Greens and Grains Galloway

Popular Items

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini
Green Phene
Gyro Pita

Cold-Pressed Juice

10 different varieties of cold-pressed juice and our NEW superfood beverages! Made in house, NEVER HPP! 2.5 pounds of produce per bottle, meal replacement or as a supplement to a meal. 2 servings per 16oz bottle.
Reboot

Reboot

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Rebuild

Rebuild

$9.00Out of stock

Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Receive

Receive

$9.00

Pitaya, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, orange + lemon zest, coconut water, ginger *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Refuel

Refuel

$9.00

Arabica coffee, MCT, B12, reishi, chaga, lions' mane, coconut milk *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT, MUSHROOM

Renew

Renew

$9.00

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Replenish

Replenish

$9.00

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Reset

Reset

$9.00

Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Restore

Restore

$9.00

Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Revive

Revive

$9.00

*NEW RECIPE! ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Recharge

Recharge

$9.00

Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

6 Pack

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!
6 Pack

6 Pack

$50.00

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!

Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$12.00

Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)

Naked Bowl

Naked Bowl

$11.00

Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (naked bowl granola) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)

Pumpkin Bowl

Pumpkin Bowl

$12.00

Pumpkin Season is upon us!! Delicious pumpkin blended with almond milk, banana, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with granola, bananas, pepitas, currants and a maple drizzle!!

Smoothies

Acai

Acai

$8.50

Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$8.50

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT BUTTER (choice)

Coco Glow

Coco Glow

$8.50

Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$8.50

Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice

Green Phene

Green Phene

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk + Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Matcha Greens

Matcha Greens

$8.50

Banana, Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Hemp Seed Protein, Brazil Nuts + Matcha. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, NUTS

Pina Kalada

Pina Kalada

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water + Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Pitaya

Pitaya

$8.50

Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice

So Fresh N So Green

So Fresh N So Green

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina, Coconut Water. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$8.50

Banana, Dates and Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee only $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (choice)

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$8.50

Pumpkin Season is upon us!! Delicious pumpkin blended with almond milk, banana, cinnamon and nutmeg!!

Breakfast

Breakfast Pita

Breakfast Pita

$8.50

Grilled cheez on pita bread topped with tofu scramble and tomatoes. Try adding avocado or tzatziki! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$8.50

Corn tortillas topped with tofu scramble, veggie chili, cheez and avocado! (3pc) ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$8.50

Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola topped with strawberries or blueberries, chia seeds, almonds and your choice of almond or coconut milk! ALLERGENS: ALMOND, COCONUT (granola)

Scramble Bowl

Scramble Bowl

$8.50

Tofu scramble topped with veggie chili, avocado and hemp "parm"! Try it with cheez or hot sauce or both! ALLERGENS: SOY

SPECIAL OF THE WEEK

The V Bomb! Long roll, loaded with french fries, mac-n-cheez, and chk'n tendies, and your choice of 2 sauces! Gold Fever or Ranch!
Vegan Gobbl'r

Vegan Gobbl'r

$14.95

Its baccckkk! The Vegan Gobbl'r! Fresh Hudson Bread bun with a crispy turk'y cutlet, house-made mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing, topped with homestyle cranberry sauce! (Sorry we do not sell ingredients separately, no substitutions)

Plant-based Thanksgiving (Pick up Wednesday 11/23 10am-8pm GALLOWAY ONLY)

PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY Pickup: Wednesday 11/23 10am-8pm Order cut off: Sunday 11/20 5pm **SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE** (2 ppl w/ leftovers or 3ppl) **PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY** **SORRY NO SUBSTITUTIONS** Includes: --6 Turk'y Cutlets --32oz Creamy Mashed Potatoes --32oz Herbed Stuffing --32oz Green Bean Casserole --32oz Golden Gravy --16oz Cranberry Sauce **Add Vegan Cheezcake for $36 **Add 6 Pack of Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes $24
Plant-based Thanksgiving

Plant-based Thanksgiving

$59.00

PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY Pickup: Wednesday 11/23 10am-8pm Order cut off: Sunday 11/20 5pm **SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE** (2 ppl w/ leftovers or 3ppl) **PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY** **SORRY NO SUBSTITUTIONS** Includes: --6 Turk'y Cutlets --32oz Creamy Mashed Potatoes --32oz Herbed Stuffing --32oz Green Bean Casserole --32oz Golden Gravy --16oz Cranberry Sauce **Add Vegan Cheezcake for $36 **Add 6 Pack of Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes $24

Sandwiches + Pitas

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$12.00

Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$11.00

Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, our speciality Sriracha Tahini sauce on a grilled pita! Add tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Meatball "Parm" Pita

Meatball "Parm" Pita

$11.00

Meatless Meatballz, Cheez, House-made Marinara Sauce on Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT

Hummus Pita

Hummus Pita

$10.00

Garlic Lemon Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers on a grilled pita! Add avocado for an up charge or try it on a whole wheat wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita

$10.00

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad, Shredded Romaine + Tomatoes on Grilled Pita. Try it as a wrap instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Chk’n Sandwich

Chk’n Sandwich

$9.00

Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun! Classic, simple and delicious! Get it on a Whole Wheat Wrap for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT

Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Ranch on Toasted Bun. Try it as a wrap or add cheez for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT

Paninis

Grilled Cheez Panini

Grilled Cheez Panini

$9.00

Vegan Cheez on Fresh Grilled Panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato, Cashew Pesto on a Grilled Panini. Add Chk'n for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, CASHEW

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$12.00

Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini

$12.00

Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW

Avocado BLT Panini

Avocado BLT Panini

$11.00

Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY

Wraps

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Chk’n Wrap

Chk’n Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chk'n, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

House-made fried chickpea patties, our famous sriracha tahini sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a whole wheat wrap! Try it on grilled pita instead or add our vegan tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Greens and Grains famous creamy lemon garlic hummus with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber in a whole wheat wrap! Try it on a grilled pita instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$10.00

Brown Rice and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo and Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Greens

Duo

Duo

$13.00

Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick two of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES

Trio

Trio

$14.00

Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick three of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES

Grains

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$12.00

Pick your favorite house-made topping to have over organic brown rice! Try adding some vegan protein or avocado! ALLERGENS: VARIES

Quinoa

Quinoa

$13.00

Pick your favorite house-made topping to have over organic quinoa! Try adding some vegan protein or avocado! ALLERGENS: VARIES

Salads

Chk'n Caesar Salad

Chk'n Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, onion, house-made pita chip croutons, chk'n and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT (pita)

Avocado BLT Salad

Avocado BLT Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, sliced avocado, house-made coconut bacon, tomatoes, and our delicious vegan ranch on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY (salad + dressing) WHEAT (pita)

In a Cup / Hot Sides

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

$6.50

Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request.

Soup of the Week LG (16oz)

Soup of the Week LG (16oz)

$6.50

We rotate our delicious soups each week! Call the store or check with your team member! Served with grilled pita bread upon request.

Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini

Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini

$7.50

House- made fried chickpea patties served with sriracha tahini dip, switch to tzatziki for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SESAME (tahini), SOY (tztaziki + oil)

Meatballz w/Sauce

Meatballz w/Sauce

$7.50

Hearty Italian style meatballz served with our house-made marinara, delicious! Enough for a meal! Add some vgan cheez for an up charge! 6pc ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT (for cheez only)

Coconut Curry Lentils + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)

Coconut Curry Lentils + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)

$6.50

Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT (for pita bread only)

Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)

Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)

$6.50

Roasted broccoli & kale with hits of garlic & tamari, topped with "hemp parm". ALLERGENS: SOY (tamari + aminos)

Sides

Grape Leaves (6pc)

Grape Leaves (6pc)

$6.50

Aromatic rice and herbs rolled into grape leaves and toss in a light lemon oil. 6pc

Chickpea Salad (16oz)

Chickpea Salad (16oz)

$6.50

Hearty chickpeas tossed in a light lemon, garlic, red wine vinaigrette. 16oz

Quinoa of the Week (16oz)

Quinoa of the Week (16oz)

$6.50

Organic Quinoa salad which rotates on a weekly basis. Varieties include fresh veggies, nuts, fruits and herbs. Call the store or ask your team member for details! 16oz.

Hummus (8oz)

Hummus (8oz)

$6.50

Our famous creamy lemon garlic hummus, served with your choice of carrots or grilled pita bread! 8oz. ALLERGENS: SESAME, WHEAT (for pita bread only)

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad (8oz)

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad (8oz)

$6.50

Mashed chickpeas mixed with diced onion and celery and our house-made vegan ranch and buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of carrots or pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)

Tzatziki (8oz)

Tzatziki (8oz)

$7.00

The best EVER vegan tzatziki! Served with your choice of carrots or pita. (8 oz.) ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Sweet potato fries served with your choice of one dipping sauce (Gold Fever, Ranch, Sweet Dijon or Ketchup). Extra sauces are $1 each.

Marinated Feta and Olives

Marinated Feta and Olives

$10.99

Creamy Violife feta cheese tossed with kalamata olives and our house-blend of herbs, Greek olive oil, lemon and capers. (16 oz.)

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50
Side of Dressing

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Snacks + Sweets

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

$4.25
Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

$4.25
House-baked Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies / 3pk

House-baked Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies / 3pk

$4.75

Delicious house-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies, in a 3 pack! ALLERGENS: gluten + soy.

House-baked Vegan Cupcake of the Week

House-baked Vegan Cupcake of the Week

$4.75

Cupcake of the week is a rotating flavor, please call the store or check with your team member! Cake/Icing General Allergens are: WHEAT, SOY, ALMOND. *Due to the item rotating, other allergens like peanut, cashew, coconut and more, can be present. Check with your team member!*

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw

$4.75

Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw

$4.75

Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.

Vegan Cheescake

Vegan Cheescake

$4.75Out of stock
Vegan Fudge Brownie

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$4.00
Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

$4.00
Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

$4.00
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches / 3 pack

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches / 3 pack

$12.00

House-made Ice Cream Sandwiches! Now available in 3 packs, made with chocolate chip cookies and each 3 pack includes: Mint Chocolate Chip w/ Chocolate Sprinkles, Strawberry w/ Rainbow Sprinkles and Peach Cobbler w/ Rainbow Sprinkles! $12 per 3 pack

Drinks

Boxed Water 16.9oz

Boxed Water 16.9oz

$2.50
Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

$2.50
Cherry Bubbly Unsweetened 12oz

Cherry Bubbly Unsweetened 12oz

$2.00
Lime Bubbly Unsweeteended 12oz

Lime Bubbly Unsweeteended 12oz

$2.00
Cold Brew 16oz

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50
Kombucha / Bear's Fruit Pineapple Mint 12oz

Kombucha / Bear's Fruit Pineapple Mint 12oz

$5.25
Kombucha / Bear's Fruit Strawberry Jalapeno 12oz

Kombucha / Bear's Fruit Strawberry Jalapeno 12oz

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Plant-based food for everyone!

Website

Location

80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

