Greenleaf Century City

No reviews yet

1888 Century Park East

Ste 110

Los Angeles, CA 90067

All Day Breakfast

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$11.95

fresh-baked croissant, tomato & mixed greens with choice of egg salad, tuna salad, or pasture-raised soft boiled eggs & bacon

Kim's Egg Sandwich

Kim's Egg Sandwich

$13.95

choice of bagel or brioche bun, softboiled pasture-raised eggs, fresh local mozzarella, arugula, smashed avocado, tomato & chili flake with vegan basil aioli

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$10.00

rustic wheat, topped with smashed avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, micro greens, chili flake & lemon juice. chef recommends local pasture-raised egg & nitrate-free bacon

Salmon Avocado Toast

Salmon Avocado Toast

$14.95

rustic wheat, topped with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, micro greens, sesame seeds & evoo

Bobba's Burrito

Bobba's Burrito

$12.95

egg whites, turkey sausage, black beans, smashed avocado & sweet potato wrapped in a vegan, whole wheat tortilla served with ranchero salsa

Bacon & Egg Burrito

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$12.95

local pasture-raised scrambled eggs, nitrate-free bacon, white cheddar & smashed potatoes wrapped in a vegan, whole wheat tortilla. served with tomatillo salsa

Joey's Protein Plate

Joey's Protein Plate

$17.95

soft-boiled pasture-raised eggs, sweet potato hash & avocado with choice of protein: nitrate-free bacon, smoked salmon, tuna salad, or egg salad choice of sauce: chipotle ranch or tomatillo salsa

Overnight Oats

$11.95

gluten-free oats, almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, shaved coconut, cinnamon, toasted almonds, honey & gluten free granola

Fruit Plate

$12.95

fresh, seasonal fruit topped with greek yogurt, vegan gluten-free granola, honey & shaved coconut

Cheap n' Easy

Cheap n' Easy

$6.50

egg whites, turkey bacon & white cheddar on a honey whole wheat english muffin

Bagels & Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Plain Bagel

$5.00

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Sesame Bagel

$5.00
Lunch & Dinner

Starters

Shredded Chicken Tinga Taco

Shredded Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

grilled pineapple salsa & micro greens. served a la carte.

Braised Carnitas Taco

Braised Carnitas Taco

$4.00

smashed avocado, onions & cilantro. served a la carte.

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

$4.00

smashed avocado, cabbage, chipotle crema, watermelon radish & toasted pepitas. served a la carte.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

avocado, cotija, cilantro & tortilla chips

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.50

served with sliced ciabatta

Baked Garlic Fries

Baked Garlic Fries

$5.50

with sugar-free ketchup

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

with vegan chipotle ranch

Charred Buffalo Cauliflower

Charred Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.50

all-natural buffalo sauce, cauliflower & green onions. served with vegan ranch, celery & carrot sticks

Greenleaf Nachos

Greenleaf Nachos

$13.50

chicas tortilla chips, aged white cheddar, cotija, black beans, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, chipotle crema, ranchero & tomatillo salsa

Paleo Chicken Fingers

Paleo Chicken Fingers

$12.50

baked almond-crusted chicken with vegan ranch. chef recommends buffalo style

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$10.00

rustic wheat, topped with smashed avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, micro greens, chili flake & lemon juice. chef recommends local pasture-raised egg & nitrate-free bacon

Healthy Hummus

Healthy Hummus

$11.00

greenleaf’s house hummus with evoo, garlic, pomegranate seeds, cilantro, lemon & himalayan salt. served with cucumbers, carrots & pita bread. gluten free tortilla chips upon request

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata Caprese

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata Caprese

$13.50

roasted heirloom tomatoes, fresh burrata, basil, evoo & balsamic glaze, served with grilled ciabatta

Fig Crostini

Fig Crostini

$8.00

two crostini topped with burrata, fig jam & micro greens with balsamic glaze

Entrees

Stir Fry

Stir Fry

$13.00

bell peppers, broccolini, carrots, red onions, celery, roasted cashews, cilantro lime rice & cilantro. chef recommends chicken

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$16.00

house-seasoned turkey sausage, house-made marinara & fresh local mozzarella with nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette

Salmon Pomodoro

Salmon Pomodoro

$23.50

togarashi-crusted salmon filet on a bed of zucchini & spaghetti squash noodles (spicy)

Chimichurri Steak

Chimichurri Steak

$24.50

served with baked garlic fries & tomato avocado salad

Grilled Salmon Filet

Grilled Salmon Filet

$23.50

served with garlicky broccolini & paleo cauliflower rice

Almond-Crusted Chicken

Almond-Crusted Chicken

$18.00

served with broccolini crunch salad & baked sweet potato fries with vegan chipotle ranch

Paleo Chicken Fajita

Paleo Chicken Fajita

$18.00

paleo cauliflower rice, shredded chicken tinga, bell peppers, red onions, kale, watermelon radish & vegan nacho aioli with zesty lemon vinaigrette

Bowls

La La Bowl

La La Bowl

$14.00

organic quinoa, shredded kale, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, marinated tomatoes, vegan ranch & vegan nacho aioli with charo’s balsamic vinaigrette. chef recommends grilled salmon

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

$14.50

organic quinoa, chicken, shredded kale, arugula, herbed goat cheese, roasted beets, dried cranberries & sliced almonds with charo’s balsamic vinaigrette

305 Bowl

305 Bowl

$15.00

cilantro lime rice, braised carnitas, sautéed power greens, sweet potato, black beans & avocado with grilled pineapple salsa. served with corn tortillas & tomatillo salsa

West Coast Bowl

West Coast Bowl

$15.00

organic quinoa, cilantro lime rice, housemade ground turkey sausage, aged white cheddar, shredded kale, arugula, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes & daikon sprouts with joey’s garlic herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Turkey Melt on Pretzel Roll

Turkey Melt on Pretzel Roll

$13.50

all-natural turkey, smoked gouda, caramelized onion & sautéed power greens with whole grain mustard aioli

Hot Caprese Panini

Hot Caprese Panini

$13.00

fresh local mozzarella, tomato, arugula & balsamic glaze with nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette

Chipotle Chicken Panini

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$13.00

almond-crusted chicken, aged white cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomato & butter lettuce with chipotle aioli

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$13.00

shaved chicken, avocado pesto, tomato, arugula & aged white cheddar with nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette

Greenplate Special

Greenplate Special

$12.50

combine any 1/2 panini with simple salad or soup

Burgers

Grass-Fed Angus Burger

Grass-Fed Angus Burger

$13.50

aged white cheddar, pickles, butter lettuce tomato & red onion with garlic aioli

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.50

smashed avocado, smoked gouda, tomato, caramelized onion & butter lettuce with garlic aioli

Knife & Fork Burger

Knife & Fork Burger

$13.50

Lightlife vegan patty, vegan chao cheese, smashed avocado, tomato, arugula & pickled jalapeños with garlic aioli. served on butter lettuce & micro greens

Salads

Cabo Kale Salad

Cabo Kale Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine & kale, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, cotija, cilantro & tortilla chips with vegan chipotle ranch. chef recommends roasted cauliflower

Jon's Steak & Kale Salad (JSKS)

Jon's Steak & Kale Salad (JSKS)

$18.00

grilled steak, shaved kale & brussels sprouts, nitrate-free bacon, manchego, sliced almonds & crispy shallots with jon’s citrus basil vinaigrette

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, chicken, mango, pineapple, jicama, daikon sprouts, toasted coconut, roasted cashews & thai chili with lemongrass lychee vinaigrette

Kitchen Sink Cobb Salad

Kitchen Sink Cobb Salad

$15.50

chopped romaine, nitrate-free bacon, roasted turkey breast, hardboiled pasture-raised egg, avocado, carrots, garbanzos, tomatoes & fresh basil with charo’s balsamic vinaigrette

Zorra the Greek Salad

Zorra the Greek Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, arugula, healthy hummus, artichokes, vegan feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & red onions with joey’s garlic herb vinaigrette. chef recommends chicken

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$15.50

chopped romaine, chicken, uncured dry salami, fresh local mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, pepperoncini blend & red onions with nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$13.00

4 easy steps: 1. choose your greens or grains 2. select your toppings 3. add proteins & premium toppers 4. choose a dressing

Sides

Baked Garlic Fries

Baked Garlic Fries

$5.50

served with sugar free ketchup

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

served with vegan chipotle ranch

Broccolini Crunch Salad

Broccolini Crunch Salad

$6.00

chopped broccolini, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds & red onions

Garlicky Broccolini

Garlicky Broccolini

$6.00

broccolini with roasted garlic & chili flake

Orzo Pasta Salad

Orzo Pasta Salad

$6.00

tomatoes, arugula, sliced almonds, kalamata olives & vegan feta with nonna's basil pesto vinaigrette

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.00

romaine, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes & cucumber with skinny lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$6.00

drizzled with charo's balsamic vinaigrette

Paleo Cauliflower Rice

Paleo Cauliflower Rice

$6.00

cauliflower rice with fresh herbs

Cilantro Lime Rice

$6.00

brown rice, cilantro & fresh lime

Sauteed Power Greens

Sauteed Power Greens

$6.00

spinach, kale evoo & chili flake

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

choice of baked fries or fruit

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

grass-fed angus burger with cheese on brioche bun, served with choice of baked fries or fruit

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

almond-crusted or grilled, served with ranch & choice of baked fries or fruit

Kids Chicken & Rice Bowl

Kids Chicken & Rice Bowl

$8.00

brown rice, chicken, broccolini & carrots

Dessert

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00
Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$5.00
San Benedetto

San Benedetto

$5.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$6.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$6.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed Juice

$6.00

orange or grapefruit

Fountain Drinks

$3.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.95

Traditional lemonade

Seasonal Lemonade

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.95

Seasonal flavor varies

Iced Tea

$3.95

Seasonal Iced Tea

$3.95
Quench

Quench

$9.00

watermelon, jicama, strawberry, mint lime & watermelon rind

Gingersnap

Gingersnap

$9.00

fuji apple, green apple, ginger & lemon

Clover

Clover

$9.00

kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, pear, cilantro, mint & lime

Wine

Red Wine Bottles

Pinot Noir, La Crema 2019, Monterey

$26.00

Pinot Noir, Chateau Gonzollo 2018, Quinta Del Mar

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Murphy Goode 2019, Sonoma

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Gonzollo 2014, Santa Ynez

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Arrowood 2018, Sonoma 16 | 42

$42.00

Merlot, House Pour 2016, Santa Barbara

$24.00

Red Blend, Locations CA 2020, Sonoma

$36.00

White Wine Bottles

Sauvignon Blanc, Matanzas Creek Winery 2020, Sonoma

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Decoy 2020, Sonoma

$32.00

Chardonnay, House Pour 2021, Sta. Rita Hills

$24.00

Chardonnay, Chateau Gonzollo 2019, Santa Barbara

$32.00

Chardonnay, Duckhorn 2020, Napa Valley

$40.00

Pinot Grigio, Benvolio 2020, Friuli, Italy

$26.00

Rose Bottles

Rosé, Chateau Gonzollo 2021, Sta. Rita HIlls

$28.00

Rosé, Domaines OTT ‘BY.OTT, Cotes de Provence

$36.00

Rosé, Studio by Miraval 2022, Côte d'Azur

$32.00

Rosé, Maison No. 9 2020, France

$38.00

Champagne Glass

Prosecco, La Marca 2020, Italy (SPLIT)

$10.00

Rosé Prosecco, La Marca 2020, Italy (SPLIT)

$10.00

Champagne Bottles

Rosé Prosecco, La Marca 2020, Italy

$24.00

Prosecco, La Marca 2020, Italy

$24.00

Champagne, Pol Clement Blanc de Blanc, France

$32.00

Seasonal Menu

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$9.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Greenleaf provides the finest farm to table creations, becoming a beloved modern dining experience in the neighborhoods we serve. We continue to bring people together over the joy of food & drinks.

1888 Century Park East, Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90067

