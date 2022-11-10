Greenlee's Bakery 1081 The Alameda
657 Reviews
$
1081 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Burritos
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
A mixture of Black Beans, Quinoa, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, and Cheese.
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese
Impossible (TM) Breakfast Burrito
Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese.
No Meat Breakfast Burrito
Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.
Greenlee's Waffle Breakfast
Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.
Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast
Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage
Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle
Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough.
Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice
A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!
Avocado Toast
Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, crushed red pepper Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.
Salsa Bottle
Bowl
Chorizo Protein Bowl
Like our signature chorizo burrito but in a bowl! Eggs, Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Sausage Protein Bowl
Like our signature Sausage Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with Sausage, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Ham Protein Bowl
Like our Signature Ham Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with, Boar's Head Ham, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Vegan Breakfast Bowl
Our delicious Vegan Bowl packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato.
Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Delicious Veggie Bowl packed with Eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese.
Bacon Protein Bowl
Like our Signature Bacon Burrito but in a bowl! Crispy Boar's Head Bacon mixed with Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese!
Carne Asada Protein Bowl
Like our steak burrito but in a bowl! Seasoned steak made in house daily, Fresh Cracked eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.
Impossible Meat Protein Bowl
Impossible Meat, Black Beans, Mushroom, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Crispy Boar's Head Bacon, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Ham Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Chorizo Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.
Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
No Meat Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Eggs and Cheese.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.
Ham Bagel Sandwich
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Egg, or Cheese.
Bacon French Toast Sandwich
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.
Sausage French Toast Sandwich
Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
Bacon Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.
Sausage Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.
Ham Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese.
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.
No Meat Bagel Sandwhich
Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Egg, and Cheese.
No Meat Ciabatta
Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Eggs, and Cheese
