Greersburg Tavern
3551 Darlington RD
Darlington, PA 16115
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Fresh made salsa served with nachos
Fried Mushrooms
Deep fried mushrooms served with cajun ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Crispy breaded pickles with a bit of spice deep fried and served with cajun ranch
Fried Zucchini
Fried zucchini planks with Grandma Rosie’s sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Spicy jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese
Loaded Fries
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, italian cheese, fresh jalapenos and bacon. Served with cajun ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella served with our homemade sauce
Pretzel Braids
Pretzel sticks with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Burgers
Black & Bleu Burger
2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, topped with blue cheese crumbles, dressing and Cajun seasoning. Lettuce, tomato and red onions
Classic Cheeseburger
2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, or none), mayonnaise, topped with lettuce and tomato served on a toasted brioche bun
Greersburger
2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, pepper jack cheese, egg fried hard, ham and topped with our homemade peppers and oil
Mushroom Swiss Burger
2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, melted swiss cheese, mushrooms, mayonnaise and red onions
Patty Melt
2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, American cheese, grilled onions and 1,000 island dressing served on grilled sourdough bread
Western Burger
2 hand smashed ground chuck Angus patties perfectly seasoned, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and topped with our honey bbq sauce.
Zesty Burger
2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, red onion and zesty sauce
Dressings
2oz Balsalmic
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Cajun ranch
2oz Golden Italian
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz House Italian
2oz Light Italian
2oz Oil & Vinegar
2oz Ranch
2oz Raspberry Vinagrette
2oz Red French
2oz Sweet and Sour
2oz Thousand Island
4oz Balsamic
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Cajun Ranch
4oz French
4oz golden Italian
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz house Italian
4oz Light Italian
4oz Ranch
4oz raspberry Vinaigrette
4oz Sweet and Sour
4oz Thousand Island
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Classic breaded chicken parmesan topped with Rosie’s sauce, Italian cheese and served with a side of pasta. 1 choice of side
Fried Chicken Dinner
Buttermilk fried chicken drumstick, thigh and breast, served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy and your choice of 1 side
Gnocchi
Homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi topped with Grandma Rosie’s sauce and two meatballs. Choice of 1 side
Jumbo Shrimp
Six breaded fantail shrimp deep fried and served on a bed of lettuce served with two sides
Manicotti
A blend of cheese rolled into our homemade crepes, topped with Grandma Rosie’s Sauce and two meatballs. Choice of 1 side
Meatloaf
Our take on this classic meatloaf dish served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Choice of 1 side
Roast Beef
Perfectly roasted beef served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. choice of 1 side
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs cooked in Grandma Rosie’s sauce and served over pasta. Choice of 1 side
Fish Friday
Bowl of clam chowder
Broiled Cod Dinner
Broiled fish on dish
Broiled fish salad
Broiled Fish Sandwich
Cod Dinner
cup of clam chowder
Fish & Chips
Fish On A Dish
Fish Salad
Fish Sandwich
Side Mac & Cheese
Baked fish salad
Crab Cakes
Sea Food Platter
Side Haluski
Crab Cake APPETIZER
Kids
Salads
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumber and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Cobb Salad
Made with grilled chicken, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumber.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salads
Breaded, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce chicken, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Crispy Chicken and Steak Salad
Breaded and fried chicken, steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded and friend chicken, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salads
Grilled chicken breast and tossed in buffalo sauce, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Grilled Chicken and Steak Salad
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Grilled Chicken Salad
Griled chicken breast, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
House Salad
Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Shaved Steak Salad
Steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast
Sirloin steak salad
Sandwiches
BLT
Thick cut applewood and smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, american cheese and mayo served on toasted bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast deep fried to perfection. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese and applewood bacon.
Grilled Cheese
American and swiss cheese grilled on sourdough bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast deep fried to perfection. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese and applewood bacon.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
American cheese and ham on grilled sourdough bread
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf served on our homemade Italian bread and covered in gravy.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Perfectly roasted beef served on our homemade Italian bread, served with and covered in gravy.
Hot Sausage Sandwich
Hot Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, melted Italian cheese, served on a toasted homemade hoagie
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs with Grandma Rosie’s sauce topped with Italian cheese and served on a hoagie roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, melted Italian cheese and served on a homemade toasted hoagie
Sirloin Steak sandwich
Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, melted Italian cheese and served on a toasted hoagie
Weekly Specials
Sauces
Side BBQ
Side Buffalo
Side Buffalo Ranch
Side Butter Garlic
Side Cajun
Side Cajun Ranch
Side Dry Ranch
Side Sweet Chili
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot BBQ
Side Lemon Pepper
Side Old Bay
Side Parmesan Garlic
Side Ranch
Side Ranchero
Side Salt & Vinegar
Side Smoky BBQ
Side Mild
Side Honey BBQ
Buffalo Parm Gar
Sides
Taco Tuesday
Beef Hard taco
Beef Quesadilla
Beef soft taco
Beef Taco Salad
Cheese Gordita Crunch Beef
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken hard taco
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken soft taco
Chicken Taco Salad
Large Chips and Sals
Large White Queso Dip
Loaded nacho - chicken
Loaded Nachos - beef
Side salsa
Side sour cream
Side white queso
Small Chips and Salsa
Small White Queso Dip
Veggie Hard taco
Veggie soft taco
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Gordita Chicken
Wings & Tenders
Beer
16oz. Yuengling
16oz. Miller lite
16oz. Busch Light
16oz Stone Del IPA
16oz Lancaster Baked Pumpkin
16oz Southern Tier Nu Haze
48oz Pitcher Miller Light
48oz Pitcher Yuengling
48oz Pitcher Busch Light
16oz Blue Moon
16 Oz Angry Orchard
48oz pitcher blue moon
Bud Light
Budwieser
Busch
Busch Light
Coors Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Yuengling
Anderson blood orange
Anderson melon hose
Anderson rose hose
Anderson winter Solstice
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Breckinridge xmas
Coors Edge
Corona
Corona Light
Deschutes Fresh Squeeze
Gl christmas
Great L. Conways
Guinness
I.C. Light
Ic Light Mango
Iron City
Leini Summer Shandy
Mango Cart
MGD
Michelob Infusions
Michelob Light
Mikes Lemonade
Miller High Life
Modello
Oskar blues
Pabst
PBR Coffee
Platform Red Martian
Redds Peach
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Sam Summer
Sierra Nevada
Smirnoff
Souther Tier 2x IPA
Stella Artois
Straub
Straub Light
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half
Twisted Tea Half ,& Half
Yuengling Black & Tan
Yuengling Hershey
Block House Summer Break
Hop Horizon
Cigar City Jai Alai
Yuengling Flight
Shocktop Pretzel
Harpoon IPA
Blockhouse Pumpkin
Sams Jack-o
White Claw Blackcherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Rasperbery
White Claw Mango
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Watermelon
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Pineapple
Bud Light Lemonade
Bud Light Hard Cola
Simply Lemonade Watermelon
Simply Lemonade Lemonade
Simply Lemonade Blueberry
Simply Lemonade Strawberry
Bud Light Hard Cola Orange
Budlight Hard Cola Cherry
Bud Light Hard Cola Lime
Bud Light Hard Cola Regular
Arnold Palmer
Mich Ultra Seltzer
High Noon
Specialty Cocktails
misc Items
Bag of Chips
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Mt. Dew Can
Sprite Can
Rootbeer Can
Gingerale Can
Water Bottle
York Pepperment Patties
Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice Can
20$ Shirt
$25 Shirt XXL OR 3X
Candy Bar
Slim Jim
Jack Beef Stick
Oreo Pack
Peanuts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
3551 Darlington RD, Darlington, PA 16115