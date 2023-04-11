Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greens Culinary Group

review star

No reviews yet

9101 West Alta Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89145

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Gourmet food for One Queensridge Place residents cooked by personal chefs. We offer room service delivery to your unit or pick up at the front office in the lobby.

9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145

