies, Side

$1.99

French Fries

$2.49

Large Salad SHELL

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.79

Lettuce & Tomatoes

$1.99

Nopales

$2.99

Olives

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Rice or Beans

$3.49

Salsa

$4.99+

Sauce, side

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.49

Steam Veggies

$3.49

Test Button

$0.10

Tomatoes

$0.99

Tortillas (4)

$1.99

Tortillas (2)

$0.99

Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$13.49

*Served with Rice and Beans* 3 Mexican Tacos Choose from Charbroiled Chicken l Ground Beef l Shredded Beef l Shredded Chicken l Carne Asada l Sweet Pork l Al Pastor l Carnitas l Includes Cilantro l Pico l Guacamole l Tomatillo Sauce l Fried Jalapenos l Grilled Onions

Fish Tacos

$14.49

Choose from Tilapia or Shrimp Includes Shredded Green Cabbage l Pico l Ranch

Tortas

Tradicional Torta

$11.49

Choose from Carne Asada l Charbroiled Chicken l Carnitas l Milanesa (Bread Fried Steak). Includes Tomato l Onions l Avocado l Lettuce l Mayo l Cotija Cheese

Jalapeno Ckn Torta

$11.49

Charbroiled Chicken l Sour Cream l Ranch l Jalapenos l Bacon l Lettuce l Tomato l Cheese l Onions

Cubana

$11.99

Carne Asada l Ham l Hot Sausage l Lettuce l Tomato l Onions l Mixed Cheese

NA Beverages

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.49

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Crush Orange

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$2.49

Sangria

$2.49

Horchata

$2.49

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Strawbrry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

