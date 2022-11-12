Greenleaf Juicing imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Greenleaf Juicing SW Morrison

review star

No reviews yet

617 SW Morrison St.

Portland, WA 97205

Acai Bowls

Sunrise

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik

$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon

$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens

$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express

$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Morning After

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Turmeric Sunshine

$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Smoothies

Almond Berry

$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix

$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango

$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry

$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being

$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +

$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao

$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries

$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Bowls

Southwest

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterrenan

$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass

$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen

$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood

$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger

$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV

$4.95

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Bottled Juice

Greenleaf Bottle

$8.95
Simple Greens Bottle

$8.95
Green Lemonade Bottle

$8.95
Sweetleaf Bottle

$8.95
Pineapple Express Bottle

$8.95
Wondrous Punch Bottle

$8.95
Cashew Milk Bottle

$8.95
Cashew Cold Brew Bottle

$8.95

Just Water - Liter

$4.00

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice

$8.95
Custom Smoothie

$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao

$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice

$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte

$7.95

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It

$8.95

Retail Items

Power Bite

$3.75

almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple

Sochatti Chocolate Pouch

$2.50

Mustache Munchies

$4.95

Bada bean bada boom ( sriracha)

$4.50

Bada bean bada boom (garlic onion)

$4.50

Bada bean bada boom (sea salt)

$4.50

Mavuno Harvest Organics (pineapple cinnamon)

$5.00

The only bean Edamame beans (sriracha)

$3.50

The only bean Edamame beans (sea salt)

$3.50

Plant snacks seasalt tortilla chips

$4.50

You love fruit (super green kiwi)

$3.50

You love fruit (apple cinna)

$3.50

You love fruit (kiwi berry)

$3.50

Just Water - Liter

$4.00

Protein puck (chocolate)

$3.50
Just Date Syrup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
617 SW Morrison St., Portland, WA 97205

