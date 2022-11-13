Brewpubs & Breweries
Greenwood Park
98 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
A 13,000 square foot indoor / outdoor beer garden, restaurant, bar and event space created out of an old gas station & mechanic shop with 60 draft beer lines, an indoor bar, outdoor cargo bar, 3 bocce ball courts and a seasonal menu.
555 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
