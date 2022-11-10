Greenlee's Bakery imageView gallery

Greenlee's Bakery 1081 The Alameda

657 Reviews

$

1081 The Alameda

San Jose, CA 95126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Ham Breakfast Burrito

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Chorizo, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

A mixture of Black Beans, Quinoa, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, and Cheese.

Steak Breakfast Burrito

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Steak Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese

Impossible (TM) Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese.

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.

Greenlee's Waffle Breakfast

$13.95

Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.

Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast

Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast

$13.95

Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage

Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle

Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle

$7.95

Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough.

Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice

Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice

$4.25

A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, crushed red pepper Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.

Salsa Bottle

$8.95

Bowl

Chorizo Protein Bowl

$11.95

Like our signature chorizo burrito but in a bowl! Eggs, Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Sausage Protein Bowl

$11.95

Like our signature Sausage Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with Sausage, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Ham Protein Bowl

$11.95

Like our Signature Ham Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with, Boar's Head Ham, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Our delicious Vegan Bowl packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato.

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Delicious Veggie Bowl packed with Eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese.

Bacon Protein Bowl

$11.95

Like our Signature Bacon Burrito but in a bowl! Crispy Boar's Head Bacon mixed with Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese!

Carne Asada Protein Bowl

$12.95

Like our steak burrito but in a bowl! Seasoned steak made in house daily, Fresh Cracked eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Impossible Meat Protein Bowl

$12.95

Impossible Meat, Black Beans, Mushroom, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Crispy Boar's Head Bacon, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Ham Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Chorizo Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

No Meat Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Eggs and Cheese.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Egg, or Cheese.

Bacon French Toast Sandwich

$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage French Toast Sandwich

$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Bacon Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Ham Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Fresh Cracked Egg, and Cheese.

No Meat Bagel Sandwhich

$10.75

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Egg, and Cheese.

No Meat Ciabatta

$10.75

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Eggs, and Cheese

Burritos

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Ham Breakfast Burrito

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Chorizo, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

A mixture of Black Beans, Quinoa, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Tomatoes.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Eggs, Spinach, Mushroom, Seasoned Potatoes, Tomato, and Cheese.

Steak Breakfast Burrito

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Steak Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Cheese

Impossible (TM) Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese.

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Eggs mixed with seasoned potatoes and Cheese.

Greenlee's Waffle Breakfast

$14.95

Greenlee's Signature Cinnamon Bread Waffle with a side of fresh scrambled eggs, and your choice of protein. Protein options include: Bacon or Sausage.

Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast

Greenlee's French Toast Breakfast

$14.95

Greenlee's Signature Thick Sliced French Toast with a side of fresh scrambled eggs and your choice of protein. Protein Options Include: Bacon or Sausage

Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle

Greenlee's Cinnamon Bread Waffle

$8.25

Our Signature Cinnamon Bread Belgian Waffle! Made with our Famous Cinnamon Bread Dough.

Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice

Greenlee's Signature French Toast Slice

$4.95

A customer favorite! Thick Slices of Greenlee’s Cinnamon Bread made into French Toast!

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Toasted Whole grain bread topped with fresh avocado, crushed red pepper Option to Add Two peices of Boar's Head Bacon and Egg of your choice.

Bowl

Chorizo Protein Bowl

$12.95

Like our signature chorizo burrito but in a bowl! Eggs, Chorizo, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Sausage Protein Bowl

$12.95

Like our signature Sausage Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with Sausage, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Ham Protein Bowl

$12.95

Like our Signature Ham Burrito but in a bowl! Eggs mixed with, Boar's Head Ham, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese.

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

Our delicious Vegan Bowl packed with quinoa, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, and tomato.

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

Delicious Veggie Bowl packed with Eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, spinach, and topped with cheese.

Bacon Protein Bowl

$12.95

Like our Signature Bacon Burrito but in a bowl! Crispy Boar's Head Bacon mixed with Eggs, Seasoned Potatoes, and topped with cheese!

Carne Asada Protein Bowl

$13.95

Steak Meat, Eggs, and Cheese all in a bowl.

Impossible Meat Protein Bowl

$14.95

Impossible Meat (TM) mixed with eggs, seasoned potatoes, Black Beans, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, and Cheese in a bowl.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Crispy Boar's Head Bacon, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Ham Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Breakfast Ham, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Chorizo Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Chorizo, Eggs, and topped with Cheese.

Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

No Meat Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Butter Croissant topped with Eggs and Cheese.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$10.75

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$10.75

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Ham, Egg, or Cheese.

Bacon French Toast Sandwich

$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage French Toast Sandwich

$13.95

Thick sliced Greenlee's Signature French Toast topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Bacon Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Crispy Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Ham Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh Baked Ciabatta topped with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$10.75

Your choice of an Everything or Plain Bagel topped with Sausage, Eggs, and Cheese.

Sweets and treats

Bear Claw

$4.25

Our most loved danish, a classic pastry with slivered almonds and almond paste!

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Flaky, Buttery, Fresh Baked Croissant.

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Plain Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Everything Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Cheese Danish

$4.25

Our loved danish, a classic pastry filled with cheese. Sweet and savory in every bite.

Coffee Cake

$4.25

Fresh Baked Coffee Cake made in house Daily!

Cupcake

$4.25

Fresh and decorated cupcakes perfect for any occasion! Cupcake options include: Shaved Chocolate, Carrot, and Confetti Vanilla!

Fresh Baked Cookies

$4.25

Fresh Baked Cookies made in house daily! Cookie Options Include: Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel, Ginger Molasses, Lemon Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Dipped Chocolate.

Loaded Oatmeal Cookie

$3.95

Our signature oatmeal cookie loaded with oats, honey, and dried apricots and raisins.

Festive Cookies

$4.25

Sugar Cookies decorated with beautiful designs!

Greenlee's Famous Cinnamon Bread

Greenlee's Famous Cinnamon Bread

$7.95

A Greenlee's original you can only buy in ouir store on the Alameda! Our Famous signature Cinnamon Bread- Cinnamon Marbleized into every bite!

Greenlee's Raisin Cinnamon Bread

Greenlee's Raisin Cinnamon Bread

$8.95

Our Signature Cinnamoon bread with Raisins mixed inside.

Greenlee's Blueberry Cinnamon Bread

$8.95

Our traditional Cinnamon Bread with Blueberries mixed inside.

Cinnamon Streusel Loaf Cake

Cinnamon Streusel Loaf Cake

$7.95

Cinnamon Stresusel Loaf swirled with cinnamon in each bite and topped with Streusel and sugar.

Banana Nut Loaf Cake

Banana Nut Loaf Cake

$7.95

Greenlee's Original Banana Nut Bread topped with walnuts on top for a perfect crunch

Chocolate Loaf Cake

Chocolate Loaf Cake

$7.95

Decadent Double Chocolate Loaf swirled in with chocolate chips and topped with Chocolate Chips!

Chocolate Marble Loaf Cake

Chocolate Marble Loaf Cake

$7.95

Greenlee's traditional chocolate loaf swirled in with vanilla. Topped with traditional chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.

Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake

Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake

$7.95

Greenlee's original lemon loaf, blueberries swirled inside and topeed with a coat of sugar!

Orange Marble Loaf

$8.95

Burnt Almond Cake

$45.95

White Cake with Buttercream filling and Burnt Almonds.

Small Butter Cookie

$0.95

1 Dozen Butter Cookie

$12.95

Medium Cookie Platter

$42.95

Large Cookie Platter

$52.95

Kranzkuchen

$32.95

Cinnamon Sugar Crispie

$4.95

The perfect combination of chewy and crunch! Puff pastry topped with Cinnamon and Sugar!

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Turnovers

$4.25

Hot Cross Buns Half Dozen

$11.50

Hot Cross Buns Dozen

$22.00

Hot Cross Bun

$1.75

Cinnamon Beignet

$2.75

Small Shortbread Cookie

$1.25

Flan

$5.95

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip w/Walnuts cake slice

$4.95

Sweets and treats

Bear Claw

$4.75

Our most loved danish, a classic pastry with slivered almonds and almond paste!

Butter Croissant

$4.75

Flaky, Buttery, Fresh Baked Croissant.

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Everything Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel flown in from the Bronx!

Everything Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Fresh Baked Brooklyn style bagel. Comes with a side of Cream Cheese

Cheese Danish

$4.75

Our loved danish, a classic pastry filled with cheese. Sweet and savory in every bite.

Coffee Cake

$4.75

Fresh Baked Coffee Cake made in house Daily!

Cupcake

$4.50

Fresh and decorated cupcakes perfect for any occasion! Cupcake options include: Shaved Chocolate, Carrot, and Confetti Vanilla!

Fresh Baked Cookies

$4.75

Fresh Baked Cookies made in house daily! Cookie Options Include: Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel, Ginger Molasses, Lemon Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Dipped Chocolate.

Loaded Oatmeal Cookie