Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast

8 Reviews

$$

114 Bulloch Ave

Roswell, GA 30075

Popular Items

COLUMBUS SAUSAGE EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT
BUTTERY GRITS
COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT

ENTREE

COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ A LA CARTE

COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ A LA CARTE

$19.00
COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT

COLUMBUS BACN EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT

$20.25

OUR SIGNATURE COLUMBUS BISCUIT LOADED WITH EGG SCRAMBLE HOUSE SEASONED KONJAC BACN AND CHEDDAR, ADORNED WITH OUR HOUSE PEPPER JELLY; SERVED WITH A HEARTY HELPING OF OUR HOUSE SEASONED HOME FRIES ON A BED OF GREENS WITH AN ORANGE SLICE FOR GARNISH

COLUMBUS SAUSAGE EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT

COLUMBUS SAUSAGE EGG CHEEZ BISCUIT

$19.50

OUR SIGNATURE COLUMBUS BISCUIT LOADED WITH EGG SCRAMBLE, MAPLE SAUSAGE AND CHEDDAR, ADORNED WITH OUR HOUSE PEPPER JELLY; SERVED WITH A HEARTY HELPING OF OUR HOUSE SEASONED HOME FRIES ON A BED OF GREENS WITH AN ORANGE SLICE FOR GARNISH

COLUMBUS SAUSAGE EGG CHEEZ A LA CARTE

COLUMBUS SAUSAGE EGG CHEEZ A LA CARTE

$18.00

ROSE'S GRIT BREAKFAST BOWL

$26.00

Our Creamy Buttery Grits, Topped with Scrambled Eggs, Maple Sausage, Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms, Seasoned Home-Fries and Topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with a Buttermilk Biscuit.

BISCUITS & GRAVY ALA CARTE

BISCUITS & GRAVY ALA CARTE

$19.50
BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER

BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER

$22.00

2 MADE FROM SCRATCH BUTTERED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS SERVED UP WITH OUR AMAZING BISCUIT GRAVY MADE FROM OUR SEITIN SAUSAGE AND SPECIAL HERBS AND SPICES, INCLUDES EGG SCRAMBLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUSAGE OR BACON

BISCUITS & GRAVY PLATTER W/ BACON

$24.50

DRINKS

FRESH PRESSED OJ

$7.50

CUP WATER

$2.00

ICE

$2.00

BLACK ICED COFFEE

$5.25
CARAMEL MOCHA ICED COFFEE

CARAMEL MOCHA ICED COFFEE

$9.75

A CREAMY BLEND OF CHOCOLATE SYRUP, CARAMEL CREAM AND COLD BREWED ICE COFFEE, WITH WHIP CREAM AND A MOCHA DRIZZLE

FRENCH VANILLA ICED COFFEE

FRENCH VANILLA ICED COFFEE

$9.50

CREAMY BLEND OF AROMATIC FRENCH VANILLA SYRUP, COLD BREWED COFFEE AND FRENCH VANILLA CREAM WITH WHIP CREAM AND CINNAMON

TURMERIC ICED COFFEE

TURMERIC ICED COFFEE

$10.00

CREAMY ICED COFFEE BLEND WITH FRENCH VANILLA AND A HEART WARMING TURMERIC CREAM, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND A TURMERIC SPRINKLE

CITRUS INFUSED WATER

CITRUS INFUSED WATER

$5.25

SIDES

HOMEFRIES

$7.25

HAND CUT DICED POTATOES, SAUTEED IN GRAPESEED OIL AND SEASONED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR HOUSE BLEND SEASONING

BUTTERY GRITS

$6.50

CREAMY SLOW COOKED GRITS MADE WITH ALMOND MILK A SPECIAL BLEND OF SPICES AND VEGAN BUTTER

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT ALA CARTE

$4.75

CHEEZ GRITS

$8.50

OUR SAVORY BUTTERY GRITS WITH A HEARTY SPRINKLE OF CHEDDAR, CAUSE CHEDDAR MAKES IT BETTER

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$6.50

SIDE BACON

$6.25

MAPLE SAUSAGE

$4.25

SIDE SPINACH

$3.50

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$3.50

Grape Jam

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Ketchup

$1.25

Apple Butter

$2.50

Avocado

$3.75

SIDE CHEEZ

$1.75

SIDE GRAVY

$5.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

April 12, 2021 our grandfather, Columbus Gregory passed away. He was a man of great influence and was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He lived to be over 90 years old and believed in the power of eating a plant based life and healthy living. Rather than grieve 2 weeks later we opened Gregory's AVB in his honor. And in honor of all the grandparents who blessed us with good memories, good times and most of all good food. We know that they are watching to see us inspire, heal and change peoples thoughts about being vegan and caring more about what they eat. Ultimately caring more for one another. Welcome to Gregory's!

Location

114 Bulloch Ave, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast image
Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast image
Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast image

