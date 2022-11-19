Juice & Smoothies
Vegan
Greens Please Wellness Kitchen Poway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Green blends and nourishing plant-based food!
Location
12202 Poway Rd #100, Poway, CA 92064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KC's Tandoor - 1070 N El Camino Real, Suit A
No Reviews
1070 N El Camino Real, Suit A Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant