Green Leaf Bistro NYC

review star

No reviews yet

127-17 Liberty Avenue

Queens, NY 11419

Order Again

Speciality Chopped Salad

Lean Green Salmon Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon, spring mix, chopped romaine, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, radishes, green goddess dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$9.99

Chicken, chopped romaine, corn, black beans, tomaotes, jalapenos, guac, sour cream, mexican cheese blend, tortills chips, southwest dressing

Mediterrian Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, olives, chickpea, feta cheese, tzatziki dressing

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

$9.99

Pulled pork, arugula, shredded cabbage, pickeled red onions, jalapenos, red bell pepper, citrus lime vinaigrette

Speciality Bowls

Jamaican Jerk Bowl

$9.99

Jerk chicken, brown rice, black beans, pineapple mango salsa, pico de gallo, plantain, lime, jerk sauce

Salmon Bowl

$14.99

Salmon, cilanto lime rice, pico de gallo, cucumber, corn, edamame, avacado, ginger miso dressing

Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Shrimp, cillantro rice, black beans, red onions, corn, pico de gallo, bang bang sauce

Pulled Pork Bowl

$9.99

Pork, quinoa, arugula, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, carrots, jalapenos, sour cream, bbq sauce

Keto Bowl

$11.99

Chipolte chicken, cauliflour rice, pico de gallo, shreeded cabbage, guac, shredded cheese, sour cream, tomato salsa

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

Falafel, quinoa, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, pickeles, hummus, tzatziki sauce

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots

Keto Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Collard greens wrap, chicken, carrot, red cabbage, red bell pepper, avocado, keto penaut sause

Vegan Tofu Wrap

$9.99

Grilled tofu, bell peppers, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, almond miso dressing

Soups

Fish Soup

$5.00

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Soup of the day

$5.00

Burgers/Sliders

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Turkey patty, sesame bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese w/ curly fires

Lamb sliders (3 per order)

$12.99

Lamb patty, chunky tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion w/ curly fries

Keto Turkey Burger

$9.99

Lettuce wrap, turkey patty, tomato, red onion, cheese, guac on the side

Juice

Very Berry

$5.99

Green Leaf Juice

$5.99

Immune Booster

$5.99

Ginger Zinger

$5.99

Diabetes

$5.99

Weight Loss

$5.99

Hangover

$5.99

High Blood Pressure

$5.99

Smoothies

Berrylicious

$6.99

Green Banana

$6.99

Pineapple Mango

$6.99

Papaya Banana

$6.99

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Salad

$9.99

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.99

Entrées

Mediterrian Sea Bass (Bronzino)

$32.99

Broiled whole fish, sauteed brocolli rabe

Australian Lamb Chops

$34.99

Grilled lamb chops, potatoes, vegetables

Pork Chops

$30.00

Honey Garlic pork chops, grilled vegetables

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just for the health of it!

Location

127-17 Liberty Avenue, Queens, NY 11419

