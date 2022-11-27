Greg's Pizza of Metamore
3768 S. Lapeer Rd.
Metamora, MI 48455
Appetizers
Alfredo Sauce
$3.00
Appetizer Chicken Tenders
$11.99
Baked French Onion Bowl Soup
$7.99
Battered Mushrooms
$6.99
BFO Appetizer Before Dinner
$3.99
Boneless chicken Wings
$12.99
Cjon Bar Shrimp
$8.00
French Onion Soup
$4.00+
Fried Cauliflower
$6.99
Fries
$2.99
Garlic Breadsticks
$3.99+
Original Creamy Dip
$2.99
Garlic Cheese Bread
$5.99
Marinara Sauce
$2.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Onion Rings
$6.99
Pizza Sauce
$1.00
Ranch Dip
$1.99
Seafood Tomato Bisque
$5.50+
Shrimp Cocktail
$7.99
Soup of the Day
$4.00+
Traditional Wings
$12.99+
Sauteed Whole mushrooms
$8.99
Meat Ball W/ Marinara Sauce
$5.00
Roasted Pepper Hummus
$2.99Out of stock
Chix Teriyaki Potstickers
$6.99Out of stock
Cup Chili
$5.00
Bowl Chili
$8.00
Entrees
1/2 Slab Ribs Ala
$14.99
3 Battered Fried Fish
$15.99
4 Battered Fried Fish
$17.99
Alaskan Cod
$17.99
Beef Botana
$11.99
Beef Burrito
$13.99
Beef Liver
$13.99
Burrito with No Beans
$15.00
Chicken Monterey
$15.99
Chicken Strips Dinner
$13.99
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry
$16.99
Deep Fried Shrimp
$16.99
Filet Mignon
$32.99
Full Slab Ribs Ala
$26.99
Grilled Chicken
$15.99
Ground Sirloin
$14.99
Italian Top Sirloin
$16.99
New York Strip Steak
$24.99
No Bean Botana
$13.99
Rib Dinner
$17.99+
Ribs & Shrimp
$21.99
Shrimp Diane
$17.99
Shrimp Scampi
$16.99
Burrito Chix
$15.00
chicken botana
$12.00
Salads
Pasta
Sandwiches
French Dip Sandwich
$12.99
No Name Sandwich
$12.99
Grilled Reuben
$12.99
Georgia Reuben
$12.99
Classic Club
$12.99
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Grilled Turkey Rueben
$12.99
Dan's BLT
$12.99
Fish Sandwich
$12.99
Hot Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$17.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$11.99
vegggie wrap
$13.00
Pull pork
$13.00Out of stock
Meat Ball Sub
$12.99
meatball sliders
$12.99
Pulled Pork Sliders
$12.99Out of stock
Kids Meals
Sides
1 Lobster Tail
$15.00
4 pc Shrimp
$6.00
Alfredo Sauce
$3.00
Bacon
$1.50
Baked Potato
$2.99
Baked Sweet Potato
$3.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
Dressing
$1.00
Feta Cheese
$2.00
French Fries
$2.99
Gravy
$1.00
Loaded baked Potatoe
$3.99
Marinara Sauce
$2.00
Mashed Potatoes Gravy
$2.99
Mashed Red Skins
$2.99
SIDE 6Onion Rings
$4.99
Pizza Sauce
$1.00
Ranch Fries
$2.99
Rice Pilaf
$2.99
Sateed Mushrooms
$2.99
Side Mac & Cheese
$4.99
Side of Ranch
$1.99
Side of Salsa
$0.50
Side of Sour Cream
$0.50
german pot
$2.99
Sweet Fres
$2.99Out of stock
Tartar
$1.00
Whole Loaf Garlic Bread
$10.00
Zip Sauce
$2.00
Lays chips Bag
$1.00
steamed veggies
$2.99
3 Sliced Loaf Garlic Bread
$3.99
1/2lb Burgers
Lunch salad
Lunch specials
Two piece Fish&Chips
$11.00
Chix Parm Sandwich
$11.00
Buffalo Chix Sandwich
$11.00
Buffalo Chix Wrap
$11.00
Chix Club Sandwich
$11.00
Clam Basket with Fries
$11.00Out of stock
Meatball Grinder with Fries
$13.00
Fish Sandwich with Fries
$11.00
Little Babe Burger with Fries
$11.00
Pulled Pork Sanwich W/ fries
$13.00
Club Wrap
$11.00
Chix Club Wrap
$11.00
Veggie Wrap
$11.00
Lunch talipia (2pc)
$11.00
Turkey Reuben with Fries
$11.00
Chix Bowl
$11.00
Meatball Sliders
$12.00
Chix Caesar wrap
$11.00
pulled pork Sliders
$12.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$12.00
Specialty Pizza
8 Slice White Pizza
$15.75
12 Slice White Pizza
$18.75
8 Slice Chicken Parm Pizza
$15.75
12 Slice Chicken Parm Pizza
$19.75
8 Slice BBQ Chicken Pizza
$16.75
12 Slice BBQ Chicken Pizza
$20.75
8 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza
$15.75
10 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza
$19.00
12 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza
$21.25
8 Slice Veg Pizza
$15.75
10 Slice Veg Pizza
$18.75
12 Slice Veg Pizza
$20.75
8 Slice BLT Pizza
$15.75
12 Slice BLT Pizza
$19.75
10 Slice BLT Pizza
$17.75
8 Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch
$15.75
12 Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.75
BYO Cheese Pizza
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
$2.89
Ginger ale
$2.89
Diet Pepsi
$2.89
ROOT BEER (MUG)
$2.89
Sierra Misst
$2.89
Mountain Dew
$2.89
Wild Cherry Pepsi
$2.89
Sweet Tea
$2.89
Lemonade
$2.89
Water
Bottled Rootbeer
$2.75
Milk
$1.89
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Orange Juice
$2.25
Lemon Slice
$0.25
Tomato Juice
$2.25
Grapefruit Juice
$2.25
Shirley Temple
$3.25
Bottle Water
$1.50
Cherry Juice
$0.50
Hot Tea
$2.25
Coffee Reg
$2.25
Coffee To Go
$2.25
Pitcher Soda Drink
$6.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.25
Ice Tea
$2.89
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water
$2.50
Apple Juice
$2.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.89
Red Bull
$3.50
Chocolate Shake
$4.50
Vanilla Shake
$4.50
Strawberry Shake
$4.50
Shake to-go
$4.50
Tonic Water
$2.89
Soda Water
$2.89
Upcharge
Craft Beer
Bell's Two Hart ( ALE )
$6.50
Breckin Vanilla ( Porter )
$6.50
Cigar City Jai- Alai ( IPA )
$6.50
Midland Brewing Copper ( Amber )
$6.50
Fat Tire ( Belgium Wheat ALE )
$6.50
UPA ( Pale ALE )
$6.50
North Peak Diabolical ( IPA )
$6.50
Shiner Bock
$6.50
Blue Moon ( Wheat ALE )
$6.50
Summer Shandy ( Shandy )
$6.50
Sam Adam Cold Snap
$6.50
Modelo Especial
$6.50
Saug Peanut Butter ( Porter )
$6.50
Saug BBA Neapolitan ( Stout )
$8.50
BBQ Ribs
Dips & Sauces 8oz Cup
Pasta
1/2 TRAY BAKED PENNE PASTA WITH CHEESE
$55.00
1/2 TRAY BAKED SPAGHETTI
$55.00
1/2 TRAY Lasagna
$70.00
1/2 TRAY SPAGHETTI
$50.00
1/2 TRAY SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
$60.00
TRAY BAKED PENNE PASTA WITH CHEESE
$105.00
TRAY BAKED SPAGHETTI
$105.00
TRAY CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
$120.00
TRAY Lasagna
$130.00
TRAY SPAGHETTI
$100.00
TRAY SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
$120.00
1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
$70.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken
BBQ Pulled Pork
Salads
