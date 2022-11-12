Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Greenside Cafe

527 Reviews

$$

12165 N Hwy 14

Cedar Crest, NM 87008

Popular Items

Turquoise Trail Green Chile Cheeseburger
Special of the Week
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

Specials

Frequently Changing Specials

Taco Special

$15.04Out of stock

Chicken Shawarma with house made Tzatziki, fresh lettuce, onion and tomato. It will come with fresh cous-cous salad, and a pita bread shell

Taco Tuesday - regular tacos

Taco Tuesday - regular tacos

$13.16Out of stock

Your choice of shredded chicken or brisket, served with cabbage and fresh tomato and a green chile sour cream. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Special of the Week

$15.98

Mediterranean Trout with a cous-cous salad and a side of hummus and pita.

Fish Fry Friday

$16.91

Pumpkin pie

$4.80

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Entree

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$24.46

Fresh ribeye, marinated in our homemade steak sauce (J-1) and grilled to order. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Never Ever Chicken Dinner

$14.11

Humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, grilled and served with vigorously mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and a choice of white cream sauce or J-1 sauce. Plain is also an option.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.93

Cube steak, cut from fresh top round, hand battered and fried. Served with white cream sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Turquoise Trail Trout

$15.03

Trout Filet, served with a green chile butter, basmati rice and fresh vegetables.

Homemade Mac and Cheese

$14.11

Curly pasta, mixed with real cheddar cheese, green chile and slow cooked shredded chicken. Topped with a crispy parmesan bread crumb.

Peanut Noodles

$14.11

Udon noodles, tossed with our homemade peanut sauce, and fresh vegetables.

Veggie Guacamole Enchiladas

$12.23

Fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, and served with fresh, basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$14.11

Marinated in a mild blend of red chiles, slow cooked, shredded and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.

Brisket Enchilada

$15.05

Slooooow cooked beef brisket, shredded, and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.

Sandwich

The Plain Jane

$12.23

A good starting point to build on.

Turquoise Trail Green Chile Cheeseburger

Turquoise Trail Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.11

Cheddar cheese and chopped green chile atop our 1/3 pound chuck patty.

Sangre de Cristo

Sangre de Cristo

$14.11

Black forest ham, swiss cheese, house-roasted turkey, cheddar cheese and green chile layered on Hawaiian bread, dipped in egg batter and grilled. Served with raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.

Vegan Green Chile Cheese “Beyond” Burger

$14.11

Its a revolutionary plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. No soy, gluten, or GMOs in the pattie. Grilled, and topped with green chile and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Roast Beef

$14.11

House roasted ribeye, sliced thin, served on a hoagie roll with Swiss cheese, our special dipping sauce, and your choice of side.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.23

Spicy, marinated humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried, topped with a gochujang aioli and kimchi slaw. Served with your choice of side.

LIte Appetite Burger

$7.52

1/4 lb patty with fries

Kid Burger

$5.64

1/4 lb patty with fries

App / Soup / Salad

Friday Only Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.70

Friday Only Bowl of Chowder

$6.58

Soup

Out of stock

App Special

$6.58Out of stock

Caesar - Prese Salad

$11.29

Crispy leaves of romaine lettuce, tossed with our basil caesar dressing. Topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan cheese.

Taco Salad

$11.29

Fresh greens served with our green chile ranch, shredded cheese, bacon pinto beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips.

Greenside Salad

$10.35

Our house mixed lettuces garnished with tomato, cucumber, pickled onions and carrots, marinated and grilled artichoke hearts, parmesan and crunchy almonds.

Ahi Tuna

$15.05Out of stock

Rotating special with housemade condiments

Hummus and Pita

$12.23

HUMMUS AND PITA Housemade hummus served with fluffy grilled pita bread, and fresh vegetablesTopped with olive oil and paprika

Chips and Dip

Your choice of chips with Queso, Guac or Salsa. (You can also pick all three if you want)

Nachos

$12.23

Corn tortilla chips, topped with our own cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Potato Chips

$5.89

Homemade potato chips with green chile ranch.

Quesadilla

$13.17

Grilled bell peppers and onions with your shredded chicken, our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and fresh salsa.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$7.52

Fresh sauteed spinach and baby artichokes blended with parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries - Green Chile Smothered

$7.52

Crispy fried sweet potatoes smothered with our green chile sauce and a blend of cheddar and jack.

French Fries - Green Chile Smothered

$7.52

Side Salad

$3.76

Potato Chips and Ranch

$5.65

Side of French Fries

$2.82

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.76

Side of Queso

$2.82

Desserts

Chocolate Almond Butter Mousse Pie

$6.58

Graham cracker crust, dark chocolate ganache & almond butter dark chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.58

Simply chocolate, butter, sugar and eggs - cooked to order for some molten goodness.

Creme Brulee

$6.58

Rich custard, topped with caramelized sugar. It's Nico's favorite!

Cobbler

$6.58

Seasonally changing cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$4.57

Root Beer Float

$6.58

Meringue

$6.58Out of stock

Take and Bake !

Tray of Take and Bake Enchiladas

$30.06

Layers of corn tortillas with your choice of chile, meat and beans. Feeds 6 - 8 hungry people

Tray of Take and Bake Mac and Cheese

$26.32

Tray of our Mac and cheese with green chile and shredded chicken.

Pint of Red Chile

$6.58

Pint of Green Chile

$6.58

Pint of Green Chile Ranch

$6.58

Pint of Mango Vinaigrette

$6.58

PINT OF RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$9.52

Great with grilled chicken! The very same that we serve with our Sangre de Cristo sandwich. Sweet and Spicy.

Pint of Blue Cheese Dressing

$7.00

Pint Of Ceasar Dressing

$8.85

Lite Appetite

LIte Appetite Burger

$7.52

1/4 lb patty with fries

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$5.64

Lite Appetite Chicken Finger

$7.52

Adult Grilled Chicken

$7.52

Half Sangre de Cristo

$7.52

Mac and Peas

$5.64

Kids Menu - For Kids Only

Don't make me put an age on it. You know what a kid is

Kid Burger

$5.64

1/4 lb patty with fries

Kid Quesadilla

$5.64

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.64

Served with Fries

Kid Grilled Chicken

$5.64

Kid Sangre

$5.64

Kids Mac and Peas

$5.64

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.64

Secret Breakfast

Huevos Fried Steak

$16.93

Huevos Rancheros

$12.23

Breakfast Burrito Plate

$12.23

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Iced Tea

$2.82

Coke

$2.82

Diet Coke

$2.82

Dr Pepper

$2.82

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.82

Sprite

$2.82

Lemonade

$3.76

Arnold Palmer

$3.76

Italian Soda

$3.76

Apple Juice

$3.76

Milk

$2.82

Chocolate Milk

$2.82

Cranberry

$3.76

Hot Chocolate

$3.76

Orange Juice

$3.76

Tomato

$3.76

Zia Rootbeer

$3.76Out of stock

Zia Ginger Ale

$3.76

Zia Sandia

$3.76

Zia Pinon Cola

$3.76Out of stock

Flavor

$0.50

Soda Water

Urban Mama Rosie Black Kombutcha

$6.11

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$2.82

Hot Tea

$2.82

Iced Tea

$2.82

Decaf Coffee

$2.82

Sm Coffee

$0.94

Iced Coffee

$2.92

Iced Coffee

$2.82

Hot Chocolate

$3.76

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.82
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Living the dream on the greenside of the mountains

Website

Location

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest, NM 87008

Directions

