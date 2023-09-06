Popular Items

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Create Your Own Breakfast

Create Your Own Breakfast

$9.99

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!


BREAKFAST

Create Your Own Breakfast

Create Your Own Breakfast

$9.99

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Wraps

$10.99

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

Chia Parfait

Chia Parfait

$7.99Out of stock

Almond milk Chia Pudding and Dragon fruit Coconut Cream topped with Organic Granola and fresh chopped fruit.

Good Ol' Healthy Oatmeal

Good Ol' Healthy Oatmeal

$5.99+

Old fashioned oatmeal topped with sliced almonds, strawberries and blueberry

Body Builders Oatmeal

$10.99

Oats, Skim Milk, Cinnamon, Vanilla Whey Protein, Powdered Peanut Butter, Blueberries

Cold Oats

Cold Oats

$7.99Out of stock

Overnight Oats, Nutella, Almond Slices and Coconut Shavings

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Loaded Fruit Bowl

$9.99

Chopped Mix Fruit. Granola, Walnuts, Shaved Coconut & Honey

TOASTS

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Fresh Avocado, Gourmet wheat toast, organic EVOO, pickled Onions, Himalayan Sea Salt, and Bee Pollen

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$11.99

Wheat toast, Smoked Salmon. Goat cheese, Red Onions and White Truffle oil

Fruity toast

Fruity toast

$7.99

Gourmet whole wheat toast topped with almond butter, bananas, strawberries and blueberries.

AÇAÍ BOWLS

OG Bowl

OG Bowl

$9.99+

Organic Açal fused with guarana as base topped with organic granola or almond slices, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and coconut shavings.

Almond Butter

Almond Butter

$9.99+

Organic Açal for fused with Guarana as base topped with almond slices, bananas, raw almond butter and cacao nibs.

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$9.99+

Dragon fruit (Pitaya) and Banana blend topped with Organic Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberry and Blueberries

Create Your Own Acai Bowl

Create Your Own Acai Bowl

$6.99+

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

Create your Own Smoothie Bowl

$6.99+

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

Abundance

Abundance

$8.99

Organic Açai, Bananas, Topped with Coconut Shavings. Local Honey

Kale Crazy

Kale Crazy

$8.99

Kale, Cucumbers, Spinach, Bananas, Pineapples.

El Tropical

El Tropical

$8.99

Mangoes, Strawberries, Pineapples, Local Honey.

Strawberry Dragon

Strawberry Dragon

$8.99

Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberries, Bananas and Local Honey

V's Very Berry

V's Very Berry

$8.99

Kale, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas and Local Honey.

Golden Mango

Golden Mango

$8.99

Mango, Banana, local honey

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$5.99

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

DAILY LUNCH SPECIALS

Made fresh from scratch daily! *Monday - Friday only

Monday only - Beef Ropa Vieja, Brown rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo , Crispy Onions

$15.99

Tuesday only- Roasted Chicken Thighs, White Rice, Red Beans, and Avocado

$15.99

Wednesday only- Sautéed steak, White Rice, Chick Peas (Garbanzos), Plantains

$15.99

Thursday only- Roasted Pulled Pork, "Arroz Moros", Pickled Onions, Plantains & Crumbled Goat Cheese

$15.99

Friday only - Roasted Chicken Thighs, White Rice, White Bean Soup, Avocado

$15.99

Create Your Own Special Bowl or Burrito

$16.99

Choose Toppings below and Enjoy!

HANDHELDS & SALADS

Local Fave

$12.99

Organic field greens, Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Potato Sticks, house made vegan Avocado cilantro Sauce

Cali Avocado

Cali Avocado

$13.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, onions, fresh avocado

Sweet & Tangy

$12.99

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions, Honey Mustard Sauce

Cashew Pesto

Cashew Pesto

$12.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto sauce

Greek Walnut

$12.99

Organic field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, onions, walnuts and light Greek dressing

Truffle Goat Cheese

$12.99

Organic field greens, tomatoes, onions, goat cheese, White truffle oil

Fuego

$12.99

Field Greens, Tomatoes, Diced Onions, Sriracha Mayo

HOMEMADE SOUPS

Made fresh from scratch daily! *Monday - Friday only

Monday only - Black Beans

$6.99

Tuesday only - Red Beans (Colorado)

$6.99

Wednesday only - Chick Peas (Garbanzos)

$6.99

Thursday only - Black Beans

$6.99

Friday only - White Beans (judias)

$6.99

JUICES & SHOTS

#Alabao

#Alabao

$4.99

2oz. Cold pressed Ginger root, Cayenne, lemon shot

#Siacarajo

#Siacarajo

$4.99

2oz. Cold pressed Ginger root, Turmeric, Lime shot

Greenlife

Greenlife

$6.99+Out of stock

Cold Pressed Pineapple Celery, Kale, Mint, Lime

Grass Monkey

Grass Monkey

$6.99+Out of stock

Cold Pressed Green apple, Cucumber, Kale, Mint 12oz.

The Hop

The Hop

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Ginger, Carrot, Lime, Oranges 12oz

Citrus E

Citrus E

$6.99+Out of stock

Cold Pressed Oranges, Pineapple, Mint, Lime 12oz

Heartbeets

Heartbeets

$6.99+Out of stock

Cold Pressed Green Apples, Pineapples, beets, lime 12oz

DRINKS

Water bottle

Water bottle

$2.99
Fresh O.J.

Fresh O.J.

$4.99
Perrier

Perrier

$1.99
Harmless Harvest 8.25oz

Harmless Harvest 8.25oz

$3.99

Sunny Culture

$4.99Out of stock
Health Aide Kombucha

Health Aide Kombucha

$4.99

COFFEE

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.99

SNACKS

Sunchips

$1.99
Miss Vickie's

Miss Vickie's

$1.99
Qunno Bars

Qunno Bars

$4.00