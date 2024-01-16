Greers Burger Garage (Hanover) 108 E Chestnut St
108 E Chestnut St
Hanover, PA 17331
SMASHBURGERS
- Classic Single$8.00
4oz smashburger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and garage sauce on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
- Classic Double$9.50
(2) 4oz smashburgers topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garage sauce on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
- Mam Mam's Mushroom & Swiss Single$9.50
Try our Burger of the Month! Our 4oz smashburger topped with freshly sliced swiss cheese, garlic herbed mayo, sauteed mushrooms, and country onions on a Martin's Potato Roll.
- Mam Mam's Mushroom & Swiss Double$11.59
Try our Burger of the Month! (2) of our 4oz smashburger topped with freshly sliced swiss cheese, garlic herbed mayo, sauteed mushrooms, and country onions on a Martin's Potato Roll.
- Ranchero Single$9.50
4oz smashburger topped with american cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, ranch, bacon bolts, jalapenos, and country onions on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Ranchero Double$11.25
(2) 4oz smashburger topped with american cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, ranch, bacon bolts, jalapenos, and country onions on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Jalapeno Popper Single$9.00
4oz smashburger topped with sriracha, housemade jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and crispy jalapenos on a toasted Martin’s potato roll.
- Jalapeno Popper Double$10.50
(2) 4oz smashburgers topped with Sriracha, housemade jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and crispy jalapenos on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Burg N' Sauce Single$8.00
4oz smashburger PA STYLE with Keystone sauce, shaved onion and american cheese on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Burg N' Sauce Double$9.25
(2) 4oz smashburger PA STYLE with Keystone sauce, shaved onion and american cheese on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Single On Wheels$10.50
Our classic style smashburger with two grilled cheeses made on Martin’s potato rolls as the buns.
- Double On Wheels$12.00
Our classic style smashburger with two grilled cheeses made on Martin’s potato rolls as the buns.
- Chili N' Cheese Burg Single$8.00
4oz smashburger topped with GIGI’s chili and cheese sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Chili N' Cheese Burg Double$9.50
4oz smashburger topped with GIGI’s chili and cheese sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
HOT DOGS
- PLAIN DOG$3.50
Vienna Beef hot dog served on a steamed brioche roll
- BUILD YOUR OWN DOG$3.50
Vienna Beef Hotdog on a freshly steamed brioche roll, your choice of toppings.
- BUILD YOUR POLISH SAUSAGE$5.00
Our Polish Kielbasa is split in half and seared and served on a steamed brioche roll
- Recession Buster$12.00
2 Chicago Style Hot Dogs Garage Fries Or Utz Potato Chips Regular Drink
- Chicago Dog$4.69
Vienna beef hotdog inside a steamed poppy seed bun. Topped with mustard, onion, tomato, relish, sport peppers, pickle and celery salt.
SANDO'S
- Chicken Fender Wrap$12.10
2 All-white meat chicken tenders rolled inside a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or garage sauce
- Fish Sando$8.00
Cod fish square, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and tartar sauce on a freshly steamed Martin’s potato roll.
- Grilled Cheese Sando$5.00
2 slices of American cheese on a Martin’s potato roll, grilled until golden brown.
- 2 for $12 Fish Special$12.00Out of stock
(2) of our delicious fish Sandos
VEGETARIAN OPTIONS
- Beyond Hubcap Single$15.00
Our Beyond Meat Burger bowl filled with garage fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion, shredded cheese, chopped beyond meat burger, and drizzled with our garage sauce.
- Beyond Hubcap Double$17.00
Our Beyond Meat Burger bowl filled with garage fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion, shredded cheese, 2 chopped beyond meat burgers, and drizzled with our garage sauce.
- Classic Beyond Single$9.00
Beyond Meat Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garage sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Classic Beyond Double$10.50
(2) Beyond Meat Burgers topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garage sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
- The Ranchero Beyond Single$9.49
Beyond Meat Burger topped with American cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, ranch, jalapenos, and country onions on a Martin’s potato roll.
- The Ranchero Beyond Double$11.00
(2) Beyond Meat Burger topped with American cheese, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, ranch, jalapenos, and country onions on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Burg N' Sauce Beyond Single$9.49
Beyond Meat Burger topped with PA STYLE burger with Keystone sauce, shaved onion and American cheese on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Burg N' Sauce Beyond Double$11.00
(2) Beyond Meat Burger topped with PA STYLE burger with Keystone sauce, shaved onion and American cheese on a Martin’s potato roll.
- Jalapeno Popper Beyond Single$9.49
Beyond Meat Burger topped with Sriracha, housemade jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and crispy jalapenos on a Martin's potato roll.
- Jalapeno Popper Beyond Double$11.00
(2) Beyond Meat Burgers topped with Sriracha, housemade jalapeno cream cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and crispy jalapenos on a Martin's potato roll.
HUBCAPS
- Smashburger Hubcap$13.00
Our Smashburger bowl filled with garage fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion, shredded cheese, chopped smashburger, bacon bolts, and drizzled with our garage sauce.
- Chicken Tender Hubcap$13.00
Our bowl filled with garage fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion, shredded cheese, chopped chicken tenders, bacon bolts, and drizzled with our garage sauce.
- Low Carb Hubcap$13.00
Our Smashburger bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onion, shredded cheese, chopped up smashburger, bacon bolts, and drizzled with our garage sauce.
SIDES
- SAUCES
- Garage Fries$3.00+
Our unique blend of tater tots, waffle fries, curly fries, and sweet potato fries. *Contains Gluten
- Pap's Pierogis$3.00+
Deep fried mini pierogies, filled with potato and cheese *Contains Gluten
- Onion Pedals$4.00+
Fried onion petals *Contains Gluten
- Corndog Screws$3.00+
Deep fried mini corndogs! perfect for dunking in our garage sauce!
- Chips$1.50
UTZ origional chips, produced in Hanover PA! *Gluten Free
- Cup Of Chili$4.99Out of stock
8oz Cup of our housemate GiGi's chili! add cheese, onions, and Fritos for a Greer family favorite!
- Side of Cheese$0.75
4oz side of nacho cheese sauce.
- Side of Chili$0.75
4oz side of Gigi's chili.
KIDS MEALS
- (3) Chicken Fender Box$9.00
(3) All white meat chicken tenders served with kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- 1 Cheeseburger Slider Box$7.00
1 mini cheeseburger slider, served with kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- 2 Cheeseburger Slider Box$8.00
2 mini cheeseburger sliders, served with kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- Hot Dog Box$7.00
Vienna Beef hotdog served on a steamed brioche roll, includes a kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- Corndog Screws Box$7.00
6 mini corndogs, served with kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- (2) Chicken Fender Box$8.00
(2) All white meat chicken tenders served with kids garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
- Grilled Cheese Box$7.00
(2) slices of American cheese on a Martin’s potato roll, grilled until golden brown served with kid's garage fries, juice box, and 2 ketchup packets.
PEPSI PRODUCTS (NO REFILLS)
- Pepsi$2.00+
- Dr. Pepper$2.00+
- Pa-Dutch White Birch Beer$2.00+
- Robin's Sweet Tea$2.00+
House brewed tea sweetend with cane sugar.
- Shirley Temple$2.50+
Starry Lemon-Lime soda with a splash of grenadine syrup and a maraschino cherry
- Half & Half$2.00+
Half Robin's Sweet Tea and Tropicanca Lemonade
- MUG Rootbeer$2.00+
- Diet Pepsi$2.00+
- Bottled Water$1.75Out of stock
- Starry Lemon-Lime$2.00+
- Lemonade$2.00+
- Regular Mt. Dew$2.00+
- Kid's Juice Box$1.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
108 E Chestnut St, Hanover, PA 17331