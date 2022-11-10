Greenleaf Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Greenleaf Restaurant Ashland

1,718 Reviews

$$

49 N Main St

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

The Breakfast Essentials/Bookends

Editor's Choice

$10.00

Full House Combo

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Croissant

$13.00

Omelettes & Scrambles

The Ashlandistan Omelette

$14.95

Grilled Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Corned Beef Omelete

$15.00

Smoked Turkey and Bacon Omelette

$16.00

Chaucer's Scramble

$16.00

Herb Tofu and Pesto Scramble

$16.50

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Soyrizo Benedict

$16.00

Florentine Benedict

$15.00

Norweigen Trout Benedict

$17.00

Split Charge

Split

$3.00

Preface

Bard's Basket

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Daniel's Potato Pancakes

$12.00

Garlic Bread Basket

$4.50

Gorgonzola Cheese Fries

$11.00

Mediterranean Quesadilla

$13.00

Shepard's Pie

$12.50Out of stock

Skins

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Short Stories

Greenleaf House Salad

$12.00

Small House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Rustic BBQ Salad

$14.00

PNW Salmon Salad

$19.00

Smokey Trout and Kale Salad

$19.00

Soba Bowl

$19.00

Hearty Chili

$8.00+

Rotating Rustic Soup

$8.00+

Signature Salmon Chowder

$8.00+

Bookends From The Grill

Blackened Chicken BLTA

$15.00

BLT

$13.00

Chicken Piccata Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf Melt

$16.00

Short Rib French Dip

$16.00

Smoked Turkey and Bacon Club

$16.00

Tofu Salad(wrap)

$14.00

Traditional Reuben

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Bookends From The Deli

Deli Curry Chicken Sand

$14.00

Deli Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Deli Turkey Sand

$13.00

Deli Ham Sand

$13.00

Deli Corned Beef Sand

$14.00

Smoked Trout Croissant

$16.00

Best Seller Burgers

The Essential Burger

$13.00

Chili and Cheese Burger

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

The Western Burger

$16.00

The Plaza Burger

$16.00

Juicy Lucy's Burger

$13.00Out of stock

The Main Story

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Free Verse Pasta

$15.00

Grilled Pesto Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Ribeye

$28.00

Meatloaf Entree

$18.00

Piccata Entree

$19.00

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Split Charge (Copy)

Split

$3.00

COLD DRINKS

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Bottle Water

$2.00

Caldera Ginger Ale

$3.50

CBD Canned

$5.00

LA CROIX

$2.50

SPINDRIFT Soda

$2.50

Flavored Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fountain Drink Diet

$3.50

Iced Chai

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kambucha

$5.75

Lrg Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Small Milk

$2.50

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Draft

Bend Cider Co. Dry Hard Apple

$6.50

Legend Concord Grape Cider

$6.50

Pilsner

$6.50

Two Shy Tangerine Peach Hefe

$6.50

Phreim Hazy IPA

$6.50

Boneyard IPA

$6.50

Vanilla Latte Stout

$3.00

Canned Beer or Cider

Marionberry Cider Incline

$5.25Out of stock

Jungle Juice Cider Avid

$5.25

Lawnmower Lager

$5.25

Organic Samuel Smith Lager

$5.25Out of stock

GF Lager 99 Light

$5.25

GF Amber-Lager

$5.25Out of stock

Caldera Ashland Amber

$5.25

Sweet As Pacific Ale

$5.25

Pfriem Pale Ale

$5.25

Suicide Squeeze IPA

$5.25

Peanut Butter Stout

$5.25

Pilot Rock Porter

$5.25

Coconut Porter

$5.25

Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

$5.25Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.25

Beer Special

Beer Special

$3.00

Red Wine

Canned Wine

$10.00

Di Tani

$12.00+

Irvine Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Del Rio Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Syrah

$9.00+

Tempranillo

$11.00+

Kriselle Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

White Wine

Del Rio Chardonnay

$9.00+

Irvine Chard

$12.00+

Bridgeview Reisling

$7.00+

Brandborg Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Pistoleta

$9.00+

Kriselle Viognier

$9.00+

Kriselle Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Quady North Rose

$9.00+

Irvine Rose

$12.00+Out of stock

Sparkling Wine

$6.00+

Sm Prosecco

$13.00

Lg Prosecco

$34.00

Masia Salat Organic Cava

$9.00+

To Go Can Wine

$10.00

Mimosa

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.00+

Cranberry Mimosa

$10.00+

Hibiscus Ginger Mimosa

$10.00+Out of stock

Marionberry Mimosa

$10.00+

Orange Mimosa

$10.00+

Mimosa Special

$5.00+

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Hot Drinks

Add Caramel

$0.50

Add Shot

$1.00

Add Vanilla

$0.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Esspresso

$3.75

Cordado

$4.00

Hot Chai

$4.50

Hot Coco

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Hot Coco

$3.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Small Coffee

$2.00

Breakfast

Kids Editor's Choice

$6.00

Kids Fancy Taters

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Pancake

$5.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PBJ

$6.00

Oodles of Noodles

$6.00

Specials

Fettuccini Alfredo with Pesto

$17.00

Skins

$10.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Soup Special

$4.00+Out of stock

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$15.00

Salmon w/ Pineapple Salsa

$20.00Out of stock

Pesto Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00Out of stock

Happy Hour

Draft Beer

$3.50

Del Rio Chardonnay

$6.00

Del Rio Pinot Noir

$6.00

Lil Leaf Burger

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Bard's Basket

$6.00

ALA CARTE

Side Veggies

$4.80

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.80

Side Fruit

$4.80

Side Kettle Chips

$3.60

Side Coleslaw

$4.20

Side Mushrooms

$3.60

Side Fries

$4.80

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Gorgonzola Fries

$6.00

Side Gravy

$3.60

Side Tarter Sauce

$1.20

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.20

Side Avocado

$1.80

Brown Rice

$3.60

Jalepenos

$1.20

Small Side Salad

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

49 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Greenleaf Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beasys on the Creek
orange starNo Reviews
51 Water St. #333 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Place
orange star4.0 • 146
50 E Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
DECANT
orange starNo Reviews
1108 E. Main St Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Ram - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
165 Rossanley Dr Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Mr. Smith's
orange starNo Reviews
401 E. Jackson Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.5 • 746
23 N. Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston