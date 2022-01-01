- Home
Greens and Grains Margate Express
7801 Ventnor Ave
Margate, NJ 08402
Popular Items
Bowls
Classic Bowl
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Naked Bowl
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
Pumpkin Bowl
FALL SPECIAL! Unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon + nutmeg in the BASE, topped with granola, pepitas (pumpkin seeds), currants, fresh banana and a maple drizzle!
Smoothies
Acai
Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Berry Bliss
Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder or Both. ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)
Coco Glow
Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Ging & Juice
Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice.
Green Phene
Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND
Matcha Greens
Banana, Pineapple, Hemp Seed Protein, Brazil Nuts and Matcha blended with Coconut Milk. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, BRAZIL NUTS
Pina Kalada
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water + Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Pitaya
Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice
So Fresh N So Green
Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina and Coconut Water. ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Viva La Vegan
Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)
Pumpkin
FALL SPECIAL! Unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, splash of maple!
Wraps
Hummus Wrap
House-made creamy lemon garlic hummus, romaine, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar
Kale caesar salad with red onion, cucumbers, breaded chk'n tossed in buffalo sauce, with house-made caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Chk'n Wrap
Breaded chk'n, romaine, pickles, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap. *All wraps in Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Veggie Burger
Grain and veggie based burger, shredded red cabbage, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap.*Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Falafel Wrap
House-made fried chickpea patties with shredded lettuce, onion, tomato and our famous sriracha tahini sauce in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Salads
Kale + Chickpea
California Kale base topped with cherry tomatoes, green peppers, onions, carrots and chickpea salad. Served with choice of dressing. *Salads at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted.*
Spinach + Quinoa
Baby Spinach base topped with cherry tomatoes, green peppers, onions, carrots and quinoa salad. Served with choice of dressing. *Salads at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted.*
Sides
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Aromatic rice and herb stuffed grape leaves. 6pc
Chickpea Salad
Hearty chickpeas tossed in olive oil, red wine vinegar, scallions and seasoning. 16oz
Quinoa of the Week
Protein packed quinoa tossed with varying veggies and superfoods, quinoa salad changes weekly, served with choice of house-made dressing. 16oz
Hummus
House-made creamy garlic lemon hummus, served with carrots or pita upon request. 8oz
Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad
Chickpea salad tossed with house-made ranch and buffalo sauce, along with crunchy celery and onions, served with carrots or pita upon request. 8oz
Cold-Pressed Juice
Restore
Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Recharge
Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Reboot
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Renew
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Replenish
Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Revive
*NEW RECIPE! ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Reset
Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Rebuild
Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Receive
Pitaya, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, orange + lemon zest, coconut water, ginger *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT
Refuel
Arabica coffee, MCT, B12, reishi, chaga, lions' mane, coconut milk *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT, MUSHROOM
6 Pack
12oz (Medium) Hot
16 oz (Large) Hot + 18oz (Large) Iced
LG Coffee (HOT ONLY)
LG Decaf (HOT ONLY)
LG Cold Brew (COLD ONLY)
Espresso Double
LG Red Eye
LG Americano
LG Café Au Lait
LG Latte
LG Cappuccino
LG Mocha Latte
LG Matcha Latte
LG Chai Latte
LG Dirty Chai
LG Herbal Tea
LG Pumpkin Spice Latte
Snacks + Sweets
Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs
Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs
Vegan Fudge Brownie
Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie
Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie
House-baked Vegan Cupcake
Cupcake of the week is a rotating flavor, please call the store or check with your team member! Cake/Icing General Allergens are: WHEAT, SOY, ALMOND. *Due to the item rotating, other allergens like peanut, cashew, coconut and more, can be present. Check with your team member!*
DAIRY FREE HAND DIPPED ICE CREAM
DAIRY FREE SOFT SERVE
WATER ICE
DAIRY FREE TREATS
MILK SHAKE / DAIRY FREE
Choice of soft serve or hand dipped ice cream, blended with coconut milk! Blend in some toppings or add some whipped cream for an extra treat!
SUNDAE / DAIRY FREE
Pick up to two flavors of soft serve or hand dipped ice cream and two toppings! Sundaes also come with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry!
BANANA SPLIT / DAIRY FREE
Pick up to two soft serve or hand dipped flavors for your banana split! Splits also come with two toppings of your choice plus chocolate sauce or peanut butter sauce, whipped cream and a cherry!
ROOTBEER FLOAT / DAIRY FREE
A&W Rootbeer with your choice of hand dipped or soft serve ice cream!
AFFOGATO / DAIRY FREE
La Colombe Nizza Espresso poured over your choice of hand dipped or soft serve ice cream!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Plant-based food for everyone!
7801 Ventnor Ave, Margate, NJ 08402