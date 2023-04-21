Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar 4900 Himalaya Road

296 Reviews

$$

4900 Himalaya Road

Denver, CO 80249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Snacks

Chips

$2.07

Candy

$3.07

Nuts/Trail Mix

$2.07

Cliff Bars

$5.14

Hotdog

$5.97

Brat's

$7.12

Turkey Deli Sandwich

$5.97

Ham Deli Sandwich

$5.97

Breakfast Burrito

$8.04

Canned Beer

Can Coors Banquet 16oz

$5.97

Can Coors Light 16oz

$5.97

Can Bud Light 16oz

$5.97

Can Fat Tire 12oz

$6.89

Can Modelo 12oz

$6.89

Can White Claw 12oz

$6.89

Can Michelob Ultra 16oz

$6.89

Can Miller Light 16oz

$5.97

Can PBR Tallboy

$5.05

Can Blue Moon 16oz

$5.97

Can Stone IPA 12oz

$6.89

Can Stella 16oz

$7.80

Can Guinness 16oz

$6.89

Can High Noon

$8.73

Can Odouls 12oz

$5.97

Can Bud Zero 12oz

$4.14

Spirit Shooters

Jose Quervo

$8.04

Tanqueray

$8.04

Bailey's

$8.04

Tito's

$8.04

Crown Royal

$9.65

Jagermeister

$7.12

Fireball

$6.89

Jack Daniels

$8.04

Bacardi

$8.04

Jameson

$8.04

Deep Eddy

$6.89

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.14

Bottled Water 20oz

$2.99

Coffee

$3.22

Diet Pepsi

$4.60

Dr Pepper

$4.60

Gatorade

$4.60

Hot Chocolate

$3.22

Bottled Tea

$4.60

Lemonade

$4.60

Mountain Dew

$4.60

Pepsi

$4.60

Red Bull 6oz

$5.97

Sierra Mist

$4.60

Mixed Drinks

Transfusion

$6.89+

John Daily

$6.89+

Vodka & Soda

$6.89+

Vodka & Tonic

$6.89+

Screw Driver

$6.89+

Bloody Mary

$9.19+

Gray Hound

$6.89+

Whiskey & Pepsi

$8.04+

Whiskey & Diet

$8.04+

Whiskey & Ginger Ale

$8.04+

Vodka & Cranberry

$6.89+

Vodka & Lemonade

$6.89+

Buy 5 Beers Get 1 Free

6 Coors Banquet

$29.86

6 Coors Light 16oz

$29.86

6 Miller Light 16oz

$29.86

6 Bud Light 16oz

$29.86

6 Odouls 12oz

$29.86

6 Blue Moon 12oz

$29.86

6 Fat Tire 12oz

$34.47

6 Modelo 12oz

$34.47

6 White Claw 12oz

$34.47

6 Michelob Ultra 16oz

$34.47

6 Stone IPA 12oz

$34.47

6 Guinness 16oz

$34.47

6 PBR 16oz

$25.27

6 Stella 16oz

$39.06

6 High Noon

$43.65

6 Bud Zero 12oz

$20.68
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Green Valley Smokehouse & Oyster Bar is open to the community with no membership required. We are minutes from Denver International Airport and Gaylord Rockies Resort. Enjoy our beautiful terrace with Rocky Mountain views overlooking the 18th hole

Location

4900 Himalaya Road, Denver, CO 80249

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabod Coffee - Main Terminal L6 - Kabod Main Terminal
orange starNo Reviews
8500 Peña Blvd DENVER, CO 80249
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - Tower Rd
orange star4.1 • 503
6691 Tower Rd Denver, CO 80249
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 40th & Chambers
orange starNo Reviews
16221 E 40th Ave Denver, CO 80239
View restaurantnext
Harbor Station Food Truck - Chambers Foodtruck Park
orange starNo Reviews
Chambers Foodtruck Park Aurora, CO 80011
View restaurantnext
Cedar Creek Pub
orange starNo Reviews
2100 North Ursula Street AURORA, CO 80045
View restaurantnext
Private Label Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
16730 E 2ND AVE Aurora, CO 80011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Illegal Pete's - Colfax
orange star4.7 • 1,919
2001 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Mary's Denver
orange star4.4 • 1,731
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Four Friends Kitchen - 2893 Roslyn Street
orange star4.0 • 1,331
2893 Roslyn Street Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 828
2216 Kearney Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Superfruit Republic - Stapleton
orange star4.6 • 781
7483 E 29th Pl Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Chada Thai
orange star4.4 • 425
2005 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston