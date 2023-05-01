Greenleaf USC USC
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Greenleaf provides the finest farm to table creations, becoming a beloved modern dining experience in the neighborhoods we serve. We continue to bring people together over the joy of food & drinks. Order catering for your next office meeting & event, celebration or at home gathering. We are located in the USC Village, we are located next to Sunlife Organics and across from Stout. Parking is available on 32nd & Hoover in our underground parking structure where we validate for 2 hours.
Location
929 W Jefferson Blvd, Ste 1650, Los Angeles, CA 90089
Gallery
