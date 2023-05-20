  • Home
A map showing the location of Greenwich Pita 5220 Kings Mills RoadView gallery

Greenwich Pita 5220 Kings Mills Road

No reviews yet

5220 Kings Mills Road

Mason, OH 45040

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Fries (Masala / Seasoned)

$4.99

Fries (Regular)

$4.99

Potato Wedges

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Stick (6 Pcs)

$6.99

Chicken Popcorn on Potato tarts

$7.49

Chicken Nuggets (10 pcs)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (6pcs)

$10.99

Chicken wings crispy (Original/BBQ/Buffalo) (4 pcs)

$7.99

Hummus with Pita

$4.99

Grape Leaves 5 PCS

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Platter with Salad, Rice & Pita

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.99

Authentic Mediterranean

Tikka Masala Platter

$14.99

Grilled chicken Thigh Boneless marinated with some spice and herbs

Mali Botti Platter

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Boneless Marinated in fresh Cream

Chicken Chapli Kebab Platter

$15.99

Ground Chicken with herbs and other spices

Chicken POP Corn Platter

$14.99

Bite size chicken breast boneless cubes with batter and sesame seeds fried

Add Extra Meat

$4.99

Beef Chapli Kebab

$16.99

Ground Beef with some spice and herbs

Kofta Kebab

$14.99

Ground Beef with Seasoning and herbs Grilled

Steak (Grilled)

$17.99

with Black Paper, Butter and seasoning

Add Extra Meat

$4.99

Lamb Chops Grilled (3PCS)

$17.99Out of stock

Marinated with Garlic, Black Paper & Butter

Add Extra Meat By Piece

$3.99

Lamb Gyro Platter

$14.99

Add Extra Meat

$4.99

Shrimps Fried

$13.99

Home style Battered

Butter Masala Shrimps

$13.99

Marinated in Butter & seasoning

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

Fried and dip in Buffalo Sauce

Fish Fried

$13.99

Battered with Garlic and Black Paper

Fish Grilled with Garlic and Seasoning

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Falafel

$12.99

SIDES & SAUCE

White Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Taziki

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.75

Pita Bread

$0.99

Plain Rice

$4.99

BURGERS & WRAPS with Fries

Masala Chicken Cheeseburger

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$10.99

Chicken Buffalo Burger

$10.99

Masala Beef Cheeseburger

$10.99

Vegetable Wrap

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Vegetable Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Quesadilla (Chicken or Cheese)

$9.99

Beef Kofta Wrap

$10.99

Lamb Gyro Wrap

$10.99

FRIED CHICKEN

3pcs with Fries

$8.99

5pcs with Fries

$11.99

9pcs with Fries

$16.99

12pcs with Fries

$21.99

15pcs with Fries

$27.99

21pcs with Fries

$34.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Salad

$7.99

Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Salad With Lamb

$11.99

Salad With grilled Fish

$11.99

Salad With Fried Fish

$11.99

Salad With Shrimp Fried

$11.99

Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Greek Salad With Lamb

$11.99

Greek Salad With grilled Fish

$11.99

Greek Salad With Fried Fish

$11.99

Greek Salad With Shrimp Fried

$11.99

Greek Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Lentil Soup

$4.99

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$4.49

Acai Bowl

$10.99

Baklava

$4.49

Today's Special

$4.99

DRINKS

COLD & HOT

Water

$1.00

Soft Drink (Can)

$1.50

Soft Drink (Bottle)

$2.99

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.99

Lemonade (Fresh in Summer)

$4.99

Coffee

$2.99

Ice Coffee (BRU Brothers)

$4.99

Milk Shakes

Mango

$5.99

Oreo cookies and cream

$5.99

Reese

$5.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5220 Kings Mills Road, Mason, OH 45040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

