Acai Bowls

Sunrise

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik

$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon

$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens

$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express

$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Morning After

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Turmeric Sunshine

$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Growler (using ours)

$40.00

Growlers (brought their own)

$35.00

Smoothies

Almond Berry

$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix

$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango

$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry

$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being

$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +

$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao

$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Smoothie of the Month: GOLDEN HOUR

$8.95

Our Smoothie of the Month is chosen by our in-store teams and is either seasonally specific or a throwback from our previous menu. Check us out on Instagram for this month's featured smoothie!

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries

$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Bowls

Southwest

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterranean

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass

$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen

$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood

$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger

$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV

$4.95

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice

$8.95
Custom Smoothie

$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao

$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice

$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte

$7.95

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It

$8.95

Retail Items

Signature ACV

$16.75
The Only Bean Roasted Edamame

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, Keto

Fresh Bellies Groovies

$4.00

non GMO, V, GF

Brami Italian Snacking Lupini Beans

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, prebiotic

Protein Puck - Plant-Based Protein Bars

$3.50

non GMO, V, GF

Mavuno Harvest Organic Fruit Bites

$3.00Out of stock

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Just Water

$4.00
Just Date Syrup

$9.00

Power Bite (1 for $3.50)

$3.50

2 Power Bites for $6

$6.00

Good Wolf Tonic Water

$3.75

Smoked Salt Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Rosemary Lemon Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Sriracha Lime Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Hummus + Chips

$10.00Out of stock

BALSAMIC hummus + chips

$11.00Out of stock