Greens and Grains Galloway

No reviews yet
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd
Galloway, NJ 08205
Popular Items
Cold-Pressed Juice
Reboot
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Rebuild
Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Receive
Pitaya, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, orange + lemon zest, coconut water, ginger *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Refuel
Arabica coffee, MCT, B12, reishi, chaga, lions' mane, coconut milk *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT, MUSHROOM
Renew
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Replenish
Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Reset
Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Restore
Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Revive
*NEW RECIPE! ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Recharge
Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
6 Pack
Bowls
Classic Bowl
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Naked Bowl
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (naked bowl granola) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Pumpkin Bowl
Pumpkin Season is upon us!! Delicious pumpkin blended with almond milk, banana, cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with granola, bananas, pepitas, currants and a maple drizzle!!
Smoothies
Acai
Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Berry Bliss
Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT BUTTER (choice)
Coco Glow
Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Ging & Juice
Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice
Green Phene
Banana, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk + Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Matcha Greens
Banana, Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Hemp Seed Protein, Brazil Nuts + Matcha. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, NUTS
Pina Kalada
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water + Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Pitaya
Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice
So Fresh N So Green
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina, Coconut Water. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Viva La Vegan
Banana, Dates and Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee only $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (choice)
Pumpkin
Pumpkin Season is upon us!! Delicious pumpkin blended with almond milk, banana, cinnamon and nutmeg!!
Breakfast
Breakfast Pita
Grilled cheez on pita bread topped with tofu scramble and tomatoes. Try adding avocado or tzatziki! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT
Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortillas topped with tofu scramble, veggie chili, cheez and avocado! (3pc) ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY
Granola Bowl
Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola topped with strawberries or blueberries, chia seeds, almonds and your choice of almond or coconut milk! ALLERGENS: ALMOND, COCONUT (granola)
Scramble Bowl
Tofu scramble topped with veggie chili, avocado and hemp "parm"! Try it with cheez or hot sauce or both! ALLERGENS: SOY
SPECIAL OF THE WEEK
Plant-based Thanksgiving (Pick up Wednesday 11/23 10am-8pm GALLOWAY ONLY)
Plant-based Thanksgiving
PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY Pickup: Wednesday 11/23 10am-8pm Order cut off: Sunday 11/20 5pm **SERVES 2-3 PEOPLE** (2 ppl w/ leftovers or 3ppl) **PICK UP AT GALLOWAY ONLY** **SORRY NO SUBSTITUTIONS** Includes: --6 Turk'y Cutlets --32oz Creamy Mashed Potatoes --32oz Herbed Stuffing --32oz Green Bean Casserole --32oz Golden Gravy --16oz Cranberry Sauce **Add Vegan Cheezcake for $36 **Add 6 Pack of Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes $24
Sandwiches + Pitas
Gyro Pita
Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Falafel Pita
Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, our speciality Sriracha Tahini sauce on a grilled pita! Add tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
Meatball "Parm" Pita
Meatless Meatballz, Cheez, House-made Marinara Sauce on Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT
Hummus Pita
Garlic Lemon Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers on a grilled pita! Add avocado for an up charge or try it on a whole wheat wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad, Shredded Romaine + Tomatoes on Grilled Pita. Try it as a wrap instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Chk’n Sandwich
Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun! Classic, simple and delicious! Get it on a Whole Wheat Wrap for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich
Buffalo Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Ranch on Toasted Bun. Try it as a wrap or add cheez for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT
Paninis
Grilled Cheez Panini
Vegan Cheez on Fresh Grilled Panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT
Caprese Panini
Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato, Cashew Pesto on a Grilled Panini. Add Chk'n for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, CASHEW
Cuban Panini
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW
Avocado BLT Panini
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
Wraps
Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Chk’n Wrap
Crispy Chk'n, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Falafel Wrap
House-made fried chickpea patties, our famous sriracha tahini sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a whole wheat wrap! Try it on grilled pita instead or add our vegan tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
Hummus Wrap
Greens and Grains famous creamy lemon garlic hummus with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber in a whole wheat wrap! Try it on a grilled pita instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME
Veggie Burger Wrap
Brown Rice and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo and Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Greens
Duo
Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick two of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES
Trio
Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick three of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES
Salads
Chk'n Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, onion, house-made pita chip croutons, chk'n and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT (pita)
Avocado BLT Salad
Chopped romaine, sliced avocado, house-made coconut bacon, tomatoes, and our delicious vegan ranch on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY (salad + dressing) WHEAT (pita)
In a Cup / Hot Sides
Veggie Chili LG (16oz)
Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request.
Soup of the Week LG (16oz)
We rotate our delicious soups each week! Call the store or check with your team member! Served with grilled pita bread upon request.
Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini
House- made fried chickpea patties served with sriracha tahini dip, switch to tzatziki for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SESAME (tahini), SOY (tztaziki + oil)
Meatballz w/Sauce
Hearty Italian style meatballz served with our house-made marinara, delicious! Enough for a meal! Add some vgan cheez for an up charge! 6pc ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT (for cheez only)
Coconut Curry Lentils + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)
Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)
Roasted broccoli & kale with hits of garlic & tamari, topped with "hemp parm". ALLERGENS: SOY (tamari + aminos)
Sides
Grape Leaves (6pc)
Aromatic rice and herbs rolled into grape leaves and toss in a light lemon oil. 6pc
Chickpea Salad (16oz)
Hearty chickpeas tossed in a light lemon, garlic, red wine vinaigrette. 16oz
Quinoa of the Week (16oz)
Organic Quinoa salad which rotates on a weekly basis. Varieties include fresh veggies, nuts, fruits and herbs. Call the store or ask your team member for details! 16oz.
Hummus (8oz)
Our famous creamy lemon garlic hummus, served with your choice of carrots or grilled pita bread! 8oz. ALLERGENS: SESAME, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad (8oz)
Mashed chickpeas mixed with diced onion and celery and our house-made vegan ranch and buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of carrots or pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
Tzatziki (8oz)
The best EVER vegan tzatziki! Served with your choice of carrots or pita. (8 oz.) ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries served with your choice of one dipping sauce (Gold Fever, Ranch, Sweet Dijon or Ketchup). Extra sauces are $1 each.
Marinated Feta and Olives
Creamy Violife feta cheese tossed with kalamata olives and our house-blend of herbs, Greek olive oil, lemon and capers. (16 oz.)
Pita Bread
Side of Dressing
Snacks + Sweets
Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs
Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs
House-baked Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies / 3pk
Delicious house-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies, in a 3 pack! ALLERGENS: gluten + soy.
House-baked Vegan Cupcake of the Week
Cupcake of the week is a rotating flavor, please call the store or check with your team member! Cake/Icing General Allergens are: WHEAT, SOY, ALMOND. *Due to the item rotating, other allergens like peanut, cashew, coconut and more, can be present. Check with your team member!*
Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.
Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.
Vegan Cheescake
Vegan Fudge Brownie
Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie
Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches / 3 pack
House-made Ice Cream Sandwiches! Now available in 3 packs, made with chocolate chip cookies and each 3 pack includes: Mint Chocolate Chip w/ Chocolate Sprinkles, Strawberry w/ Rainbow Sprinkles and Peach Cobbler w/ Rainbow Sprinkles! $12 per 3 pack
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Plant-based food for everyone!
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205