American

GREENLEAF RESTAURANT

853 Reviews

$$$

54 Nashua St

Milford, NH 03055

Thanksgiving Pre Orders- Served cold with re-heating instructions.

All orders are served cold and will include specific heating instructions. Pick up available on Wednesday 11/23
Roasted Turkey Breast Dinner

$45.00

Includes: Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Mixed Greens Salad, Green Bean Casserole, Honey Glazed Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy

Dinner Rolls (6)

$8.00

Molasses Honey Butter

$3.00
Pumpkin Pie Slice

$4.00
Caramel Apple Galette (serves 2-4)

$20.00

Cranberry Swirl Cheesecake Slice

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Chef Chris Viaud presents, Greenleaf, a New American Farm to Table restaurant located in the historic Souhegan Valley Bank building in Milford, New Hampshire. Dating back to 1865, the Souhegan Valley Bank building was renovated in 1907 by Luther Greenleaf who the restaurant is named after. The Boston based architect, who’s original hand drawn blueprints can still be seen framed inside the restaurant, added several beautiful renditions to the building and the bank became well known across New Hampshire. The food and drinks at Greenleaf explore the ever changing New England seasons with a thoughtfully crafted ever changing menu.

54 Nashua St, Milford, NH 03055

