Greenlane Co Briarforest

review star

No reviews yet

10455 Briar Forest Drive

Houston, TX 77042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Protein + 1 Side
Acai Bowl
Loaded Med Bowl

Smoothies

Sm Super Charger

$6.50

Md Super Charger

$8.75

Lg Super Charger

$10.75

Shorty Nutty Berry

$6.50

Medium Nutty Berry

$8.75

Large Nutty Berry

$10.75

Shorty Choco Milk

$6.50

Medium Choco Milk

$8.75

Large Choco Milk

$10.75

Shorty Pina Colada

$6.50

Medium Pina Colada

$8.75

Large Pina Colada

$10.75

Shorty Tropical Twist

$6.50

Medium Tropical Twist

$8.75

Large Tropical Twist

$10.75

Shorty Cherry No. 2

$6.50

Medium Cherry No. 2

$8.75

Large Cherry No. 2

$10.75

Shorty Pink Fluff

$6.50

Medium Pink Fluff

$8.75

Large Pink Fluff

$10.75

Shorty Coconut Lime

$6.50

Medium Coconut Lime

$8.75

Large Coconut Lime

$10.75

Shorty Green Smoothie

$6.50

Medium Green Smoothie

$8.75

Large Green Smoothie

$10.75

Shorty Orange Dream

$6.50

Medium Orange Dream

$8.75

Large Orange Dream

$10.75

Sm BYO

$6.50

Md BYO

$8.75

Lg BYO

$10.75

Juices

Shorty AM Boost

$7.00

Medium AM Boost

$9.00

Large AM Boost

$11.00

Shorty The Eli

$7.00

Medium The Eli

$9.00

Large The Eli

$11.00

Shorty Hangover

$7.00

Medium Hangover

$9.00

Large Hangover

$11.00

Shorty Good Morning Houston

$7.00

Medium Good Morning Houston

$9.00

Large Good Morning Houston

$11.00

Shorty C-Please

$7.00

Medium C-Please

$9.00

Large C-Please

$11.00

Shorty Beet Man

$7.00

Medium Beet Man

$9.00

Large Beet Man

$11.00

BYO Shorty

$7.00

BYO Md

$9.00

BYO Lg

$11.00

Lemonade

Large Mojito Lemonade

$4.99

Large Pink Lemonade

$4.99

Large Detox Lemonade

$4.99

Large Fusion Lemonade

$4.99

Large Turmeric Lemonade

$4.99

Cold Pressed Juices

Beet the Heat

$10.50

Back to Roots

$10.50

V-9

$10.50

D-Tox

$10.50

Refresh

$10.50

Ginger Bliss

$10.50

Kamp

$10.50

Healing Treasure

$10.50

Super K

$10.50

Vitalizer

$10.50

Peace of Mind

$11.50

Grains and Salad Bowls

BYO Grains

$10.00

Thai Bowl

$10.00

Rice and beans

Loaded Med Bowl

$10.00

Fiesta Bowl

$10.00

Ahi Poke Tuna Bowl

$15.85

Delicious Poke Tuna Served with your choice of base: white rice, brown rice mix, kale or spinach. It includes cucumber, cabagge, carrots, edamame, avocado and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Power House Bowl

$10.00

Winter Bowl

$10.00

BYO Greens

$11.50

House Salad

$11.50

Farmers Market Salad

$11.50

Duo Salad

$15.00

Nicoise Salad

$11.50

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Thai Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Plates

Protein + 1 Side

$11.50

Protein + 2 Sides

$14.50

Veg Plate

$12.00

Special of the Day

$11.50

Signature Plates

Grilled Chicken Fiesta

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Alambre

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with Piquillo Sauce & Cracked Pepper

$15.00

Pork Loin w Habenero Mustard Sauce

$16.00

Peppered Turkey Breast

$15.00

Chuck Pot Roast Chimichurri Style

$17.00

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$17.00

Balsamic Glazed Fish

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$18.00

Savory Pan Seared Tuna Steak

$18.00

Mucho Meat Plate

$18.00

Yogurt and Fruit

Yogurt

$9.00

Fruit

$9.00

Soup

Cup Vegetable

$4.50

Cup Med Potato

$4.50

Cup of Lentil

$4.50

Bowl Vegetable

$6.50

Bowl Med Potato

$6.50

Bowl of Lentil

$6.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$2.25

Izze

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Perier

$2.25

Topochico

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

La Croix

$2.25

Fresh OJ

$3.95

Coffee

$2.00

Lg Smart Water

$2.75

Sm Smart Water

$2.25

Cleansing

1 Day Cleanse

$60.00

3 Day Cleanse

$175.00

5 Day Cleanse

$275.00

Pre/Post Juice & Food Pack

$50.00

Shots

Ginger

$3.50

Turmeric

$3.50

Spirulina

$3.50

Coffe

$4.50

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Omelettes

Spanish

$8.50

Mediterranean

$8.50

Wholesome

$8.50

La Flaca

$8.50

BYO

$8.50

Hot Veggies

Rosemary Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Cauliflower

$3.50

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Zucchini

$3.50

Proteins

Turkey

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Tofu

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Egg Salad

$7.00

Pork Loin

$7.00

Salmon

$12.00

Tuna

$12.00

Grilled Fish

$12.00

Beef

$12.00

Seasonal

Aussie bites

$2.85

Plantain

$4.99Out of stock

Granola Chica

$7.00

Granola Grande

$12.99

Mini Brownies

$2.85

Pistachios

$3.50

White Coconut Chews

$4.50

Dark Chocolate Chews

$4.50Out of stock

Reusable Straws 16oz

$4.00

Reusable Straws 24oz

$5.00

Small Sweet Cajun Mix

$3.00

Large Sweet Cajun Mix

$4.99

Trail Mix

$7.00

Palmito Case

$24.00

Palmito Individual

$4.50

Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Family Meals

Southwest Chipotle Turkey Meatballs

$50.00

Pot Roast with Chimichurri Sauce

$60.00

Wild Caught Grilled Salmon

$62.00

Pork Loin with Habanero Mustard

$50.00

Grilled Chicken with Piquillo Sauce

$50.00

Special of the Day

Turkey Meatballs topped with a Southwest Chipotle Sauce. Served with your choice of 1 side in addition to white or brown rice mix.

MONDAY - Turkey Meatballs

$11.50

TUESDAY - Chicken, Egg or Tuna Sandwich

$11.50

WEDNESDAY - Chicken Alambre

$11.50

THURSDAY - Chicken Fiesta

$11.50

FRIDAY - Veracruz Style Fish

$11.50

White basa fillets baked to perfection in a briny-chuncky tomato sauce tghat includes bell peppers, olives, capers and a mix of mexican fresh herbs.

Coffee

Latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$4.50
We use all-natural, whole food ingredients that your body can recognize and break down into the building blocks for healthy, functional cells. This is why our mantra is Happy Eating, because a happy gut is a happy human.

Greenlane Co image
Greenlane Co image
Greenlane Co image

