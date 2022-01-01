Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Greens and Grains Margate Express

review star

No reviews yet

$$

7801 Ventnor Ave

Margate, NJ 08402

Popular Items

Classic Bowl
Naked Bowl
Viva La Vegan

Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$12.00

Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)

Naked Bowl

Naked Bowl

$11.00

Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)

Pumpkin Bowl

Pumpkin Bowl

$12.00

FALL SPECIAL! Unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon + nutmeg in the BASE, topped with granola, pepitas (pumpkin seeds), currants, fresh banana and a maple drizzle!

Smoothies

Acai

Acai

$8.99

Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$8.99

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder or Both. ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)

Coco Glow

Coco Glow

$8.99

Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$8.99

Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice.

Green Phene

Green Phene

$8.99

Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Matcha Greens

Matcha Greens

$8.99

Banana, Pineapple, Hemp Seed Protein, Brazil Nuts and Matcha blended with Coconut Milk. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, BRAZIL NUTS

Pina Kalada

Pina Kalada

$8.99

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water + Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Pitaya

Pitaya

$8.99

Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice

So Fresh N So Green

So Fresh N So Green

$8.99

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina and Coconut Water. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$8.99

Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$8.99

FALL SPECIAL! Unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, splash of maple!

Wraps

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.00

House-made creamy lemon garlic hummus, romaine, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"

Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar

Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar

$9.00

Kale caesar salad with red onion, cucumbers, breaded chk'n tossed in buffalo sauce, with house-made caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"

Chk'n Wrap

Chk'n Wrap

$9.00

Breaded chk'n, romaine, pickles, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap. *All wraps in Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Grain and veggie based burger, shredded red cabbage, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap.*Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

House-made fried chickpea patties with shredded lettuce, onion, tomato and our famous sriracha tahini sauce in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"

Salads

Kale + Chickpea

Kale + Chickpea

$11.00

California Kale base topped with cherry tomatoes, green peppers, onions, carrots and chickpea salad. Served with choice of dressing. *Salads at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted.*

Spinach + Quinoa

Spinach + Quinoa

$11.00

Baby Spinach base topped with cherry tomatoes, green peppers, onions, carrots and quinoa salad. Served with choice of dressing. *Salads at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted.*

Sides

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.50

Aromatic rice and herb stuffed grape leaves. 6pc

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$6.50

Hearty chickpeas tossed in olive oil, red wine vinegar, scallions and seasoning. 16oz

Quinoa of the Week

Quinoa of the Week

$6.50

Protein packed quinoa tossed with varying veggies and superfoods, quinoa salad changes weekly, served with choice of house-made dressing. 16oz

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

House-made creamy garlic lemon hummus, served with carrots or pita upon request. 8oz

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad

$6.50

Chickpea salad tossed with house-made ranch and buffalo sauce, along with crunchy celery and onions, served with carrots or pita upon request. 8oz

Cold-Pressed Juice

10 different varieties of cold-pressed juice and our NEW superfood beverages! Made in house, NEVER HPP! 2.5 pounds of produce per bottle, meal replacement or as a supplement to a meal. 2 servings per 16oz bottle.
Restore

Restore

$9.00Out of stock

Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Recharge

Recharge

$9.00

Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Reboot

Reboot

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Renew

Renew

$9.00

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Replenish

Replenish

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Revive

Revive

$9.00Out of stock

*NEW RECIPE! ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Reset

Reset

$9.00

Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Rebuild

Rebuild

$9.00Out of stock

Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Receive

Receive

$9.00

Pitaya, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, orange + lemon zest, coconut water, ginger *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Refuel

Refuel

$9.00

Arabica coffee, MCT, B12, reishi, chaga, lions' mane, coconut milk *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT, MUSHROOM

6 Pack

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!
6 Pack

6 Pack

$50.00

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!

12oz (Medium) Hot

Featuring La Colombe for our drip and espresso coffee beverages!
MD Coffee

MD Coffee

$2.50
MD Decaf

MD Decaf

$2.50
Espresso Single

Espresso Single

$2.00
MD Red Eye

MD Red Eye

$3.50
MD Americano Single

MD Americano Single

$3.00
MD Café Au Lait

MD Café Au Lait

$3.00
MD Latte

MD Latte

$4.50
MD Cappuccino

MD Cappuccino

$4.50
MD Mocha Latte

MD Mocha Latte

$5.00
MD Matcha Latte

MD Matcha Latte

$4.50
MD Chai Latte

MD Chai Latte

$4.00
MD Dirty Chai

MD Dirty Chai

$5.00
MD Herbal Tea

MD Herbal Tea

$2.50
MD Pumpkin Spice Latte

MD Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

16 oz (Large) Hot + 18oz (Large) Iced

Featuring La Colombe for our drip and espresso coffee beverages!
LG Coffee (HOT ONLY)

LG Coffee (HOT ONLY)

$3.00
LG Decaf (HOT ONLY)

LG Decaf (HOT ONLY)

$3.00
LG Cold Brew (COLD ONLY)

LG Cold Brew (COLD ONLY)

$4.50
Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$3.00
LG Red Eye

LG Red Eye

$4.50
LG Americano

LG Americano

$4.00
LG Café Au Lait

LG Café Au Lait

$4.00
LG Latte

LG Latte

$5.50
LG Cappuccino

LG Cappuccino

$5.50
LG Mocha Latte

LG Mocha Latte

$6.00
LG Matcha Latte

LG Matcha Latte

$5.50
LG Chai Latte

LG Chai Latte

$5.00
LG Dirty Chai

LG Dirty Chai

$6.00
LG Herbal Tea

LG Herbal Tea

$3.00
LG Pumpkin Spice Latte

LG Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Drinks

Boxed Water 16.9oz

Boxed Water 16.9oz

$2.50
Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

$2.50
Cherry Bubbly Unsweetened 12oz

Cherry Bubbly Unsweetened 12oz

$2.00
Lime Bubbly Unsweeteended 12oz

Lime Bubbly Unsweeteended 12oz

$2.00

Snacks + Sweets

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

$4.25
Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

$4.25
Vegan Fudge Brownie

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$4.00
Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

$4.00
Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

$4.00
House-baked Vegan Cupcake

House-baked Vegan Cupcake

$4.75

Cupcake of the week is a rotating flavor, please call the store or check with your team member! Cake/Icing General Allergens are: WHEAT, SOY, ALMOND. *Due to the item rotating, other allergens like peanut, cashew, coconut and more, can be present. Check with your team member!*

APPAREL

LOGO TOTE BAG

LOGO TOTE BAG

$1.50
T SHIRT or TANK TOP

T SHIRT or TANK TOP

$15.00

DAD HAT or BEANIE

$15.00
BAMBOO UTENSIL SET

BAMBOO UTENSIL SET

$15.00
Atlantic City Food Project non-profit t-shirt

Atlantic City Food Project non-profit t-shirt

$29.50

DAIRY FREE HAND DIPPED ICE CREAM

TEMPTATION MINT CHIP

TEMPTATION MINT CHIP

$6.00Out of stock
TEMPTATION PEACH COBBLER

TEMPTATION PEACH COBBLER

$6.00
TEMPATATION CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

TEMPATATION CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$6.00Out of stock
TEMPTATION STRAWBERRY

TEMPTATION STRAWBERRY

$6.00

DAIRY FREE SOFT SERVE

VANILLA SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

VANILLA SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

$6.00
CHOCOLATE SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

CHOCOLATE SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

$6.00
TWIST SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

TWIST SOFT SERVE / DAIRY FREE

$6.00

WATER ICE

CHERRY WATER ICE

CHERRY WATER ICE

$3.00
COTTON CANDY WATER ICE

COTTON CANDY WATER ICE

$3.00
LEMON WATER ICE

LEMON WATER ICE

$3.00
MANGO WATER ICE

MANGO WATER ICE

$3.00
SUGAR FREE CHERRY WATER ICE

SUGAR FREE CHERRY WATER ICE

$3.00

DAIRY FREE TREATS

MILK SHAKE / DAIRY FREE

MILK SHAKE / DAIRY FREE

$9.00

Choice of soft serve or hand dipped ice cream, blended with coconut milk! Blend in some toppings or add some whipped cream for an extra treat!

SUNDAE / DAIRY FREE

SUNDAE / DAIRY FREE

$10.00

Pick up to two flavors of soft serve or hand dipped ice cream and two toppings! Sundaes also come with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry!

BANANA SPLIT / DAIRY FREE

BANANA SPLIT / DAIRY FREE

$11.00

Pick up to two soft serve or hand dipped flavors for your banana split! Splits also come with two toppings of your choice plus chocolate sauce or peanut butter sauce, whipped cream and a cherry!

ROOTBEER FLOAT / DAIRY FREE

ROOTBEER FLOAT / DAIRY FREE

$8.00

A&W Rootbeer with your choice of hand dipped or soft serve ice cream!

AFFOGATO / DAIRY FREE

AFFOGATO / DAIRY FREE

$7.00

La Colombe Nizza Espresso poured over your choice of hand dipped or soft serve ice cream!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Plant-based food for everyone!

Location

7801 Ventnor Ave, Margate, NJ 08402

Directions

