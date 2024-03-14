Restaurant info

Welcome to Camellia Sweet Treats! We are a family-owned and operated shaved ice and ice cream trailer based in beautiful Greenville, Alabama. Our mission is to bring a smile to your face with every sweet and refreshing bite. We offer a variety of flavors and toppings for you to enjoy, and we pride ourselves on using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Whether you're a local or just passing through, come visit us and taste the sweetness of Camellia City!