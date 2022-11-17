A map showing the location of Greens and Lemons McAllenView gallery

Greens and Lemons McAllen

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230

McAllen, TX 78504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Or Turkey Avocado
Sriracha Salmon
Bison Burger

BREAKFAST

Aztec Pie

Aztec Pie

$11.00

Layers of Corn Tortilla filled with Chicken and mozarella cheese and our special salsa

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Baked corn tortilla chips with chicken, salsa and cheese Choose: green red spicy

French or Nutella Toast

French or Nutella Toast

$11.00

2 whole grain bread with egg white, grilled and topped with cinammon and berries

Waffles

Waffles

$11.00

Regular or Matcha Waffles topped with fresh fruit on top

Seasonal Fruit Plate

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$11.00

Fresh seasonal Fruit served on a plate with 2 oz of agave syrup, and 2 oz of granola

Yogurt

$4.99
Pancakes

Pancakes

$11.00

Delicious Oatmeal Pancakes with fresh fruit. Choose your favorite, we have banana, blueberry, chocolate chip, sweet potato and regular.

Middle Eastern Eggs

Middle Eastern Eggs

$12.00

Cooked in a casserole over turkey ham, greek yogurth and zattar

Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

Make your choice choose 4 ingredients

Omellete

$12.00

Make your choice choose 4 ingredients

Green Migas

Green Migas

$12.00

Corn tortillas with green salsa , scrambled eggs and mozzarella cheese.

Chipotle Benedict

Chipotle Benedict

$12.00

Two poached eggs with smoked salmon or ham over whole grain bread and topped with chipotle sauce

Avocado Toast Of your Choice

Avocado Toast Of your Choice

$12.00

Avocado toast with your choice of either smoked salmon, red onion & capers// Poached eggs //bacon & eggs// hummus & spinach // tomato & pesto .

Rancheros

Rancheros

$12.00

Chilaquiles Pork Belly

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

BREAKFAST VEGAN

Vegan Burritos

$9.00

2 soft tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled tofu and avocado

Vegan Chilaquiles Bowl

$10.00

Corn tortilla with black beans. nopalitos, salsa and vegan cheese topped with avocado

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$10.00

Cooked with almond milk, cinnamon and vanilla, topped with berries and almonds

Vegan Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

Scrambled tofu with vegetables

APPETIZERS

Homemade Hummus

Homemade Hummus

$10.00

Tzatziki W/ Pita Bread

$10.00

Dolmas

$14.00

10 grape leaves filled with rice and beef

Kibbeh

$11.00
Meat Empanadas

Meat Empanadas

$11.00
Beet Carpaccio

Beet Carpaccio

$14.00
Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00
Hearts Of Palm Ceviche

Hearts Of Palm Ceviche

$14.00

Green Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Salmon Ceviche

$17.00

Tuna Tostadas

$17.00

Habanero Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

APPETIZERS VEGAN OR VEGGIE

Spinach Empanadas

$9.00

Beet Tostada

$7.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

SALADS AND BOWLS GREENS

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Bowl Bison Burger

$17.00

Grilled Salmon And Pear Salad

$20.00

Greek Bowl

$15.00

Chipotle Shrimp And Mango

$18.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.00

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Shrimp and Asparagus Salad

$17.00

Caesar Chicken Salad

$15.00

Salmon Bowl

$20.00

SALADS AND BOWLS VEGETARIAN

Monks Bowl

$13.00

Oriental Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

POKE BAR

Godzilla Poke Bowl

$18.00

Beet It

$14.00

Healthy Rgv

$18.00

Shrimp Delight

$19.00

Small Poke

$14.00

Medium Poke

$16.00

Large Poke

$18.00

Alanas Poke

$18.00

Nancys Poke

$18.00

LA COMIDA

Middle Eastern Plate

$20.00

Chimichurri Chicken

$16.00

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Habanero Mango Salmon

$20.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Zattar And Almond Barramundi

$18.00

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Lamb Kabobs

$20.00

Chicken Kabobs

$17.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Sriracha Salmon

$20.00

Vegan Enchiladas

$13.00

Pico De Gallo Salmon

$20.00

Garlic Lime Salmon

$20.00

Almond Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Pistachio And Lemons Crusted Salmon

$20.00

Sopa del dia Cup

$5.99

Sopa del dia Bowl

$7.99

Creamy Tomato Rigatoni

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Or Turkey Avocado

$14.00

Ham And Cheese

$13.00

Gyro

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

The Fancy

$15.00

Croisalmon

$17.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

SANDWICHES VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Amazing Vegan

$12.00

DESSERTS

Mostachon

$7.99

Pistachio Cake

$7.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Mostachon Completo

$70.00

Pistachio Completo

$70.00

SIDES

1/2 B. Cauliflower

$5.99

1/2 Dolmas

$7.99

1/2 Hummus

$5.99

1/2 Kippes

$5.99

1/2 Meat Empanadas

$5.99

1/2 Spinach Empanadas

$5.99

Aderezo 12 Oz

$8.00

Aderezo 16 Oz

$9.50

Chia

$1.19

Couscous 12 Oz

$4.99

Extra Camaron

$3.50

Frijoles Bola

$4.99

Frijoles Refritos

$4.99

Huevo

$2.50

Macarroni

$2.99

Nopalitos

$4.99

Pieza De Pan

$1.50

Pita

$1.99

Rice

$4.99

Side Aguacate 4 Rebanadas

$1.99

Side Betabel 1 Cup

$2.99

Side Champinones 1 Cup

$2.99

Side Ensalada

$2.99

Side Esparragos 1 Cup

$2.99

Side Frutas Grande

$5.99

Side Goat Cheese

$2.99

Side Mozarella

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tabule Quinoa 12 Oz

$4.99

Tabule Trigo 12 Oz

$4.99

Taco Salmon

$5.99

Tampico 12 oz

$9.99

Tampico 3 oz

$2.99

Tostadas

$0.99

Edamames

$2.99

Taco camaron

$5.99

Taco pescado

$4.99

Vegetales

$2.99

1 Falafel

$3.99

Fruta chica

$2.99

1/2 Orden de Tuna Tostada

$7.99

Tzatziki 16 oz

$9.99

Tortillas 4

$1.50

Spicy Mayo 12 oz

$6.99

Spicy Mayo 16 oz

$7.99

Pollo desmenuzado 6 oz

$5.99

Ponzu 2 oz

$0.75

Tzatziki 2oz

$2.99

spicy Mayo 2 oz

$0.99

Extra salsa 2 oz

$0.99

Buffalo 2 oz

$0.75

Vegan Mayo 2 oz

$0.99

Ranch 2 oz

$0.75

Chiles toreados 2 oz

$0.99

Cebolla caramelizada 2 oz

$0.60

Cacahuate 2 oz

$0.59

Semilla Girasol 2 oz

$0.59

Aderezos 2 oz

$0.99

Cebollitas habanero 12 oz

$4.99

Proteina

$1.99

Extra Salsa side 12 oz

$4.99

Add esparragos

$2.99

KIDS MEALS

Dino Nuggets

$5.99

Meal Preps

Meal

$235.00

DRINKS

Can Soda

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cucumber Water

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Hibiscus/Jamaica Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$7.99

Perrier Water (Large)

$4.00

Refills

$1.50

drink of the day refills

Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Topo chico chica

$2.00

Topo chico grande

$3.00

Jugo de Apio

$8.99

Perrier Grande

$4.00

Perrier Chica

$3.00

Bang

$2.50

Fiji water

$2.50

Expresso

$4.00

Capuchino

$6.00

SHOTS

Antibiotic Shot

$3.50

Immunity Shot

$3.50

Wake Up Shot

$3.50

Libid Shot

$3.50

JUICES

Cleanser Juice

$8.50

Immunizer

$8.50

Purifier

$8.50

Beautifier

$8.50

Energizer

$8.50

Leaner

$8.50

SMOOTHIES

Ironman

$8.99

Skinny Green

$8.99

Rocket

$8.99

Invisible

$8.99

Berry Pretty

$8.99

Power Up

$8.99

SNACKS

Churritos Mix

$7.99

Papas Golo

$7.99

Churritos Chicos

$3.99

Churritos Grandes

$7.99

Chicharron Soya Grande

$8.50

Oblea Chica

$2.99

Oblea Grande

$3.99

Sazonador Sanus

$7.00

Galleta Amaranto

$4.99

Galletas Multicereal

$4.50

Mazapan

$2.99

Gorditas

$4.50

Jamaica Enchilada

$3.50

Jamaica Enchilada Grande

$6.50

Keto Galletas

$6.99

Piña enchilada sal de mar

$5.50

Nopal enchilado sal de mar

$5.50

Mango enchilado

$5.50

Ate Guayaba

$4.99

Totopos Keto

$5.99

Tostadas Keto

$5.99

Veggies

$1.99

Popcorn

$1.99

Charritos

$1.99

Obleas Amarea

$4.99

Te Jengibre Caja

$11.94

Nucolato

$9.99

Tortillas, tostadas, totopos

$1.99

Pulpika

$5.99

Merengues

$7.00

Maxitos

$3.99

Maxitos 50 gms

$1.99

Galletas La Oliva

$3.99

Carlos V

$1.99

Tortillas Avena

$4.99

Chamoy Organico Botella

$6.99

Muffins Keto

$4.50

Chips Veggies

$4.99

Chicharron de Soya

$4.99

Mazapan

$3.99

Arandano bolsita

$9.99

Nuez Cacao

$9.99

Tostadas de Coliflor

$6.50

Totopos de Coliflor

$6.50

Turin

$1.99

Veggie Straws Zesty

$1.99

Berry Nuts chocolate

$8.99

Berry Nuts Matcha

$8.99

Berry Nuts Pretzel

$8.99

Veggie Straws sea

$1.99

Organic Chamoy

$5.99

Ate Enchilado

$4.99

Berry Nuts Cacahuate

$8.99

Betabel Deshidratado Enchilado

$5.99

Camote Deshidratado BBQ

$5.99

Camote Deshidratado Enchilado

$5.99

Chicharrón Soya Enchilado

$8.99

Chicharrón Soya Natural

$8.99

Churritos Espinacas

$8.99

Churritos sin Gluten

$8.99

Doraditas

$4.50

Gorditas

$4.50

Granola

$9.99

Jicama Deshidratada Enchilada

$5.99

Keto Penguin

$5.99

Lays Baked Original

$1.99

Lays Baked Sour BBQ

$1.99

Lays Baked Sour Cream

$1.99

Miel Cranberry

$9.99

Miel Limon

$9.99

Nopal Deshidratado

$5.50

Nopal Deshidratado enchilando

$5.50

Nucolato

$9.99

Oblea Chica

$2.99

Oblea Grande

$3.99

Papas Inglesas

$8.99

Papas Queso Jalapeños

$8.99

Skinny Pop Original

$1.99

Skinny Pop Sweet

$1.99

Skinny Pop White

$1.99

Snack Gourmet

$8.99

Tortilla de Harina

$5.99

Tortirregias Amarillas

$2.99

Tortirregias Blancas

$2.99

Tostadas Almendra

$6.50

Tostadas Coliflor

$6.50

Tostadas Delgadas

$2.99

Totopos de Coliflor

$6.50

Vegan Baked Banana

$5.99

Vegan Brownies

$5.99

Zanahoria Deshidratada Enchilada

$5.99

Tortillas La Nonna

$6.00

Gorditas La Nonna

$6.00

Obleas Punk Chai

$3.99

Obleas Matcha

$3.99

Obleas Cacao

$3.99

Obleas Natural

$3.99

Spreads Maca Canela

$2.50

Spreads Golden Milk

$2.50

Spreads Matcha

$2.50

Spreads Avellana Cacao

$2.50

Spreads Almand Butter

$2.50

ROLL STRAWBERRY

$2.99

ROLL MANGO

$2.99

ROLL PINEAPPLE

$2.99

Galletas

$3.99

Baked Smart Choclolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Tortillas de Harina Almedras

$9.99

Gorditas de Harina Almendras

$10.99

Chamoy Chamorganic

$10.99

Cafe molido

$9.99

Coffe Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cookie

$2.99

Especiales

LUNES Vegan Burger

$13.90

LUNES Spicy Rigattoni Pasta

$13.99

LUNES Vegetable Soup

MARTES Chipotle Cranberry Turkey

$13.99

MARTES Noodle Soup

MIERCOLES Pineapple Habanero Salmon

$18.99

MIERCOLES Lentil Soup

JUEVES 3 Cheese Bacon Pasta

$14.99

JUEVES Pozole

Chicken Greek Bowl

$12.99

VIERNES Bison Burger

$14.99

VIERNES Caldo de Pollo

SABADO Middle Eastern Plate

$18.99

Meal Preps

Buffalo Chicken Keto Bowl

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Poblano Chicken With Beans

$9.99

Beef Bolagnese Spaguetti Squash

$8.99

Sriracha Salmon

$11.99

Green Sauce Tilapia With Rice

$9.99

Thanksgiving Catering

Pavo 12 lb

$175.00

3 Chesse pasta

$50.00

Poblano Pasta

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes

$50.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$50.00

Green Beans with Almonds

$50.00

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Nolana Ate 155 McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - North 10th
orange starNo Reviews
8001 N 10th St Mcallen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters Courtyard Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
5401 N 10th St #102 McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Kiss & Fly Sliders & Slices
orange starNo Reviews
5204 N 10th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McAllen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McAllen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston