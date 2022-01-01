Greg's Kitchen imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Greg's Kitchen 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

513 Reviews

$

4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich w/Tots

$7.50

2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. Comes with tots

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

2 Eggs, fried or scrambled, choose your meat, cheese and bread. (No tots)

BYO Omelet

$6.50

3 eggs, omelet style, add what you like. Comes with toast and tots

Smokey Sammy

$8.00

Our most famous Sammy, this one has 2 fried eggs, sausage patty, mozzarella cheese, Sriracha on a brioche bun

Brekky Bowl

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, choice of meat, choice of cheese all layered over tots.

2 Egg Platter

$5.00

2 eggs any style you'd like, served with toast and tots.

Western Omelet

$8.50

Diced ham, fried onions, peppers and your choice of cheese. Comes with toast and tots.

Manay-Oink Omelet

$8.50

Bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese. Comes with toast and tots.

Porky Brekky

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, homemade italian pulled pork, fried onions, broccoli rabe, provolone cheese all over tots.

French Toast

$6.50

3 slices of Texas Toast, Frenchified. Top it with what you like

Challah French Toast

$8.00

2 thick slices of braided Challah bread, Frenchified. Add yummy things!

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Toppings are fun

Steel-cut Oats

$6.00

Our homemade, hearty oats. Brown sugar and cinnamon upon request. Then add something delightful

Creamed Chipped Beef

$8.50

Homemade and bound to please, served over your choice of toast with a side of tots. Smother the tots, if you'd like.

Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Pork Roll

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Scrapple

$5.00

Habbersett is best.

Ham Steak

$5.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Our homemade, tastiest hash you'll find.

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Tots

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Grilled Tomato

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

2Eggs Side

$2.50

Creamed Chipped Beef(side)

$3.00

Toasted Bagel

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Lunch

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted Turkey

$8.00

Turkey BLT

$10.00

Corned Beef Special

$11.00

Turkey Special

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled CB Reuben

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Italian Pork Panino

$12.00Out of stock

Caprese Panino

$9.00

Burger Platter

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.50

CanSoda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottle OJ

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy place in which to enjoy delicious breakfast or lunch. Come by and see us!

Location

4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Directions

Gallery
Greg's Kitchen image

