Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street
Clarkstown, MI 48346
* New Family Dinner Bundles * - Affordable & Homemade Grab and Go Carryout for the whole family (different sizes available)
Family Dinner Bundle - size: Medium (serves 2-3 people) - 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 8 pieces of Roasted Chicken, Pasta & Breadsticks
1/2 Slab of Huge Slow-cooked baby back pork ribs, rubbed and prepared with Teddy's secret blend of spices and BBQ Sauce. 8 pieces of Roasted Chicken, Side of penne pasta with your choice of our made from scratch Creamy Alfredo or classic Meat Sauce (16oz of pasta total/8oz of pasta per person, and size: Small House or Caesar Salad, and a 1/2 bag of our famous fresh hand-rolled daily breadsticks. (Upgrade to a full bag of bread for $2 / Add 1/2 pint of cheese dip for $3)
Family Dinner Bundle- size: Large - (serves 4-5) Full Slab of Baby Back Ribs, Roasted Chicken, side of pasta and Salad
Full Slab of Baby Back Ribs, (12) pcs. of Roasted Chicken, Side of Pasta with Creamy Alfredo or our Classic Meat Sauce, (8oz of pasta per person/32oz total), House or Caesar Salad (Size: Regular or 4 petite size salads, Full bag of Breadsticks (add 1/2 pint of cheese dip for $3)
A La Carte
Teddy's Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Large slice of Teddy's handmade lasagna. Featuring 7 layers of fresh pasta sheets, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and muenster cheese blends, fresh ground meats, italian sausage, fresh tomatoes and basil, topped and baked with our house mozzarella and herbs.
Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese
Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.
Pasta Alfredo A La Carte
Pasta tossed and baked in our homemade fresh garlic parmesan cream sauce, topped with fresh parmesan and romano cheese.
Roast Chicken A La Carte
Pesto Caprese Plate
Fresh Roma Tomatoes with pesto spread and buffalo mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil and aged balsamic glaze.
Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs
Penne pasta tossed in our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), and baked with our house blend of mozzarella & muenster cheeses.
Yia Yia's Meatball Trio
3 Extra Large Meatballs topped with Teddy's classic made from scratch meat sauce, baked with our house blend of mozzarella and muenster cheese.
Grilled Chicken Kabob with fresh seasonal veggies and peppers
Soup 6oz
full slab of ribs
1/2 Slab of Ribs
Bread / Breadsticks
1/2 Bag of Breadsticks
Full Bag of Breadsticks
Catering Tray
Garlic Cheese Bread - Regular Size 12" round
Garlic Cheese Bread Large - Large Size 14" round
Garlic Cheese Dip (3.25 oz)
Green Onion Cheese Dip (3.25 oz)
Alfredo Cheese Bread - Regular 12" round
Alfredo Cheese Bread - Large 14" round
Dinners for 1 & 2
Baked Lasagna Dinner For 1
Baked Mostaccoli Dinner For 1
Pasta Alfredo Dinner For 1
Roast Chicken Dinner For 1
Ribs & Piece Chicken Dinner For One
BBQ Rib Dinner for 1
1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs, side salad, & 1/2 bag of fresh hand rolled breadsticks
Baked Lasagna Dinner For 2
Baked Mostaccoli Dinner For 2
Pasta Alfredo Dinner For 2
Roast Chicken Dinner For 2
Ribs & Piece Chicken Dinner For Two
BBQ Rib Dinner for 2
Entrees
Penne alla Bolognese
Penne pasta, our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), topped with baked mozzarella. Served with a petite house salad and 1/2 bag of breadsticks
Teddy's 7 Layer Lasagna w/Petite House Salad & Half bag of our Famous Breadsticks
7 layers of fresh pasta sheets,ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and muenster cheese blends, ground meats, italian sausage, fresh tomatoes and basil, topped and baked with our house mozzarella and herbs
Pasta
Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs
Penne pasta, our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), topped with baked mozzarella. Served with a petite house salad and 1/2 bag of breadsticks
Penne Carbonara
Penne Pasta tossed with bacon, onion, pea pods, parmesan cheese, and our fresh made from scratch tomato based meat sauce
Gourmet Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Diced Chicken, Sliced Red Onion, Cilantro
California Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts
Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza
Caprese Pizza
Marinara Sauce, House blend of cheese and fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, with fresh Roma Tomatoes and Basil, topped with Balsamic Glaze
Greek Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Feta Cheeses, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mild Pepper and Our Famous Greek Sauce
BLT Pizza
Bacon, fresh Roma Tomatoes, House Blend of Mozzarella and Muenster Cheese, topped with Lettuce
Godfather Pizza
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion and Roast Red Peppers
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Muenster Cheese Blend, fresh Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers & Red Onions, garnished with Fresh Parmesan and Romano Cheese
Pizza
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Main Street Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted Greens, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon, Mozzarella & Meunster House Blend of Cheese
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Clarkston Chef Salad Bowl
Assorted Greens, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Pepperocini, Red Onion
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Greek Salad
House Salad (Tossed Salad)
Traverse Bay Salad
Salad Dressing (Extra or Only)
Add Chicken For Salad
JL Hudson's Maurice Salad
Mixed blend of fresh lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, tomato, cucumber, hardboiled egg, Gherkin Pickels and Green Olives, served with our traditional homeade dressing. (chopped and tossed in dressing upon request only)
Pesto Caprese Plate
Fresh Roma Tomatoes with pesto spread and buffalo mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil and aged balsamic glaze.
Gregg’s Greek Pasta Salad (side)
Gregg's Greek pasta salad; Penne pasta, green peppers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onion, mild peppers, and black olives, tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Soup (6oz)
Lunch Specials
+ Cheese Dip with Lunch Combo (before 3pm daily)
1/2 sub and Cup of Soup (Seasonal) or Mini Salad, w/half bag of bread & drink
1/2 Sub/Gourmet Sandwich w/ half bag bread & drink (cans & bottled H20 included)
Antipasto Lunch Special
Ribs - BBQ Baby Back Ribs Lunch Combo (4 XL Rib Bones, petite Tossed or Caesar Salad, 1/2 bag of bread, & drink
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Lunch Combo - (4 large rib bones, petite Greek Salad, 1/2 bag of bread, & drink)
Caesar Salad Lunch Special
Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch Special
Greek Salad (Petite size) & Extra Large Pizza Slice w/half bag of bread & drink - Lunch combo Special
Greek Salad Lunch Special (Petite size salad, w/half bag of bread & drink)
Greek Salad w/Chicken Lunch Special (Petite size salad 4oz of Chix, w/half bag of bread & drink
Slice (ONLY) Single Pizza Slice
Slice Special w/Dip
Slice Special
Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza Slice with a half bag of our fresh, handrolled daily breadsticks & drink
House Salad (Tossed) Lunch Combo Special: Petite size tossed salad, w/half bag of breadsticks & drink
Traverse Bay Lunch Combo Special: Petite size tossed salad w/half bag of breadsticks & drink
Wing Lunch Special (6 jumbo size wings, petite greek salad, 1/2 bag of breadsticks, & drink-includes cans & bottled H2O)
Salad Lunch Combos
Stromboli
Beverages (Drinks)
Can of Soda/pop 12oz
Bottle of H20
2 Liter
Selections may vary based upon availability
Fountain Drink
Due to the Oakland County Health Department COVID regulations, our Fountain Drinks are temporarily unavailable.
Jarrito Glass Bottles
Faygo Glass Bottle
San Pallegrino Water
Extras
Alfredo Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Extra Dressing
Garlic Cheese Dip
Greek Style Cole Slaw
Green Onion Cheese Dip
Meat Sauce
Pizza Sauce
Ranch
Gregg’s Greek pasta Salad
Gregg's Greek pasta salad; Penne pasta, green peppers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onion, mild peppers, and black olives, tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Soup - (6oz)
Soup (8oz, 1/2 pint)
Soup (16oz Large pint)
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown, MI 48346