Juice & Smoothies

Greenleaf Juice SE Grand

397 Reviews

$$

414 SE Grand Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Popular Items

Almond Berry
Soma
Greenleaf

Acai Bowls

Sunrise

Sunrise

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma

Soma

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik

Blue Majik

$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon

Dragon

$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf

Greenleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade

Green Lemonade

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf

Sweetleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch

Wondrous Punch

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Morning After

Morning After

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Turmeric Sunshine

Turmeric Sunshine

$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Smoothies

Almond Berry

Almond Berry

$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix

Berry Fix

$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry

Dragon Berry

$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being

Green Being

$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +

Green Solution +

$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao

Maca Cacao

$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries

Morning Berries

$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut

Banana Coconut

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Bowls

Southwest

Southwest

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterrenan

Mediterrenan

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen

Zen

$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood

Tiger's Blood

$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger

Blue Ginger

$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV

ACV

$4.95

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Bottled Juice

Greenleaf Bottle

Greenleaf Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Simple Greens Bottle

Simple Greens Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Green Lemonade Bottle

Green Lemonade Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Sweetleaf Bottle

Sweetleaf Bottle

$8.95
Pineapple Express Bottle

Pineapple Express Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Wondrous Punch Bottle

Wondrous Punch Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Cashew Milk Bottle

Cashew Milk Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Cashew Cold Brew Bottle

Cashew Cold Brew Bottle

$8.95Out of stock

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice

Custom Juice

$8.95
Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao

$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice

$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte

$7.95

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It

$8.95

Retail Items

Power Bite

$2.75Out of stock

almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple

Sochatti Chocolate Pouch

$2.50

True Essence Nectar

$9.95

Signature ACV

$16.75

youlovefruit snacks

$3.50

Bada Bean Bada Boom

$3.50

Plant Snacks Cassava Root Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Elderberry Syrup

$14.95Out of stock

Pro-Chi Lentil Crunch Simply Salted

$3.00

Vegan

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, Keto

Go Raw Sprouted Organic Seeds

$2.25Out of stock

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Fresh Bellies Groovies

$4.00

non GMO, V, GF

Brami Italian Snacking Lupini Beans

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, prebiotic

Mustache Munchies Crackers

$2.25

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Protein Puck Plant-Based Protein Bars

$3.50

non GMO, V, GF

Mavuno Harvest Organic Fruit Bites

$3.00

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Plant Snacks Plant Thins, 5oz Bag

$4.00Out of stock

non GMO, V, GF

Plant Snacks Tortilla Chips 8oz

$4.95Out of stock

Just Water - Liter

$4.00
Just Date Syrup

Just Date Syrup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

414 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

