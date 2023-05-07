Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greggo's Pizza & Subs

review star

No reviews yet

2466 Farm to Market Road 1488

Conroe, TX 77384

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00
16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$17.00

Main Menu

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00
Meatball Pomodoro

Meatball Pomodoro

$9.00
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00
Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$11.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

SUBS

Italian

Italian

$12.00

Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing

Turkey

Turkey

$12.00

Turkey, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing

American

American

$11.00

Honey Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Creamy Italian Dressing

Veggie

Veggie

$11.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Creamy Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Italian Meatballs, Basil, Oregano, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Thin Sliced Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Au Jus

Club

Club

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing

SALADS

Anti Pasta

Anti Pasta

$10.00

House Greens, Pepperoni, Ham, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Croutons, Roma Tomato

House

House

$7.00

House Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Croutons, Cucumber

Greek

Greek

$10.00

House Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$13.00
16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$15.00

Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$15.00
16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$17.00

Build Your Own

12" Build your own

12" Build your own

$13.00
16" Build your own

16" Build your own

$15.00

Meatza

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Beef
12" Meatza

12" Meatza

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Beef

16" Meatza

16" Meatza

$19.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Beef

Veggie

Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato
12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$16.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$18.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato

Supreme

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage
12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage

Sicilian

Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Sausage
12" Sicilian

12" Sicilian

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage

16" Sicilian

16" Sicilian

$19.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage

Slamma

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Honey Ham, Salami, Triple Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Beef
16" Slamma

16" Slamma

$29.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Honey Ham, Salami, Triple Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Beef

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion

Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free

$15.00

Slice of Pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$4.00
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$4.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving up good pizza & good subs to the community! Come have a pizza party with us! 🍕

Website

Location

2466 Farm to Market Road 1488, Conroe, TX 77384

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Galindo's Coffee Company - 2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700B
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b Conroe, TX 77384
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. -Alden Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Research Forest Drive Spring, TX 77382
View restaurantnext
Hot Stone Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4849 Farm to Market Road 1488 Ste 1000 The Woodlands, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Café Express - Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
3091 College Park Dr. #290/300 The Woodlands, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - The Woodlands, TX
orange starNo Reviews
9120 Gosling Road The Woodlands, TX 77381
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
11133 I-45 South Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conroe

Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
orange star4.5 • 1,469
101 Silverdale Drive Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 221-Conroe
orange star4.2 • 66
14545 HIGHWAY 105 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conroe
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston