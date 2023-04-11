Greens Culinary Group
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Gourmet food for One Queensridge Place residents cooked by personal chefs. We offer room service delivery to your unit or pick up at the front office in the lobby.
Location
9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
No Reviews
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7 Las Vegas, NV 89145
View restaurant
Meráki Greek Grill - Charleston
No Reviews
8975 West Charleston Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant