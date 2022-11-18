  • Home
  • Miami
  • Greenlife Organic Bowls - Giralda Ave
Greenlife Organic Bowls - Giralda Ave

No reviews yet

104 Giralda Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Popular Items

#Siacarajo
#Alabao
Harmless Harvest 8.25oz

Breakfast

Create your Own Breakfast

Create your Own Breakfast

$6.99
Chia Parfait

Chia Parfait

$7.99

Almond milk Chia Pudding and Dragon fruit Coconut Cream topped with Organic Granola and fresh chopped fruit.

Good Ol' Healthy Oatmeal

Good Ol' Healthy Oatmeal

$7.99

Old fashioned oatmeal topped with sliced almonds, strawberries and blueberry

Cold Oats

Cold Oats

$7.99

Overnight Oats, Nutella, Almond Slices and Coconut Shavings

Mixed Fruit Bowl

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$7.99
Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Wraps

$10.99

Spinach wrap and organic eggs

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Fresh Avocado, Gourmet wheat toast, organic EVOO, pickled Onions, Himalayan Sea Salt, and Bee Pollen

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$10.99

Wheat toast, Smoked Salmon. Goat cheese, Red Onions and White Truffle oil

Fruity toast

Fruity toast

$7.99

Gourmet whole wheat toast topped with almond butter, bananas, strawberries and blueberries.

Smoothies

Abundance

Abundance

$7.99

Organic Açai, Bananas, Topped with Coconut Shavings. Local Honey

Kale Crazy

Kale Crazy

$7.99

Kale, Cucumbers, Spinach, Bananas, Pineapples.

El Tropical

El Tropical

$7.99

Mangoes, Strawberries, Pineapples, Local Honey.

Strawberry Dragon

Strawberry Dragon

$7.99

Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberries, Bananas and Local Honey

V's Very Berry

V's Very Berry

$7.99

Kale, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas and Local Honey.

Golden Mango

Golden Mango

$7.99

Mango, Banana, Turmeric, local honey

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$5.99

Acai Bowls

OG Bowl

OG Bowl

$12.99

Organic Açal fused with guarana as base topped with organic granola or almond slices, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and coconut shavings.

Almond Butter

Almond Butter

$12.99

Organic Açal for fused with Guarana as base topped with almond slices, bananas, raw almond butter and cacao nibs.

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$12.99

Dragon fruit (Pitaya) and Banana blend topped with Organic Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberry and Blueberries

Create Your Own Acai Bowl

Create Your Own Acai Bowl

$7.99

Create your Own Smoothie Bowl

$7.99

Handhelds and Salads

Local Fave

$10.99

Organic field greens, Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Potato Sticks, house made vegan Avocado cilantro Sauce

Cali Avocado

Cali Avocado

$11.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, onions, fresh avocado

Sweet & Tangy

$10.99

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions, Honey Mustard Sauce

Cashew Pesto

Cashew Pesto

$10.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto sauce

Greek Walnut

$10.99

Organic field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, onions, walnuts and light Greek dressing

Truffle Goat Cheese

$10.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, onions, goat cheese, White truffle oil

Fuego

$10.99

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Diced Onions, Sriracha Mayo

Hot Bowls

Create Your Own Bowl or Burrito

$13.99

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Veggie Bowl

$14.99

Ground Turkey Bowl

$16.99

Roasted Turkey

$16.99

Steak Bowl

$17.99

Tuna Bowl

$16.99

Salmon Bowl

$16.99

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.99

Juices & Shots

#Alabao

#Alabao

$4.99+

2oz. Cold pressed Ginger root, Cayenne, lemon shot

#Siacarajo

#Siacarajo

$4.99+

2oz. Cold pressed Ginger root, Turmeric, Lime shot

Greenlife

Greenlife

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Pineapple Celery, Kale, Mint, Lime

Grass Monkey

Grass Monkey

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Green apple, Cucumber, Kale, Mint 12oz.

The Hop

The Hop

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Ginger, Carrot, Lime, Oranges 12oz

Citrus E

Citrus E

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Oranges, Pineapple, Mint, Lime 12oz

Heartbeets

Heartbeets

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Green Apples, Pineapples, beets, lime 12oz

Drinks

Just Water

Just Water

$2.99
Fresh O.J.

Fresh O.J.

$4.99
Perrier

Perrier

$1.99
Harmless Harvest 8.25oz

Harmless Harvest 8.25oz

$3.99

Sunny Culture

$4.99
Health Aide Kombucha

Health Aide Kombucha

$4.99

Snacks & Chips

Sunchips

$1.99
Miss Vickie's

Miss Vickie's

$1.99
Qunno Bars

Qunno Bars

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple & Healthy Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Come in or order online and enjoy!

Website

Location

104 Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

