Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

No reviews yet

5914 South Main Street

Clarkstown, MI 48346

Popular Items

Full Bag of Breadsticks
1-3 Topping Pizza
Garlic Cheese Dip

* New Family Dinner Bundles * - Affordable & Homemade Grab and Go Carryout for the whole family (different sizes available)

Don't feel like making dinner tonight, but don't want your family to eat junk or pay a hefty price for quality takeout? We have our new Grab and Go Family Bundles for families of all sizes. Checkout our very AFFORDABLE whole family dinner options to feed your family tonight. Or, pick a later date this week and schedule your order online now for a later pickup date & time. Our food is prepared fresh daily we use local ingredients and our famous Ryeson Family Recipes that originated with Teddy's Father Steve Ryeson when the Highland House in Highland Michigan originally opened in 1976.

Family Dinner Bundle - size: Medium (serves 2-3 people) - 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 8 pieces of Roasted Chicken, Pasta & Breadsticks

$55.00

1/2 Slab of Huge Slow-cooked baby back pork ribs, rubbed and prepared with Teddy's secret blend of spices and BBQ Sauce. 8 pieces of Roasted Chicken, Side of penne pasta with your choice of our made from scratch Creamy Alfredo or classic Meat Sauce (16oz of pasta total/8oz of pasta per person, and size: Small House or Caesar Salad, and a 1/2 bag of our famous fresh hand-rolled daily breadsticks. (Upgrade to a full bag of bread for $2 / Add 1/2 pint of cheese dip for $3)

Family Dinner Bundle- size: Large - (serves 4-5) Full Slab of Baby Back Ribs, Roasted Chicken, side of pasta and Salad

$75.00

Full Slab of Baby Back Ribs, (12) pcs. of Roasted Chicken, Side of Pasta with Creamy Alfredo or our Classic Meat Sauce, (8oz of pasta per person/32oz total), House or Caesar Salad (Size: Regular or 4 petite size salads, Full bag of Breadsticks (add 1/2 pint of cheese dip for $3)

A La Carte

Teddy's Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$15.99

Large slice of Teddy's handmade lasagna. Featuring 7 layers of fresh pasta sheets, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and muenster cheese blends, fresh ground meats, italian sausage, fresh tomatoes and basil, topped and baked with our house mozzarella and herbs.

Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese

$12.99

Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.

Pasta Alfredo A La Carte

$13.99

Pasta tossed and baked in our homemade fresh garlic parmesan cream sauce, topped with fresh parmesan and romano cheese.

Roast Chicken A La Carte

$9.99+

Pesto Caprese Plate

$9.99

Fresh Roma Tomatoes with pesto spread and buffalo mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil and aged balsamic glaze.

Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed in our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), and baked with our house blend of mozzarella & muenster cheeses.

Yia Yia's Meatball Trio

$8.99

3 Extra Large Meatballs topped with Teddy's classic made from scratch meat sauce, baked with our house blend of mozzarella and muenster cheese.

Grilled Chicken Kabob with fresh seasonal veggies and peppers

$10.99

Soup 6oz

$5.99

full slab of ribs

$32.99

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$19.99

Bread / Breadsticks

1/2 Bag of Breadsticks

$4.95

Full Bag of Breadsticks

$6.95

Catering Tray

$2.99

Garlic Cheese Bread - Regular Size 12" round

$11.99

Garlic Cheese Bread Large - Large Size 14" round

$13.99

Garlic Cheese Dip (3.25 oz)

$2.69

Green Onion Cheese Dip (3.25 oz)

$3.79

Alfredo Cheese Bread - Regular 12" round

$12.99

Alfredo Cheese Bread - Large 14" round

$14.99

Dessert

Brownies

$3.99

Gourmet Cookies

$2.49

Meltaway Bars

$3.49

Red Velvet Mini round cakes

$2.99

Dinners for 1 & 2

Baked Lasagna Dinner For 1

$15.99

Baked Mostaccoli Dinner For 1

$13.99

Pasta Alfredo Dinner For 1

$14.99

Roast Chicken Dinner For 1

$13.99

Ribs & Piece Chicken Dinner For One

$25.99

BBQ Rib Dinner for 1

$22.99

1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs, side salad, & 1/2 bag of fresh hand rolled breadsticks

Baked Lasagna Dinner For 2

$23.99

Baked Mostaccoli Dinner For 2

$19.99

Pasta Alfredo Dinner For 2

$21.99

Roast Chicken Dinner For 2

$22.99

Ribs & Piece Chicken Dinner For Two

$39.99

BBQ Rib Dinner for 2

$34.99

Entrees

Penne alla Bolognese

$14.99

Penne pasta, our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), topped with baked mozzarella. Served with a petite house salad and 1/2 bag of breadsticks

Teddy's 7 Layer Lasagna w/Petite House Salad & Half bag of our Famous Breadsticks

$15.99Out of stock

7 layers of fresh pasta sheets,ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and muenster cheese blends, ground meats, italian sausage, fresh tomatoes and basil, topped and baked with our house mozzarella and herbs

Pasta

Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs

$16.99

Penne pasta, our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), topped with baked mozzarella. Served with a petite house salad and 1/2 bag of breadsticks

Penne Carbonara

$17.99Out of stock

Penne Pasta tossed with bacon, onion, pea pods, parmesan cheese, and our fresh made from scratch tomato based meat sauce

Gourmet Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Barbecue Sauce, Diced Chicken, Sliced Red Onion, Cilantro

California Pizza

$15.99+

Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts

Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99+

Caprese Pizza

$15.99+

Marinara Sauce, House blend of cheese and fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, with fresh Roma Tomatoes and Basil, topped with Balsamic Glaze

Greek Pizza

$15.99+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Feta Cheeses, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mild Pepper and Our Famous Greek Sauce

BLT Pizza

$15.99+

Bacon, fresh Roma Tomatoes, House Blend of Mozzarella and Muenster Cheese, topped with Lettuce

Godfather Pizza

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.99+

Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion and Roast Red Peppers

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

Grilled Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Muenster Cheese Blend, fresh Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers & Red Onions, garnished with Fresh Parmesan and Romano Cheese

Pizza

REGULAR CHEESE PIE

$10.99

LARGE CHEESE PIE

$11.99

1-3 Topping Pizza

$12.99+

4-8 Topping Pizza

$16.99+

Gluten Free 1-3 Topping

$14.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$6.99+

Main Street Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Assorted Greens, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon, Mozzarella & Meunster House Blend of Cheese

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$6.99+

Clarkston Chef Salad Bowl

$6.99+

Assorted Greens, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Pepperocini, Red Onion

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$6.99+

Greek Salad

$6.99+

House Salad (Tossed Salad)

$5.99+

Traverse Bay Salad

$6.99+

Salad Dressing (Extra or Only)

$4.99+

Add Chicken For Salad

$3.99+

JL Hudson's Maurice Salad

$7.99+

Mixed blend of fresh lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, tomato, cucumber, hardboiled egg, Gherkin Pickels and Green Olives, served with our traditional homeade dressing. (chopped and tossed in dressing upon request only)

Pesto Caprese Plate

$9.99

Fresh Roma Tomatoes with pesto spread and buffalo mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil and aged balsamic glaze.

Gregg’s Greek Pasta Salad (side)

$5.99

Gregg's Greek pasta salad; Penne pasta, green peppers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onion, mild peppers, and black olives, tossed in our famous Greek dressing.

Soup (6oz)

$4.99

Lunch Specials

+ Cheese Dip with Lunch Combo (before 3pm daily)

$1.99

1/2 sub and Cup of Soup (Seasonal) or Mini Salad, w/half bag of bread & drink

$14.99

1/2 Sub/Gourmet Sandwich w/ half bag bread & drink (cans & bottled H20 included)

$10.99

Antipasto Lunch Special

$10.99

Ribs - BBQ Baby Back Ribs Lunch Combo (4 XL Rib Bones, petite Tossed or Caesar Salad, 1/2 bag of bread, & drink

$14.99

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Lunch Combo - (4 large rib bones, petite Greek Salad, 1/2 bag of bread, & drink)

$14.99

Caesar Salad Lunch Special

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch Special

$10.99

Greek Salad (Petite size) & Extra Large Pizza Slice w/half bag of bread & drink - Lunch combo Special

$13.99

Greek Salad Lunch Special (Petite size salad, w/half bag of bread & drink)

$10.99

Greek Salad w/Chicken Lunch Special (Petite size salad 4oz of Chix, w/half bag of bread & drink

$12.99

Slice (ONLY) Single Pizza Slice

$2.99

Slice Special w/Dip

$8.59

Slice Special

$7.49

Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza Slice with a half bag of our fresh, handrolled daily breadsticks & drink

House Salad (Tossed) Lunch Combo Special: Petite size tossed salad, w/half bag of breadsticks & drink

$9.99

Traverse Bay Lunch Combo Special: Petite size tossed salad w/half bag of breadsticks & drink

$10.99

Wing Lunch Special (6 jumbo size wings, petite greek salad, 1/2 bag of breadsticks, & drink-includes cans & bottled H2O)

$15.99

Salad Lunch Combos

$10.99

Stromboli

Stromboli

$13.99

Beverages (Drinks)

Can of Soda/pop 12oz

$2.49

Bottle of H20

$1.99

2 Liter

$3.99

Selections may vary based upon availability

Fountain Drink

$2.55Out of stock

Due to the Oakland County Health Department COVID regulations, our Fountain Drinks are temporarily unavailable.

Jarrito Glass Bottles

$3.49

Faygo Glass Bottle

$3.49

San Pallegrino Water

$3.99

Extras

Alfredo Sauce

$6.98+

Bleu Cheese

$1.59

Extra Dressing

$1.59

Garlic Cheese Dip

$2.69+

Greek Style Cole Slaw

$5.99+

Green Onion Cheese Dip

$1.89

Meat Sauce

$9.99+

Pizza Sauce

$1.99

Ranch

$1.75

Gregg’s Greek pasta Salad

$5.99

Gregg's Greek pasta salad; Penne pasta, green peppers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onion, mild peppers, and black olives, tossed in our famous Greek dressing.

Soup - (6oz)

$4.99

Soup (8oz, 1/2 pint)

$6.99

Soup (16oz Large pint)

$12.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown, MI 48346

Directions

