A map showing the location of Greens & Proteins 5- South Rainbow 6375 South Rainbow Boulevard

Greens & Proteins 5- South Rainbow 6375 South Rainbow Boulevard

No reviews yet

6375 South Rainbow Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Blended Smoothies & Juices

Add Whey Protein $2 / Pea Protein $2.50
Wellness Drink

Wellness Drink

$8.50

Green grape, green apple, kale, spinach, collard greens, ginger, flax, pineapple, orange, lime, wheat-grass (286 cal | 2.5 fat | 67 carbs | 6 protein)

Green Ginger Limeade

Green Ginger Limeade

$7.00

Green grape, spinach, ginger, lime (277 cal, .5 fat, 72 carbs, 3 protein)

Fresh Beetz Juice

$8.50

Beets, spinach, ginger, lemon, carrot orange, green grapes (213 cal | .7fat | 54 carbs | 3 protein )

Watermelon Strawberry Juice

Watermelon Strawberry Juice

$7.00

Watermelon, strawberry, raspberry (221 cal | .5 fat | 56 carbs | 2 protein)

Loaded Antioxidant Chiller Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, blueberry, blackberry (313 cal | 1 fat | 80 carbs | 3 protein )

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Carrot, green grapes, green apple, ginger, lemon (32cal | 1 fat | 83 carbs | 3 protein)

Straight to the Heart - Ginger Lime Juice

Straight to the Heart - Ginger Lime Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, wheatgrass, ginger, lime (211 cal | 55 carbs | 2 protein)

Straight to the Heart - Orange Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (236 cal | 62 carbs | 2 protein)

Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

$8.50

Cacao, chocolate chips, banana, peanut, avocado, kale, spinach, flax, chia, honey ( 715 cal | 37 fat | 94 carbs | 17 protein)

Green Shake

Green Shake

$8.50
Acai Berry Smoothie

Acai Berry Smoothie

$8.50

Acai, green grapes, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple, coconut, spinach, kale, banana, peaches & honey. (360 cal | 4 fat | 89 carbs | 4 protein)

Malibu Breeze Smoothie

$8.50

Green grape, pineapple, orange, squash, carrot, cabbage, banana, strawberry, peach, chia, flax, coconut, honey (422 cal | 4 fat | 93 carbs | 7 protein

Acai Breakfast Smoothie

$8.50

Acai, banana, pineapple, blueberry, blackberry, peach, honey (387 cal | 10 fat | 65 carbs | 4 protein)

Banana Split Smoothie

Banana Split Smoothie

$8.50

Banana, strawberries, peaches, squash, cabbage, carrots & walnuts. (574 cal | 28 fat | 70 carbs | 16 protein)

Green Leaf Berry Blast Smoothie

Green Leaf Berry Blast Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, lemon, carrot, cabbage, spinach, kale (316 cal | 4 fat | 69 carbs | 4 protein)

Chocolate Veggiechino Smoothie

Chocolate Veggiechino Smoothie

$8.50

Cacao, chocolate chips, coffee beans, avocado, spinach, kale, collard greens, flax, chia, raisin, green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (430 cal | 20 fat | 64 carbs | 11 protein)

Breakfast

Served All Day
Berry Parfait

Berry Parfait

$7.99

house made granola, strawberry yogurt, fresh berries (356 cal, 13 fat, 52 carbs, 11 protein)

G&P Granola

G&P Granola

$7.99

oats, oat bran, flax, walnut, coconut, raisin, maple syrup, sucanat, fresh berries (604 cal, 33 fat, 75 carbs, 11 protein)

Acai Sorbet Berry Bowl

Acai Sorbet Berry Bowl

$9.99

sugar-free acai sorbet, banana, pineapple, fresh berries, granola (307 cal, 8g fat, 51 carbs, 3 protein)

Real Deal Oatmeal

Real Deal Oatmeal

$7.99

steel cut oats, flax, cinnamon, sucanat, almond milk, banana, raisin (314 cal, 7 fat, 61 carbs, 6 protein)

3 Eggs & House Made Turkey Sausage

3 Eggs & House Made Turkey Sausage

$9.99

3 eggs, house made turkey sausage, tofu home fries (361 cal, 10 fat, 19 carbs, 47 protein)

Steak & Eggs

$11.99

two eggs, steak, wheat bread, potato medley (685 cal, 37 fat, 47 carbs, 47 protein)

Greek Scamble

Greek Scamble

$9.99

egg whites, feta, kalamata olive, basil, peppers, onions, tomato, toasted pita, tofu home fries (333 cal, 7 fat, 37 carbs, 29 protein)

G&P Loco Moco

$9.99

angus patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (530 cal, 16 fat, 57 carbs, 31 protein)

Impossible Loco Moco

$12.99

Impossible patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (570 cal, 15 fat, 66 carbs, 30 protein)

G&P Breakfast Burrito

G&P Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

eggs, onion, tomato, roasted chili, house-made turkey sausage, cheddar, salsa, tofu home fries (771 cal, 33 fat, 48 carbs, 62 protein)

Steak & Egg Burrito

$12.99

eggs, potato, steak, cheddar, fruit cup (1,005 cal, 53 fat, 76 carbs, 56 protein)

SW Tofu & Soy Chorizo Burrito

SW Tofu & Soy Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

tofu, soy chorizo, roasted chili, cilantro, tomato, onion, salsa, tofu home fries (617 cal, 26 fat, 51 carbs, 40 protein)

Grilled Vegetable Frittata

Grilled Vegetable Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, caramelized onion, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, herb (514 cal, 40 fat, 11 carbs, 22 protein)

Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata

Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, oven-roasted turkey, broccoli, fontina (678 cal, 48 fat, 7 carbs, 37 protein)

Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, mozzarella, tomato, basil (623 cal, 41 fat, 9 carbs, 32 protein)

Small Pickings

Served All Day

American Toast

$8.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, turkey bacon (390 cal, 24 fat, 28 carbs, 16 protein)

Italian Toast

$8.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic (350 cal, 19 fat, 37 carbs, 9 protein)

Greek Toast

$9.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, tomato, feta, greek dressing (370 cal, 16 fat, 29 carbs, 37 protein)

Thai Peanut Chicken Strips

Thai Peanut Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw (505 cal, 25 fat, 13 carbs, 59 protein)

VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick'n Strips

$10.99

Gardein chick'n strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$7.99

Artichoke & roasted red pepper hummus, lavash chips, cabbage pita (361 cal, 17 fat, 41 carbs, 11 protein)

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Strips

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (340 cal, 11 fat, 5 carbs, 52 protein)

VEGAN Buffalo Chick'n Strips

$10.99

Gardein chick'n strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (Cal – 3293 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 12 | Protein – 33)

Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

$12.99

Chicken sausage, red sauce, tomato, fennel, fontina (470 cal, 20 fat, 51 carbs, 24 protein)

The Greek Pizza

The Greek Pizza

$10.99

Red pepper hummus, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, feta (296 cal, 14 fat, 48 carbs, 11 protein)

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata olive, mozzarella, vegan mozzarella option (342 cal, 14 fat, 56 carbs, 17 protein)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion, cilantro. Chick’n $2 sub (510 cal, 14 fat, 60 carbs, 38 protein)

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, roasted garlic, basil (374 cal, 11 fat, 58 carbs, 15 protein)

Soups

Served All Day

Chicken Lime Soup

$8.99

Chicken breast, carrot, corn, peas, celery, onion, garlic, lime, black pepper, brown rice. ( Cal – 347 | Fat – 2.5 | Carbs – 60 | Protein – 19 )

White Bean Chili

White Bean Chili

$9.50

Calories – 281 | Fat (gm) – 17 | Carbs – 18 | Protein (gm) – 15

Meaty Potato Soup

$9.50

Turkey, turkey bacon, potato, onion, garlic, seasoning, cream, kale. Served with lavash chips. ( Cal – 260 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 8 | Protein – 18 )

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Lentils, zucchini, squash, tomato, onion, garlic, spinach. (Cal – 110 | Fat – 1 | Carbs – 22 | Protein – 7)

Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.99

Roma tomatoes, marinara, basil, onion, garlic, cream. Served with lavash grilled cheese. (Cal – 120 | Fat – 9.5 | Carbs – 38 | Protein – 1)

Salads

Sm Chicken $5 | Lg Chicken $8 | Chick’n $6 | 3 Shrimp $5.99 | 5 Shrimp $8.99
Ahi Protein

Ahi Protein

$16.99

Seared ahi tuna, balsamic portabella, sunflower seeds, artichoke hearts, egg, tofu, avocado, romaine, arugula, citrus vinaigrette (Cal – 559 | Fat – 36 | Carbs – 21 | Protein – 43)

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$8.99+

Albacore, tomato, celery, cucumber, bibb lettuce, dijon dressing ( Cal – 185/266 | Fat – 6/8 | Carbs – 10/12 | Protein – 16/30)

Chicken Quinoa

Chicken Quinoa

$13.99

Chicken, quinoa, mint, cranberry, celery, fennel, spiced pumpkin seeds, cider vinaigrette (Cal – 555 | Fat – 18 | Carbs – 48 | Protein 48)

G&P Chopped

$13.99

Roasted turkey, spinach, roasted corn, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, artichoke, tomato, couscous, balsamic, buttermilk pesto (Cal – 501 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 68 | Protein – 21)

Low-Carb Caesar

Low-Carb Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine, parmesan cheese & crisps, caesar ( Cal – 277/410 | Fat – 22/31 | Carbs – 9/15 | Protein – 11/19 )

Rough Cut Roma Tomato

Rough Cut Roma Tomato

$8.99+

Greens, tomato, cucumber, dill, feta, greek dressing (Cal – 269/390 | Fat – 23/33 | Carbs – 11/18 | Protein – 8/12)

Skinny Chef

Skinny Chef

$9.99+

Roasted turkey, romaine, kale, cucumber, tomato, swiss, egg, agave dijon (Cal – 291/381 | Fat – 11/11 | Carbs – 17/24 | Protein – 26/37)

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.99

Steak, romaine, arugula, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, tomato, pickled onion, caramelized onion vinaigrette (696 cal, 58 fat, 17 carbs, 32 protein)

Summer Berry

Summer Berry

$9.99+

Spinach, fresh berries, goat cheese, orange, frisee, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette (Cal – 275/414 | Fat – 22/33 | Carbs – 17/25 | Protein – 6/9)

Tacos & Bowls

Taco & Bowls

Greek Turkey Bowl

Greek Turkey Bowl

$13.99

Turkey, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Salmon, basmati rice, cucumber, tomato, asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Bulgogi Korean Steak Bowl

Bulgogi Korean Steak Bowl

$13.99

Steak, brown rice, cabbage, pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrot, broccoli, green onion, sesame, bulgogi sauce (618 cal, 20 fat, 72 carbs, 38 protein)

Greek Impossible Bowl

$16.99

Impossible Burger, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)

VEGAN Chick'n Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Gardein Chick’n, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, teriyaki, sesame (725 cal, 35 fat, 75 carbs, 43 protein)

VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick’N Bowl

$14.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$13.99

Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, avocado, cucumber mango salsa, sriracha grape vinaigrette (415 cal, 15 fat, 47 carbs, 25 protein)

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Chicken, corn relish, spinach, avocado & chipotle yogurt aiolis (415 cal, 11 fat, 33 carbs, 45 protein)

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Steak, onion, pepper, arugula, avocado, chipotle yogurt aiol (506 cal, 21 fat, 37 carbs, 43 protein)

Burgers

Served with Tofu Fries or Jicama “Fries“ & a pickle. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Fries for $1.50 | Option For Vegan Burger
Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$13.99

Ground lean Angus, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese. ( Cal – 605 | Fat – 33 | Carbs – 35| Protein – 43)

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$15.99

Grilled bison burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. ( Cal – 442 / Fat – 7 | Carbs – 39 | Protein – 55)

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Turkey, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onions (376 cal, 9 fat, 65 carbs, 14 protein)

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts & choice of Swiss, cheddar or Vegan cheese. ( Cal – 415 | Fat – 16 | Carbs – 44 | Protein – 27)

G&P Veggie Burger

G&P Veggie Burger

$13.99

A lentil black bean, brown rice, mushroom, celery, carrot, onion, cilantro, basil, garlic and cashew patty w/ L, T, O, & sprouts. (Cal – 376 | Fat – 9 | Carbs – 64 | Protein – 14)

Wraps & Sandwiches

Served with tofu fries or jicama “fries” & a pickle. Up-grade to Sweet potato fries $1.50 | Wheat wrap, spinach wrap, cabbage wrap, or whole wheat hoagie
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Angus, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato (670 cal, 45 fat, 20 carbs, 44 protein)

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing (306 cal, 8 fat, 25 carbs, 31 protein)

California Grilled Chicken

California Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch, celery, lettuce, tomato (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99
Cajun Angus Wrap

Cajun Angus Wrap

$13.99

Ground Angus, blue cheese, Cajun seasoning, pickled onions, tomatoes & creamy slaw Nutrition Info Calculated on Cabbage Wrap ( Cal – 597 | Fat – 23 | Carbs – 42 | Protein – 58)

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$11.99

Portabella, asparagus, squash, zucchini, artichoke hearts, peppers, spinach, tomato, bean puree, walnut cilantro pesto (335 cal, 23 fat, 27 carbs, 18 protein)

VEGAN California Grilled Chick’N

$15.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch, celery, lettuce, tomato (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)

VEGAN Buffalo Chick’N Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)

VEGAN Teriyaki Chick’N Wrap

$15.99

Build Your Own Meal

Pick One Protein, One Greens , One Grains & One Sauce
BYO Shrimp

BYO Shrimp

$14.99
BYO Chicken Breast

BYO Chicken Breast

$14.99
BYO Ahi Tuna

BYO Ahi Tuna

$15.99

BYO Turkey Patty

$14.99
BYO Cod

BYO Cod

$16.99
BYO Bison

BYO Bison

$15.99
BYO Marinated Tofu

BYO Marinated Tofu

$11.99

BYO Angus Patty

$14.99

BYO Veggie Patty

$12.99
BYO Salmon

BYO Salmon

$16.99

BYO Impossible Patty

$16.99

BYO Gardein Chick'n

$15.99

BYO 4 Sides

$12.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$6.99

Wheat tortilla, cheddar & Mozzarella, 3 oz fruit cup

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Grilled chicken strips, ranch, 3oz fruit cup

Turkey Pinwheel

$7.99

Wheat wrap, sliced turkey, swiss, roasted red pepper hummus, 3oz fruit cup

Pasta & Marinara

$7.99

Whole wheat penne, house made marinara, parmesan, 3oz fruit cup

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Thin crust, house made marinara, cheddar & mozzarella

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.75

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Coco Love

$4.50

$ Extras

Proteins

Chicken

$5.00+

Flap Steak 5oz

$6.00

Angus Patty

$8.00

Impossible Patty

$11.00

Turkey

$8.00+

VEGAN Chick'n

$6.00

Bison

$10.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Egg White 1 oz

$1.50

Ahi Tuna

$5.00+

Shrimp

$5.00+

Salmon

$6.50+

Cod 8oz

$12.00

Greens

Broccoli

$3.00

Avocado

$1.50+

Asparagus

$4.00

Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Cucumber

$2.50

Kale

$3.00

Mixed Greens

$2.50

Peppers

$2.50

Balsamic Portobello

$4.00

Spinach

$3.00

Tomato Sliced

$2.50

Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Cannellini Beans

$3.00

Cous Cous

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$1.50+

Jicama Sticks

$4.00

Potato Medley

$5.00

Quinoa

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$3.00

Tofu Fries

$3.50+

Whole Wheat Pasta

$2.50

Sauce/Dressing

All Sauces & Dressing are house made

Low-fat Ranch

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Agave Dijon

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette

$0.75

Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Citrus BBQ

$0.75

Russian

$0.75

Tangy Buffalo

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75

Walnut & Cilantro Pesto

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Agave

$1.00

Cheese

Mozzarella

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Cheddar Sliced

$1.00

Cheddar Shredded

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Feta

$2.00

Vegan Sliced

$2.00

Vegan Shredded

$2.00

Meal Prep

MP Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

MP Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

$9.99

Egg whites, house made turkey sausage, potato medley MACROS: Cal. 260 Fats: 28g Carbs: 26g Protein: 18g

MP Loco Moco

MP Loco Moco

$11.99

Angus patty, Basmati rice, sunny-side egg, green onion, house made bulgogi sauce MACROS: Cal: 560 Fats: 18g Carbs: 23.3g Protein: 36g

MP Protein Pancakes

MP Protein Pancakes

$10.99

Homemade multigrain protein pancakes, walnuts, agave syrup MACROS: Cal: 230 Fat: 18g Carbs: 37g Protein: 21g

MP G&P Power Hash

MP G&P Power Hash

$11.43

Steak, whole eggs, potato medley, cheddar cheese, house made salsa MACROS: Cal: 520 Fat: 28g Carbs: 29g Protein: 35g

MP Steak Taco Bowl

MP Steak Taco Bowl

$10.49+

Steak, Basmati rice, onion, peppers, arugula, house made chipotle & yogurt Greek yogurt aioli MACROS LEAN: Cal: 410 Fat: 14g Carbs: 28g Pro: 39g MACROS BULK: Cal: 627 Fat: 21g Carbs: 44g Pro: 40g

MP Chicken Taco Bowl

MP Chicken Taco Bowl

$9.49+

Chicken, corn relish, spinach, house made chipotle & avocado aiolis MACROS LEAN: Cal: 260 Fat: 10g Carbs: 20g Pro: 25g MACROS BULK: Cal: 480 Fats: 14g Carbs: 30g Pro: 38g

MP Thai Peanut Bowl

MP Thai Peanut Bowl

$9.49+

Chicken, Basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, black sesame, house made peanut sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 370 Fat: 15g Carbs: 34g Pro: 34g MACROS BULK: Cal: 570 Fat: 20g Carbs: 58g Pro: 55g

MP Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

MP Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.99+

Chicken, Basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, black sesame, house made teriyaki MACROS LEAN: Cal: 340 Fat: 11g Carbs: 34g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 520 Fat: 15g Carbs: 54g Pro: 39g

MP Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

MP Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$11.49+

Salmon, Basmati rice, Asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, black sesame, house made teriyaki MACROS LEAN: Cal: 470 Fat: 10g Carbs: 41g Pro: 52g MACRO BULK: Cal: 690 Fat: 13g Carbs: 58g Pro: 68g

MP Greek Turkey

MP Greek Turkey

$9.49+

Turkey, brown rice, tomato, Kalamata olives, feta, house made Greek dressing MACROS LEAN: Cal: 320 Fat: 16g Carbs: 22g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 450 Fat: 20g Carbs: 27g Pro: 39g

MP Korean Steak Bowl

MP Korean Steak Bowl

$9.49+

Steak, Basmati rice, Asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, black sesame, house made Bulgogi sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 450 Fat: 17g Carbs: 33g Pro: 43g MACRO BULK: Cal: 670 Fat: 21g Carbs: 51g Pro: 61g

MP Buffalo Chicken Bowl

MP Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$9.99+

Chicken, carrots, celery, Basmati rice, bleu cheese, house made buffalo sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 320 Fat: 10g Carbs: 31g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 470 Fat: 15g Carbs: 45g Pro: 39g

MP Chicken Fried Rice

$8.79+

Chicken, onion, carrot, egg, peas, Braggs Liquid Amino, Soy Sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 430 Fat: 11g Carbs: 41g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 630 Fat: 14g Carbs: 58g Pro: 45g

MP Angus Cheese Steak

MP Angus Cheese Steak

$8.50

Lean Angus, peppers, mushroom, red onion, low fat Mozzarella cheese, spinach wrap MACROS: Cal: 600 Fat: 28g Carbs: 41g Pro: 61g

MP Lean Angus Sliders

MP Lean Angus Sliders

$8.99

2 Lean Angus patties, cheddar, Brioche Buns MACROS: Cal: 550 Fat: 26g Carbs: 35g Pro: 38g

Catering

Breakfast Platters

Serves 8-10 People

Mini Berry Parfaits

$40.00

Layer of granola, strawberry yogurt and fresh berries. 12 per order

G&P Breakfast Burrito

$75.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, cheddar scallions, red onions, tomato, roasted chilis, house made salsa

SW Tofu & Chorizo Wrap

$75.00

Scrambled tofu & soy chorizo, roasted chilis, tomato, scallion, red onion, house made salsa

Multigrain Protein Pancakes

$60.00

Mini protein pancakes served with banana, agave syrup

Granola Crusted French Toast

$60.00

Crusted French toast in our house made granola with agave syrup, grilled banana

Frittatas & Egg Platters

Serves 8-10 People

Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Frittata

$75.00

Seasoned egg mixture baked with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil

Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata

$75.00

Seasoned egg mixture baked with oven roasted turkey breast, broccoli, fontina cheese

Grilled Vegetable Frittata

$75.00

Seasoned egg mixture baked with caramelized onion, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, herbs

Scrambled Egg White

$57.00

Egg whites scrambled

Scrambled Whole Eggs

$50.00

Whole eggs scrambled

Greek Scramble

$75.00

Egg whites, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, fresh basil, green pepper, onion, tomato. Served with pita bread, tofu fries

Breakfast Side Platters

Serves 8-10

Turkey Sausage

$35.00

House made turkey sausage

Turkey Bacon

$35.00

Potato Medley

$35.00

Purple, yukon gold, sweet potato

Tofu Home Fries

$25.00

Tofu breaded in rice flower & spices with mixed peppers

Wraps and Sandwich Platters

Choose up to 3 different styles Choice of hoagie roll, wheat wrap or spinach wrap. Served with tofu fries & jicama “fries” Serves 8-10

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

$82.00

Cucumber, asian slaw, teriyaki

Turkey Club

$82.00

Roasted turkey, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing

California Grilled Chicken

$82.00

Turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$82.00

Chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, celery

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$82.00

Mushroom, asparagus, squash, zucchini, artichoke, peppers, bean puree, cilantro pesto

Angus, Chicken or Bison Cheese Steak

$82.00

Red onion, peppers, low-fat mozzarella, lettuce, tomato

Angus Cajun Wrap

$82.00

Cajun seasoning, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, creamy slaw

Chicken Caesar

$82.00

Grilled chicken combined with romaine Caesar salad, frico crisp, parmesan cheese

Slider Platters

Served with pickles/ add bacon for $5

Angus Slider

$38.00

Mini angus burgers w/citrus bbq, crispy onions

Chicken Buffalo Ranch

$38.00

Chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch

Turkey

$38.00

Mini turkey burgers w/orange ginger aioli, frisee

Caprese

$38.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto aioli

Portobello Mushroom Slider

$38.00

Portobella cap, spinach, roasted tomato, caramelized onion vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Slide

$38.00

Seasonal mixed veggie w/herb vegan mayo

Salad Platters

Albacore Tuna Salad

$65.00

Albacore tuna, tomato, cucumber, bibb lettuce, dijon dressing

Rough Cut Salad

$65.00

Tomato, cucumber, feta, dill, mixed greens, greek dressing

Summer Berry

Spinach, fresh berries, goat cheese, orange, frisee, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette

Skinny Chef

Turkey breast, swiss, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, romaine, kale, agave dijon

Low-Carb Caesar

Romaine, parmesan, frico, caesar dressing

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled asparagus, goat cheese, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette

Roasted Seasonal Vegetable

Assorted roasted vegetables, mixed greens, walnut pesto

Watermelon

watermelon, feta, mixed greens, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Grilled Apple & Bleu Cheese

Grilled granny smith apple, bleu cheese, orange, mixed greens, white grape balsamic

Chicken Quinoa

Grilled chicken, quinoa, cranberry, celery, pumpkin seed, mint, cider vinaigrette

Small Pickings Platters

Serves 12

Hummus & Pita

$55.00

Artichoke & roasted red pepper hummus with lavash & pita

Chicken Quinoa Cups

$30.00

Grilled chicken, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, celery, mint with cider vinaigrette in mini lettuce cups

Taco Platters

15 Tacos. Choice of corn tortilla or lettuce shell

Steak Taco

$70.00

Marinated steak, peppers, onion, arugula, frisee

Chicken Taco

$65.00

Marinated chicken, corn relish, spinach, avocado & chipotle aiolis

Ahi Tuna Taco

$70.00

Seared Ahi, avocado, cabbage, cucumber mango salsa, sriracha grape vinaigrette

Skewer Platters

12 per order

Thai Peanut Chicken Satay

$28.00

Skewered chicken, peanut sauce

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Skewered chicken, tangy buffalo sauce

Cajun Shrimp

$34.00

Grilled cajun dry rubbed shrimp

Turkey Meatball

$28.00

Teriyaki, black sesame

Caprese

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$24.00

Seasonal fruit, pineapple, green grape

Kids Platters

Kids Quesadilla Platter

$45.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese with fresh fruit

Kids Chicken Strips

$50.00

Grilled chicken strips with fresh fruit

Kids Angus Sliders

$38.00

12 mini angus burgers with fresh fruit

Kids Turkey Pin Wheel

$50.00

Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, red hummus in a wheat wrap with fresh fruit

Retail

Froze Ball

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6375 South Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

