Greenleaf Ghost Kitchen Ghost Kitchen
1750 Newport Boulevard
K-109
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Breakfast
Smashed Avocado Toasts
Rustic wheat, smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, micro greens, radish & cucumber. gluten-free available for an extra charge (serves 8-10)$75.00OUT OF STOCK
Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches
Fresh-baked croissant, tomato, pesto & mixed greens with a choice of pasture-raised soft boiled eggs & bacon or smoked salmon (6 sandwiches, requires 48 hour notice)$75.00
Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
8 mini bowls Strawberries, blueberries, Blackberries, Mint, Agave, Almond-Granola with Greek yogurt.$60.00
Mini Overnight Oats (vegan)
8 cups, served with seasonal fruit$60.00OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast Burritos
an assortment of 12 burritos: Bacon, Egg & Potato: nitrate-free bacon, local pasture-raised eggs, white cheddar & breakfast potatoes. Served with tomatillo salsa Turkey Sausage & Egg: turkey sausage, local pasture-raised eggs, black beans, tomatillo salsa, avocado pesto & sweet potato Vegan: Abbot's Plant Based Chorizo, organic quinoa, avocado pesto, power greens & vegan nacho aioli.$95.00
Assorted Pastries
8 assorted pastries served with fig jam$60.00
Frankie's Fresh Fruit Bowl (vegan)
a mix of honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, grapes, fresh mint and agave.$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches/Wraps Packages & Platters
Gourmet Sandwich Package
12 half sandwiches, leafy salad or grain bowl, gourmet deli side & a dozen chocolate chip cookies (serves 6-8)$185.00
Gourmet Wrap Package
12 half wraps, leafy salad or grain bowl, gourmet deli side & cookie box (serves 6-8)$185.00
Signature Sandwich Package
Choice of sandwich platter with a leafy salad or grain bowl (serves 6-8)$135.00
Signature Wrap Package
Choice of wrap platter with a leafy salad or grain bowl (serves 6-8)$135.00
Sandwich Platter
An assortment of 12 half sandwiches$95.00
Wrap Platter
An assortment of 12 half wraps$95.00
Chips a la carte$2.25
Mini Sandwich Platter
an assortment of 6 half sandwiches (serves 4-6)$55.00
Boxed Lunches
Taco Bar
Group Catering
Salads & Bowls
Cabo Kale Salad (vegan)
Chopped romaine & kale, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jicama medley, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro & tortilla chips with vegan chipotle ranch (serves 6-8)$50.00
Chop Chop Salad
chopped romaine, chicken, uncured dry salami, fresh local mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, pepperoncini blend & red onions with nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette (serves 6-8)$55.00
Chopped Chicken Caesar
chopped romaine, chicken, avocado, shaved parmesan cheese, tomatoes, & crispy shallots with lemon Caesar dressing$55.00
Hollywood Bowl
organic quinoa, grilled chicken, kale, arugula, herbed goat cheese, roasted baby beets, dried cranberries & sliced almonds with charo’s balsamic vinaigrette (serves 6-8)$55.00OUT OF STOCK
La La Bowl (vegan)
Marinated organic quinoa, kale, avocado, grilled corn, black beans, marinated tomatoes, served with vegan chipotle ranch (serves 6-8)$50.00
Lemongrass Chicken Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, mango, pineapple, jicama, daikon sprouts, toasted coconut, roasted cashews & thai chili with lemongrass lychee vinaigrette (serves 6-8)$55.00
Seasonal Salad
BBQ chicken, kale, romaine, medley, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn chips, cilantro, cheese, and BBQ drizzle. served with vegan ranch dressing and BBQ on the side$55.00
Zorra the Greek (vegan)
romaine, arugula, garbanzos, artichokes, vegan feta, tomatoes, cucumber, olives & shallots with joey’s garlic herb vinaigrette (serves 6-8)$50.00
Handcrafted sides
Broccolini Crunch Salad
chopped broccolini, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds & red onions (serves 6-8)$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Cilantro Lime Rice
Brown rice, fresh cilantro & fresh lime juice$35.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes blended with garlic for a savory side dish that pairs well with any main.$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Paleo Cauliflower Rice
cauliflower rice with fresh herbs$35.00
Pesto Pasta
fusilli pasta, sundried tomatoes, arugula, fresh lemon juice, vegan feta & Nonna's basil pesto$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Ranchero Black Beans
Marinated Black Beans, Greenleaf hot sauce & fresh lime juice$35.00
Seasonal Veggie
garlicky broccolini (Vegan)$35.00
Street Corn Salad
grilled corn, red bell peppers, onions, vegan mayo (Vegenaise), cilantro, lime, vegan feta. (Dairy Free & Vegan)$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Seasonal Salad (Watermelon Goat Cheese)$35.00
Social Starters
Sliders
choose one, angus burger, turkey burger, chicken or caprese$70.00
Skewers
choose from caprese, almond-crusted chicken or lemongrass chicken (requires 48 hour notice)$36.00
Healthy Hummus Platter
chickpeas, spinach, arugula, cilantro, garlic, evoo, pomegranate seeds, lemon & himalayan salt. served with cucumbers, jicama & pita (sub out tortilla chips to make it GF) (serves 4-6)$45.00OUT OF STOCK
Charred Buffalo Cauliflower
all-natural buffalo sauce, cauliflower, green onions, served with vegan ranch dressing, celery & carrot sticks (serves 4-6)$45.00
Garden Crudité
fresh seasonal vegetables with vegan ranch dip (serves 4-6)$55.00
Chips And Guacamole
fresh guacamole & tortilla chips$40.00OUT OF STOCK
Almond-Chicken Bites
Almond-chicken bites served with Vegan Ranch and Buffalo Sauce on the side.$45.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Greenleaf provides the finest farm to table creations, becoming a beloved modern dining experience in the neighborhoods we serve. We continue to bring people together over the joy of food & drinks. Order catering for your next office meeting & event, celebration or at home gathering.
