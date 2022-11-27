A map showing the location of Greg's Pizza of MetamoreView gallery

Greg's Pizza of Metamore

3768 S. Lapeer Rd.

Metamora, MI 48455

Popular Items

Garlic Breadsticks
12 Slice BYO Pizza
8 Slice BYO Pizza

Appetizers

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Appetizer Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Baked French Onion Bowl Soup

$7.99

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

BFO Appetizer Before Dinner

$3.99

Boneless chicken Wings

$12.99

Cjon Bar Shrimp

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Fries

$2.99

Garlic Breadsticks

$3.99+

Original Creamy Dip

$2.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dip

$1.99

Seafood Tomato Bisque

$5.50+

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.99

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Traditional Wings

$12.99+

Sauteed Whole mushrooms

$8.99

Meat Ball W/ Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Roasted Pepper Hummus

$2.99Out of stock

Chix Teriyaki Potstickers

$6.99Out of stock

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Entrees

1/2 Slab Ribs Ala

$14.99

3 Battered Fried Fish

$15.99

4 Battered Fried Fish

$17.99

Alaskan Cod

$17.99

Beef Botana

$11.99

Beef Burrito

$13.99

Beef Liver

$13.99

Burrito with No Beans

$15.00

Chicken Monterey

$15.99

Chicken Strips Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$16.99

Deep Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Filet Mignon

$32.99

Full Slab Ribs Ala

$26.99

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Ground Sirloin

$14.99

Italian Top Sirloin

$16.99

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

No Bean Botana

$13.99

Rib Dinner

$17.99+

Ribs & Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp Diane

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Burrito Chix

$15.00

chicken botana

$12.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Sante Fe Salad

$11.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lg Chix Caesar

$11.99

Lg House Salad

$11.99

Lg House Caesar

$8.00

Side Dinner Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Lasagna

Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce Dinner

$15.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Baked Spaghetti Marinara Dinner

$15.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Sandwiches

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

No Name Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

Georgia Reuben

$12.99

Classic Club

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Turkey Rueben

$12.99

Dan's BLT

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hot Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$17.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

vegggie wrap

$13.00

Pull pork

$13.00Out of stock

Meat Ball Sub

$12.99

meatball sliders

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.99Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fish

$6.99

Kids Chicken

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Sides

1 Lobster Tail

$15.00

4 pc Shrimp

$6.00

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Dressing

$1.00

Feta Cheese

$2.00

French Fries

$2.99

Gravy

$1.00

Loaded baked Potatoe

$3.99

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes Gravy

$2.99

Mashed Red Skins

$2.99

SIDE 6Onion Rings

$4.99

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Fries

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sateed Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side of Ranch

$1.99

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

german pot

$2.99

Sweet Fres

$2.99Out of stock

Tartar

$1.00

Whole Loaf Garlic Bread

$10.00

Zip Sauce

$2.00

Lays chips Bag

$1.00

steamed veggies

$2.99

3 Sliced Loaf Garlic Bread

$3.99

1/2lb Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Grilled Patty Melt

$12.99

BBQ Hickory Burger

$12.99

The Bayou Burger

$12.99

Babe Burger

$12.99

Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Dan's Tower

$12.99

Lunch salad

Greek Salad Lunch

$8.00

Spinach Salad Lunch

$8.00

Santa Fe Salad Lunch

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Lunch

$8.00

Antipasto Salad Lunch

$8.00

Chef Salad Lunch

$8.00

Lunch specials

Two piece Fish&Chips

$11.00

Chix Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$11.00

Chix Club Sandwich

$11.00

Clam Basket with Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Meatball Grinder with Fries

$13.00

Fish Sandwich with Fries

$11.00

Little Babe Burger with Fries

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sanwich W/ fries

$13.00

Club Wrap

$11.00

Chix Club Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Lunch talipia (2pc)

$11.00

Turkey Reuben with Fries

$11.00

Chix Bowl

$11.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Chix Caesar wrap

$11.00

pulled pork Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

8 Slice White Pizza

$15.75

12 Slice White Pizza

$18.75

8 Slice Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.75

12 Slice Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.75

8 Slice BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.75

12 Slice BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.75

8 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza

$15.75

10 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza

$19.00

12 Slice Gregs SUPER Pizza

$21.25

8 Slice Veg Pizza

$15.75

10 Slice Veg Pizza

$18.75

12 Slice Veg Pizza

$20.75

8 Slice BLT Pizza

$15.75

12 Slice BLT Pizza

$19.75

10 Slice BLT Pizza

$17.75

8 Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.75

12 Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.75

BYO Cheese Pizza

6" Bar Pizza

$7.75

8 Slice BYO Pizza

$10.75

10 Slice BYO Pizza

$12.75

12 Slice BYO Pizza

$13.75

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.89

Ginger ale

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

ROOT BEER (MUG)

$2.89

Sierra Misst

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Water

Bottled Rootbeer

$2.75

Milk

$1.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Lemon Slice

$0.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Cherry Juice

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffee Reg

$2.25

Coffee To Go

$2.25

Pitcher Soda Drink

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.89

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.50

Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Shake to-go

$4.50

Tonic Water

$2.89

Soda Water

$2.89

Upcharge

$2 Upcharge

$2.00

Craft Beer

Bell's Two Hart ( ALE )

$6.50

Breckin Vanilla ( Porter )

$6.50

Cigar City Jai- Alai ( IPA )

$6.50

Midland Brewing Copper ( Amber )

$6.50

Fat Tire ( Belgium Wheat ALE )

$6.50

UPA ( Pale ALE )

$6.50

North Peak Diabolical ( IPA )

$6.50

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Blue Moon ( Wheat ALE )

$6.50

Summer Shandy ( Shandy )

$6.50

Sam Adam Cold Snap

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Saug Peanut Butter ( Porter )

$6.50

Saug BBA Neapolitan ( Stout )

$8.50

Sunday Specials

Chix Parm

$17.00

Country Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Cajun Fish Taco

$14.00

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

chicken botana

$12.00

Mahi-mahi

$27.00

Smoked Plater

$17.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Chix Sandwich W/fries

$13.00

Dessert

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

Side of Strawberries

$1.25

Cheese Cake w / Strawberry

$5.99

Plain Cheese Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Sunday

$6.99

Cannolis ( 4 pc )

$5.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.25

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.25

Choc Sunday

$6.99

Tiramisu Cake

$5.99

key Lime Pie

$3.99

1 slice of Cake

$4.99

Whole Cake (2pc)

$9.00

Gift Cert

Gift Cert $25

$25.00

Gift Cert $50

$50.00

Gift Cert $75

$75.00

Gift Cert $100

$100.00

Gift Cert $30

$30.00

BBQ Ribs

Tray of BBQ Ribs With Sauce 8 Slabs

$199.00

1/2 Tray Of BBQ Ribs With Sauce 4 Slabs

$99.00

Tray Of BBQ Ribs NO Sauce 8 Slabs

$199.00

1/2 Tray Of BBQ Ribs NO Sauce 4 Slabs

$99.00

Breadsticks

1/2 Tray Breadsticks

$17.00

Full Tray Breadstics

$34.00

Chicken Wings

50 Greg's Buffalo Wings

$60.00

100 Greg's Buffalo Wings

$119.00

Dips & Sauces 8oz Cup

Greg's Original Creamy Dip

$8.00

Homemade Ranch Dip

$5.00

Alfredo sauce

$8.00

Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Bule Cheese

$5.00

Pasta

1/2 TRAY BAKED PENNE PASTA WITH CHEESE

$55.00

1/2 TRAY BAKED SPAGHETTI

$55.00

1/2 TRAY Lasagna

$70.00

1/2 TRAY SPAGHETTI

$50.00

1/2 TRAY SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$60.00

TRAY BAKED PENNE PASTA WITH CHEESE

$105.00

TRAY BAKED SPAGHETTI

$105.00

TRAY CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$120.00

TRAY Lasagna

$130.00

TRAY SPAGHETTI

$100.00

TRAY SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$120.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$70.00

Pizza

3 Large 12 Slices Pepperoni Pizza

$39.00

5 Large 12 Slices Pepperoni Pizza

$59.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken

1/2Tray Pulled Chicen

$99.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

1/2 Tray BBQ Pulled Pork

$99.00

Salads

1/2 Tray Greg's House Salad

$19.99

Full Tray Greg's House Salad

$34.99

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$29.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$49.00

1/2 Tray Antipasto Salad

$29.00

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$49.00

Chicken Tender

TRAY CHICKEN TENDER 80 PC

$160.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN TENDER 40 PC

$85.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3768 S. Lapeer Rd., Metamora, MI 48455

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

