Greersburg Tavern

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
1/2 dozen Wings
Crispy Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.29

Fresh made salsa served with nachos

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Deep fried mushrooms served with cajun ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Crispy breaded pickles with a bit of spice deep fried and served with cajun ranch

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Fried zucchini planks with Grandma Rosie’s sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.49

Fried Spicy jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, italian cheese, fresh jalapenos and bacon. Served with cajun ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Fried mozzarella served with our homemade sauce

Pretzel Braids

$8.99

Pretzel sticks  with nacho cheese or honey mustard

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.99

2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, topped with blue cheese crumbles, dressing and Cajun seasoning. Lettuce, tomato and red onions

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, or none), mayonnaise, topped with lettuce and tomato served on a toasted brioche bun

Greersburger

$11.49

2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, pepper jack cheese, egg fried hard, ham and topped with our homemade peppers and oil

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

2 hand smashed ground chuck patties seasoned, melted swiss cheese, mushrooms, mayonnaise and red onions

Patty Melt

$10.49

2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, American cheese, grilled onions and 1,000 island dressing served on grilled sourdough bread

Western Burger

$11.49

2 hand smashed ground chuck Angus patties perfectly seasoned, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and topped with our honey bbq sauce.

Zesty Burger

$11.49

2 hand smashed ground chuck angus patties perfectly seasoned, pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, fresh jalapenos, red onion and zesty sauce

Dressings

2oz Balsalmic

$0.30

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.30

2oz Cajun ranch

$0.30

2oz Golden Italian

$0.30

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.30

2oz House Italian

$0.30

2oz Light Italian

$0.30

2oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.30

2oz Ranch

$0.30

2oz Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.30

2oz Red French

$0.30

2oz Sweet and Sour

$0.30

2oz Thousand Island

$0.30

4oz Balsamic

$0.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

4oz Cajun Ranch

$0.50

4oz French

$0.50

4oz golden Italian

$0.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

4oz house Italian

$0.50

4oz Light Italian

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

4oz Sweet and Sour

$0.50

4oz Thousand Island

$0.50

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Classic breaded chicken parmesan topped with Rosie’s sauce, Italian cheese and served with a side of pasta. 1 choice of side

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken drumstick, thigh and breast, served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy and your choice of 1 side

Gnocchi

$10.99

Homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi topped with Grandma Rosie’s sauce and two meatballs. Choice of 1 side

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.49

Six breaded fantail shrimp deep fried and served on a bed of lettuce served with two sides

Manicotti

$11.99

A blend of cheese rolled into our homemade crepes, topped with Grandma Rosie’s Sauce and two meatballs. Choice of 1 side

Meatloaf

$10.99

Our take on this classic meatloaf dish served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. Choice of 1 side

Roast Beef

$11.49

Perfectly roasted beef served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. choice of 1 side

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.49

Homemade meatballs cooked in Grandma Rosie’s sauce and served over pasta. Choice of 1 side

Fish Friday

Bowl of clam chowder

$4.49

Broiled Cod Dinner

$14.99

Broiled fish on dish

$11.99

Broiled fish salad

$12.99

Broiled Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Cod Dinner

$13.99

cup of clam chowder

$3.49

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Fish On A Dish

$10.99

Fish Salad

$11.49

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Baked fish salad

$12.49

Crab Cakes

$13.99Out of stock

Sea Food Platter

$22.99Out of stock

Side Haluski

$4.00Out of stock

Crab Cake APPETIZER

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

12 and under only

Kids - Butter Noodles

$5.29

Kids - Cheeseburger

$5.29

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$5.29

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids - Meatloaf

$5.29

Kids - Spaghetti

$5.29

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.49

Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumber and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Made with grilled chicken, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumber.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salads

$9.99

Breaded, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce chicken, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Crispy Chicken and Steak Salad

$14.99

Breaded and fried chicken, steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Breaded and friend chicken, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salads

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast and tossed in buffalo sauce, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Grilled Chicken and Steak Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Griled chicken breast, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Shaved Steak Salad

$10.99

Steak, Iceberg, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, hard-boiled egg, carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese and fresh cut fries. Served with garlic toast

Sirloin steak salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Thick cut applewood and smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough.

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, american cheese and mayo served on toasted bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy chicken breast deep fried to perfection. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese and applewood bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American and swiss cheese grilled on sourdough bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast deep fried to perfection. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese and applewood bacon.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

American cheese and ham on grilled sourdough bread

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade meatloaf served on our homemade Italian bread and covered in gravy.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Perfectly roasted beef served on our homemade Italian bread, served with and covered in gravy.

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Italian sausage, sautéed peppers, onions, melted Italian cheese, served on a toasted homemade hoagie

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade meatballs with Grandma Rosie’s sauce topped with Italian cheese and served on a hoagie roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, melted Italian cheese and served on a homemade toasted hoagie

Sirloin Steak sandwich

$12.99

Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, melted Italian cheese and served on a toasted hoagie

Weekly Specials

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Pepperjack Cheeseballs

$6.99

Potato skins

$6.99

Pretzel bites

$6.99

Cornbread Turkey dinner

$15.99

Chicken and greens

$11.99

Sauces

Side BBQ

$0.30

Side Buffalo

$0.30

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.30

Side Butter Garlic

$0.30

Side Cajun

$0.30

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.30

Side Dry Ranch

$0.30

Side Sweet Chili

$0.30

Side Honey Mustard

$0.30

Side Hot BBQ

$0.30

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.30

Side Old Bay

$0.30

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.30

Side Ranch

$0.30

Side Ranchero

$0.30

Side Salt & Vinegar

$0.30

Side Smoky BBQ

$0.30

Side Mild

$0.30

Side Honey BBQ

$0.30

Buffalo Parm Gar

$0.60

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.49

Bowl of soup

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cup of soup

$3.49

French Fries

$3.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Side chip and salsa

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.89

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Taco Tuesday

Beef Hard taco

$2.00

Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Beef soft taco

$2.00

Beef Taco Salad

$9.49

Cheese Gordita Crunch Beef

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken hard taco

$2.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken soft taco

$2.25

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Large Chips and Sals

$4.99

Large White Queso Dip

$7.99

Loaded nacho - chicken

$10.49

Loaded Nachos - beef

$9.99

Side salsa

$0.50

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side white queso

$1.00

Small Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Small White Queso Dip

$5.99

Veggie Hard taco

$1.50

Veggie soft taco

$2.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese Gordita Chicken

$3.00

Wings & Tenders

1/2 dozen Wings

$7.99

All wings are served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Dozen Wings

$13.99

All wings are served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

3PC Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fried tenders served with a choice of one dipping sauce

Wraps

Cajun Steak Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

N/A Drinks

20oz beverage

$2.49

Milk-kids

$2.29

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk - Kids

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Cranberry Juice - Kids

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice - kids

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Kids Beverage

$1.99

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Water

Beer

16oz. Yuengling

$3.25

16oz. Miller lite

$3.25

16oz. Busch Light

$3.25

16oz Stone Del IPA

$5.50

16oz Lancaster Baked Pumpkin

$5.50

16oz Southern Tier Nu Haze

$5.50

48oz Pitcher Miller Light

$9.00

48oz Pitcher Yuengling

$9.00

48oz Pitcher Busch Light

$9.00

16oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16 Oz Angry Orchard

$5.50

48oz pitcher blue moon

$12.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budwieser

$3.25

Busch

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Yuengling

$3.25

Anderson blood orange

$2.00

Anderson melon hose

$2.00

Anderson rose hose

$2.00

Anderson winter Solstice

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Breckinridge xmas

$2.00

Coors Edge

$3.00

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Deschutes Fresh Squeeze

$2.00

Gl christmas

$2.00

Great L. Conways

$2.00

Guinness

$4.50

I.C. Light

$3.25

Ic Light Mango

$3.75

Iron City

$3.25

Leini Summer Shandy

$4.25

Mango Cart

$2.00

MGD

$3.25

Michelob Infusions

$4.00

Michelob Light

$3.25

Mikes Lemonade

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.25

Modello

$4.25

Oskar blues

$4.50

Pabst

$3.25

PBR Coffee

$5.75

Platform Red Martian

$6.75

Redds Peach

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Sam Adams

$4.50

Sam Summer

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$2.00

Smirnoff

$4.75

Souther Tier 2x IPA

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Straub

$3.25

Straub Light

$3.25

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half ,& Half

$4.00

Yuengling Black & Tan

$3.00

Yuengling Hershey

$3.00

Block House Summer Break

$4.50

Hop Horizon

$2.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Shocktop Pretzel

$3.50

Harpoon IPA

$2.00

Blockhouse Pumpkin

$4.50

Sams Jack-o

$4.50

White Claw Blackcherry

$4.25

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.25

White Claw Lime

$4.25

White Claw Rasperbery

$4.25

White Claw Mango

$4.25

White Claw Lemon

$4.25

White Claw Tangerine

$4.25

White Claw Watermelon

$4.25

White Claw Blackberry

$4.25

White Claw Strawberry

$4.25

White Claw Pineapple

$4.25

Bud Light Lemonade

$4.00

Bud Light Hard Cola

$4.50

Simply Lemonade Watermelon

$4.25

Simply Lemonade Lemonade

$4.25

Simply Lemonade Blueberry

$4.25

Simply Lemonade Strawberry

$4.25

Bud Light Hard Cola Orange

$4.50

Budlight Hard Cola Cherry

$4.50

Bud Light Hard Cola Lime

$4.50

Bud Light Hard Cola Regular

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$4.25

High Noon

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cranberry Mule

$6.50

Carmel Apple Sangria

$5.50

Pumpkin White Russian

$4.75

Pumpkin Martini

$5.00

Apple Sauce Shot

$4.00

Harry Potter Pumpkin Drink

$4.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

misc Items

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Mt. Dew Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Rootbeer Can

$1.50

Gingerale Can

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

York Pepperment Patties

$0.25

Red Bull

$4.49

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice Can

$1.50

20$ Shirt

$20.00

$25 Shirt XXL OR 3X

$25.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Slim Jim

$2.00

Jack Beef Stick

$1.50

Oreo Pack

$1.25

Peanuts

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3551 Darlington RD, Darlington, PA 16115

Directions

Gallery
Greersburg Tavern image
Greersburg Tavern image
Greersburg Tavern image
Greersburg Tavern image

