Camellia Sweet Treats Brick & Mortar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Camellia Sweet Treats! We are a family-owned and operated shaved ice and ice cream trailer based in beautiful Greenville, Alabama. Our mission is to bring a smile to your face with every sweet and refreshing bite. We offer a variety of flavors and toppings for you to enjoy, and we pride ourselves on using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Whether you're a local or just passing through, come visit us and taste the sweetness of Camellia City!
Location
402 East Commerce Street, Greenville, AL 36037
Gallery