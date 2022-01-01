Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Greenyard Grill

132 Reviews

$$

3301 Washington Avenue

Suite 110

Newport News, VA 23607

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Super Punch

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Wine

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Raven Sweet Red

$8.00

Frico Blanco

$8.00

Wyvliff Brut Champagne

$7.00

Le'Marca Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

8 oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$19.00Out of stock

Ribeye - 8 oz Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

French Toast Platter

$13.00

Fish, Grits & Eggs

$16.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Kid's Waffle

$6.00

Kid's Bacon

$6.00

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken & French Toast

$13.00

Waffle Platter

$16.00

Sides

Eggs

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Potato Hash

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tender (1 Pc)

$4.00

Fried Fish

$3.00

Waffle (1 pc)

$6.00

White Toast

$2.00

French Toast (2 pc)

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Egg Whites

$4.00

Extras

Butter

Syrup

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne Crush

$7.00

Liquid BC

$8.00

But First...Coffee

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Man-Mosa

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Mimosa Tower

$60.00

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm brownie served with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy and delicious NY Style cheesecake with choice of toppings.

$6.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream between two house baked chocolate chip cookies, drizzled with chocolate syrup

Brownie Grab N Go

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Greenyard Grill

