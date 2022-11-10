American
Steakhouses
Greenleaf Restaurant Ashland
1,718 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
49 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ashland
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurant