Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Greens Please Wellness Kitchen Poway

review star

No reviews yet

12202 Poway Rd #100

Poway, CA 92064

Order Again

Popular Items

Green-Ya Colada
Sweet Potato Taco
Southwestern Chickpea Bowl

Warm Bowls

Southwestern Chickpea Bowl

Southwestern Chickpea Bowl

$12.45

warm brown rice, spinach, marinated chickpeas, lentil asada, nacho ‘cheese’, pico de gallo, and avocado topped with green onion and microgreens

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.95

portobello, sweet potato, marinated chickpeas, lemon pepper hummus, turmeric seed mix, pickled red onion, cucumber, brown rice, kale, lemon tahini sauce

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.55+

organic corn tortilla chips, housemade 'cheese' sauce, pico de gallo, lentil asada, cabbage, green onion, sprouts

Umami Bowl

Umami Bowl

$12.95

portobello, broccoli, sweet potato, avocado, pickled red onion, pickled carrot, cabbage, brown rice, spinach, green onion, almond teriyaki sauce

Buddha Bowl

$12.95

broccoli, portobello, pumpkin seeds, avocado, grape tomato, pickled carrot, green onion, brown rice, kale, cabbage, pesto dressing

Wraps

served on a spinach flour tortilla
Hearty Hummus Wrap

Hearty Hummus Wrap

$12.50

spinach flour tortilla, lemon pepper hummus, marinated chickpeas, turmeric quinoa, spinach, cucumbers, grape tomato, cabbage, green onion, pesto dressing

Mushroom Asada Burrito

Mushroom Asada Burrito

$13.45

portobello, guacamole, lentil asada, balsamic bell peppers, pico de gallo, brown rice, spinach, green onion, housemade 'cheese' sauce

Power Wrap

Power Wrap

$12.45

spinach flour tortilla, sweet potato, broccoli, avocado, balsamic bell peppers, pickled red onion, cabbage, dill-marinated mayocoba beans, spinach, mediterranean dill dressing

All-Day Breakfast

Better Breakfast Burrito

$12.45

tofu scramble, sweet potato, portobello, balsamic bell peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, spinach, cabbage, housemade 'cheese' sauce

Brekkie Bowl

$12.55

tofu scramble, broccoli, sweet potato, balsamic bell peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, brown rice, cabbage, green onion, housemade 'cheese' sauce

Sunrise Tacos (2)

$7.95

avocado, tofu scramble, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, housemade 'cheese' sauce

Salad & Soup

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Call us at (858) 842-1001 to find out the soup of the day!

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$12.45

dill-marinated mayocoba beans, marinated chickpeas, lemon pepper hummus, bell peppers, pickled red onion, pickled carrot, green onion, sprouts, turmeric quinoa, cabbage, spinach, dill dressing

Pesto Kale Salad

Pesto Kale Salad

$11.95

turmeric seed mix, dill-marinated mayocoba beans, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, cabbage, sprouts, kale, pesto dressing

Tacos

Sweet Potato Taco

$3.95

Served on corn tortillas topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, housemade ‘cheese’ sauce

Portobello Taco

$3.95

Served on corn tortillas topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, housemade ‘cheese’ sauce

Chickpea Taco

$3.95

Served on corn tortillas topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, housemade ‘cheese’ sauce

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.25

Build Your Own Wrap

$13.25

Served inside a whole wheat tortilla.

Kid’s Menu

Mini Nachos

$7.00

Organic corn tortilla chips, housemade ‘cheese’ sauce (nut-free)

Mighty Kids Bowl

$8.00

brown rice, cabbage, guacamole, roasted sweet potato, marinated chickpeas, housemade 'cheese' sauce

Chips & Guac

$5.50

organic corn tortilla chips and housemade guacamole

Signature Blends

Blended fresh daily with organic ingredients. Modifications not available for 16oz.
Green-Ya Colada

Green-Ya Colada

$8.00+

banana, pineapple, apple, dark leafy greens, apple juice, chia seeds, flax seeds

Berry Basil Beet

$7.50+Out of stock

apple, cucumber, pineapple, strawberry, beet, dark leafy greens, apple juice, hibiscus, basil, ginger, lemon, chia seeds, flax seeds

Good News

$13.50+

apple, banana, dark leafy greens, chia seeds, flax seeds

Cucumber Ginger Fresca

Cucumber Ginger Fresca

$7.50+

cucumber, apple, dark leafy greens, lemon, ginger, chia seeds, flax seeds

Green Green Green

$7.50+

dark leafy greens, chia, flax

Protein Blends

Blended fresh daily with organic ingredients. Modifications not available for 16oz.

Banana Creme Pie

$9.00+

banana, apple, dark leafy greens, apple juice, hemp seeds, pure vanilla extract, chia seeds, flax seeds

Strawberry Cacao

Strawberry Cacao

$9.00+

banana, strawberry, dark leafy greens, apple juice, cacao, hemp seeds, chia, flax

CLEANSE PROGRAMS

Refresh Cleanse

$49.95+

Refresh your body with this detoxifying liquid only program 1. Tummy Tamer (wellness shot) 2. Banana Creme Pie (protein blend) 3. Cucumber Ginger Fresca (green blend) 4. Hot Shot (wellness shot) 5. Berry Basil Beet (green blend) 6. Strawberry Cacao (protein blend) 7. Turmeric Tonic (wellness shot) Note: All of our products are made with fresh ingredients and are best consumed as close to the date of purchase as possible. Therefore we recommend that you pick up at most 2 days of a cleanse at once. If you would like to order a cleanse for more than 2 days, please place a separate order with a separate pickup time.

Meal Program

$47.95+

Your everyday meal program: 1. Tummy Tamer (wellness shot) 2. Banana Creme Pie (protein blend) 3. Soup of the Day (12oz) 4. Strawberry Cacao (protein blend) 5. Choice of Bowl or Salad 7. Turmeric Tonic (wellness shot) Note: All of our products are made with fresh ingredients and are best consumed as close to the date of purchase as possible. Therefore we recommend that you pick up at most 2 days of a cleanse at once. If you would like to order a cleanse for more than 2 days, please place a separate order with a separate pickup time.

Wellness Shots

Hot Shot

$7.00

ginger, cayenne, turmeric, black pepper, lemongrass, lemon juice, echinacea, moringa oleifera, apple cider vinegar, apple

Tummy Tamer

$7.00

ginger, apple, lemongrass, lemon, fennel, anise, lemon balm, activated charcoal, molasses, apple cider vinegar, baking soda, pink Himalayan sea salt

Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric Tonic

$7.00

turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, black pepper, echinacea, moringa oleifera, apple cider vinegar, apple juice

Other

Housemade Drink

$3.95+Out of stock

Citrus Hibiscus - hibiscus, lemon, lime, agave Turmeric Lemonade - lemon, turmeric, agave

Alkalized Water Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Humm Organic Probiotic Kombucha

$4.95+Out of stock

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.95+

Bai Antioxidant Supertea

$3.95+

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.55

Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweetened

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea - Sweet

$3.25

Sides

Side Chips

$3.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Quinoa Beet Salad - 16oz

$7.55Out of stock

Quinoa, beet, cucumber, red onion, tomato, basil, dill, lemon, balsamic vinegar, pink Himalayan sea salt, spices

Sweet Treats

Cacao Energy Bites

$7.50Out of stock

3 pack - cacao, rolled oats, chia, flax, tahini, dates, cinnamon, vanilla extract, pink Himalayan sea salt, maca

Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Sweetened with coconut sugar and maple syrup.

Carrot Cake Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan, nut free, and gluten free. Sweetened with coconut sugar!

Pumpkin Breakfast Bites

$7.50

rolled oats, pumpkin, almond butter, chia, flax, pumpkin seeds, maple syrup

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Green blends and nourishing plant-based food!

Website

Location

12202 Poway Rd #100, Poway, CA 92064

Directions

