Vegan

Greens and Grains - Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

1092 Route 35 South

Middletown, NJ 07748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap
Avocado BLT
Veggie Burger Wrap

Greens

All greens and toppings are gluten free (side pita is not)
Duo

Duo

$12.50
Trio

Trio

$13.50

Grains

Grains and all toppings are gluten free
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$12.00
Quinoa

Quinoa

$13.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Fresh Sliced Avocado, Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Mayo on Toasted Panini (can be made gluten free on a GF wrap)

Falafel Wrap/Pita

Falafel Wrap/Pita

$11.00

Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Sriracha Tahini on your choice of Whole Wheat Wrap or Pita (can be made gluten free on a GF wrap)

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chk'n Tenders, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, House Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap (not GF)

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Pita

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Pita

$10.00

Buffalo Chickpea Salad, Marinated Kale + Sliced Tomato on Grilled Pita

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$10.00

Organic Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo, Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap (VB not GF)

Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich

Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich

$9.50

Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, with Homemade Ranch on Toasted Bun

Chk’n Wrap

Chk’n Wrap

$9.50

Crispy Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Whole Wheat Wrap

Chk’n Sandwich

Chk’n Sandwich

$9.50

Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Rustic Bun

Sesame Kale Wrap

Sesame Kale Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Smoked Tofu, Marinated Kale, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Homemade Sesame Ginger Dressing and Cashews on Whole Wheat Wrap

Meatball "Parm" Pita Sandwich

Meatball "Parm" Pita Sandwich

$10.00

Meatless Meatballs, Cheez, Marinara Sauce on Grilled Pita (not gluten free)

Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

Homemade Seitan Gyro + Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita (not gluten free)

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$9.50

Hummus, cucumbers, shredded romaine, tomatoes and onions on a whole wheat wrap.

Paninis

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Grilled Vegan Mozz + Tomatoes + Pesto, all on Fresh Grilled Panini Bread (not gluten free)

Chk'n Parm & Pesto

Chk'n Parm & Pesto

$11.50

Vegan Mozz, Marinara Sauce, House Pesto, Veggie Chk'n Patty...on Grilled Panini (not gluten free)

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$11.50

Melted Vegan Mozz Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini (not gluten free)

In a Cup

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

$6.50
GF Mac N’ Cheez

GF Mac N’ Cheez

$9.00

Gluten free pasta sauteed in our homemade vegan "cheez whiz". (chk'n is not gluten free if chosen as add on)

Falafel Patties w/Shiracha Tahini

Falafel Patties w/Shiracha Tahini

$8.50
Meatballz w/Sauce

Meatballz w/Sauce

$8.00
16oz Coco Curry Lentils

16oz Coco Curry Lentils

$8.50
16oz Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm

16oz Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm

$7.00
Soup of the Week (rotating) / Broccoli & Potato Soup Lg 16 oz

Soup of the Week (rotating) / Broccoli & Potato Soup Lg 16 oz

$6.50

Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$12.00
Naked Bowl

Naked Bowl

$11.00

Smoothies

So Fresh N So Green

So Fresh N So Green

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina, Coconut Water

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$8.50

Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50)

Green Phene

Green Phene

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$8.50

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$8.50

Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice

Pina Kalada

Pina Kalada

$8.50

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water, Splash of Coconut Milk

Coco Glow

Coco Glow

$8.50

Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water, Splash of Coconut Milk

Acai

Acai

$8.50

Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk

Pitaya

Pitaya

$8.50

Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice

Matcha Greens

Matcha Greens

$8.50

Matcha Green Tea, Hemp Seeds, Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Brazil Nuts

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$9.00

Almond milk, bananas, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, touch of maple syrup

Cold Pressed Juice

Recharge

Recharge

$8.50

Beets, Carrots, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Reboot

Reboot

$8.50

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Restore

Restore

$8.50

Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon

Replenish

Replenish

$8.50

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon

Renew

Renew

$8.50

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime

Reset

Reset

$8.50

Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne

Revive

Revive

$8.50

Kale, Spinach, Collards, Romaine, Cucumber, Parsley, Celery, Spirulina, touch of Lemon

Superfood Juice

Rebuild

Rebuild

$8.50

Turmeric, Ginger, Ceylon Cinnamon, Coconut Manna, Coconut Milk, Vanilla Cardamom

Receive

Receive

$8.50

Pitaya, Rose Hips, Lemongrass, Hibiscus, Orange & Lemon Zest, Coconut Water, Ginger

Refuel

Refuel

$8.50

Arabica Coffee, MCT, B12, Reishi, Chaga, Coconut Milk, Lion's Mane

Specialty Salads

Chopped Romaine topped with wontons, edamame, sliced almonds, chopped red cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet & spicy chk'n, served with our homemade sesame ginger dressing
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Kalamata olives, grape leaves, vegan feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpea salad and onions, all over chopped romaine and served with homemade tahini vinaigrette

Avocado Caesar Salad

Avocado Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, fresh sliced avocado, homemade pita croutons, cucumbers, served with homemade caesar dressing on the side

Avocado BLT Salad

Avocado BLT Salad

$12.50

Sliced avocado, crispy coconut bacon, chopped tomatoes, all over fresh romaine and served with our house ranch dressing

Greens and Proteins Salad

Greens and Proteins Salad

$12.50

Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm Wrap

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$10.00

Panko breaded and lightly fried eggplant, with marinara, cheez & chopped fresh basil, on a whole wheat wrap

Eggplant Milanese

Eggplant Milanese

$11.50

Breaded eggplant, chopped spinach, vegan cheez, all between 2 grilled pitas, with choice of marinara or balsamic vinagrette dipping sauce

GOBBL'R

GOBBL'R

$12.75

G&G's Famous Thanksgiving Special...breaded "turk'y" cutlet, with scoop of creamy mashed potatoes and homemade stuffing, topped with gravy and cranberry sauce, all between our fresh grilled farmouse roll

Sweets/Snacks

Vegan Treats GF Brownie

Vegan Treats GF Brownie

$5.00
Vegan Treats Whoopie Pie

Vegan Treats Whoopie Pie

$5.50
Vegan Rob's Puffs

Vegan Rob's Puffs

$4.00
Greystone Brownie

Greystone Brownie

$3.85
Sirabella's Cheezcake

Sirabella's Cheezcake

$4.50
Gf Cookie

Gf Cookie

$4.00

Water/Soda/Kombucha

Boxed/Just Water

Boxed/Just Water

$2.40
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.25
Steaz Iced Green Tea

Steaz Iced Green Tea

$3.25
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Olipop Soda

Olipop Soda

$3.25

Sides

Grape Leaves Side

Grape Leaves Side

$6.50
Chick Pea Salad Side (16oz)

Chick Pea Salad Side (16oz)

$6.50
Hummus Side (8oz)

Hummus Side (8oz)

$6.50
Buffalo Chickpea Salad Side (8oz)

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Side (8oz)

$6.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Plant-Based Food For Everyone

Location

1092 Route 35 South, Middletown, NJ 07748

Directions

Gallery
Greens and Grains image
Greens and Grains image
Greens and Grains image
Greens and Grains image

