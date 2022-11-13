Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greenwood Park

98 Reviews

$

555 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Extra Siides

Extra Side BBQ

$0.50

Extra Side Buffalo Spicy

$0.50

Extra Side Buffalo Mild

$0.50

Extra Honey Siiracha

$0.50

Extra Side Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side Tahini

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra side Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Side Dressing

$0.50

Extra Side Chips

$2.00

PARTY DRINKS

ROSE PARTY

$9.00

SAUVBLANC/PINOT PARTY

$9.00

PROSECCO PARTY

$9.00

MALBEC PARTY

$9.00

RED SANGRIA PINT

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA :PINT

$11.00

DOCS CIDER 16oz

$8.00

Finback Accordiann 12oz

$9.00

Five Boroughs Festbier 16oz

$7.00

GRIMM HEFEWEIZEN 16oz

$8.00

Greenport Black Duck Porter

$8.00

Interboro Outerboro 16oz

$8.00

KCBC CLaw and Order 16oz

$9.00

KCBC Marble of Doom 16oz

$9.00

OH Forever Evetr 16oz

$8.00

ROCKAWAY BLACK GOLD

$7.00

Talea Pumpkin 16oz

$8.00

WILD EAST PILSNER 16oz

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tee Shirts

Black Tee

Black Tee

$20.00
White Tee

White Tee

$20.00

Hats

Black Hat

Black Hat

$20.00
Blue Hat

Blue Hat

$20.00

GW HOODIE

HOODIE

HOODIE

$45.00

Crew Neck Sweat Shirts

Grey Crew Neck

$40.00

Black Crew Neck

$40.00

Football Wings

WINGS 5

$4.00

WINGS 10

$7.50

WINGS 20

$15.00
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
A 13,000 square foot indoor / outdoor beer garden, restaurant, bar and event space created out of an old gas station & mechanic shop with 60 draft beer lines, an indoor bar, outdoor cargo bar, 3 bocce ball courts and a seasonal menu.

555 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

