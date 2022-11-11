Restaurant header imageView gallery

GReKo Greek Street Food

No reviews yet

704 Main St

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
GReKo Salad
Street Fries

DIPS

GReKo Sampler

$14.00

Hummus, tzatziki, feta spread, grilled pita

Hummus Dip

$5.00

Greek-style hummus, Greek olive oil, grilled pita

Tirokafteri Dip (Feta Spread)

$8.00

Greek feta, roasted red pepper, aleppo, Greek olive oil, grilled pita

Tzatziki Dip

$6.00

Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, Greek olive oil, grilled pita

Extra Grilled Pita

$1.00

Extra Grilled Pita

BOWLS

GReKo Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, crispy chickpea, green onion, cucumber, grilled pita, creamy GReKo dressing

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Peasant rice, wild greens, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, tzatziki sauce, green onion, paprika

Main Street Bowl

$10.00

Peasant rice layered, seasonal grilled veggies, tzatziki, aleppo pepper, paprika, lemon wedge

SOUVLAKI

Beef Souvlaki

House-ground dry-aged beef brisket and chuck on a skewer

Pork Souvlaki

Heritage breed pork collar marinated in fresh oregano, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on a skewer

Shrimp Souvlaki

Out of stock

Tiger shrimp with red bell pepper, onions, fresh herbs, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on a skewer

Swordfish Souvlaki

Fire-grilled with red bell peppers, onion, seasoned with fresh herbs, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on a skewer

Octopus Souvlaki

Tender octopus pieces, lemon herb sauce on a skewer

PITA

Beef Pita

$11.00

House-ground dry-aged beef brisket and chuck on pita

Chicken Pita

$9.00

Live fire Greek rotisserie springer mountain farms chicken, hand-pulled on pita

Lamb Pita

$11.00Out of stock

Herb-rubbed live fire pasture-raised lamb shoulder, chopped on pita

Pork Pita

$9.00

Heritage breed pork collar marinated in fresh oregano, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on pita

Shrimp Pita

$12.00Out of stock

Tiger shrimp with red bell pepper, onions, fresh herbs, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on pita

Swordfish Pita

$13.00

Fire-grilled with red bell peppers, onion, seasoned with fresh herbs, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on pita

Veggie Pita

$8.00

Fire-grilled seasonal veggies seasoned with fresh herbs, lemon juice, Greek olive oil on pita

ENTRÉE

Quarter Chicken

$11.00

One dark or light meat chicken quarter with side

Half Chicken

$16.00

One chicken half with side

Monastiraki Beef

$16.00

"Open-faced" grilled pita, 2 beef souvlaki, onions, Grilled tomatoes, tzatziki, paprika, aleppo pepper. Served with side of your choosing

KIDS

Kids Bowl & Pita Bread

Peasant rice with choice of pulled chicken or roasted pork

Kids Pita & Fries

Pulled chicken or roasted pork in a pita with GReKo street fries

Kids Souvlaki & Fries

Pork or beef souvlaki with GReKo street fries

DESSERTS

Baklava

$3.75

Baklava

SIDES

Street Fries

With oregano and mizithra cheese

Rice

With seasonal wild greens, onions, garlic, lemon, Greek olive oil

Loaded Fries

Choose chicken or lamb meat, with feta, tzatziki, green onion, tomato, aleppo on our street fries

Family Potatoes

Roasted yukon gold potatoes, olive oil, lemon, oregano

Horta Greens

Cooked and chilled seasonal wild greens, Greek olive oil, lemon

GReKo Salad Small

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, crispy chickpea, green onion, cucumber, grilled pita, creamy GReKo dressing

Village Salad (Horiatiki)

Tomato, cucumber, green onion, kalamata olives, slice of Greek feta cheese, Greek olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano

Kotosoupa

Chicken, rice, wild greens, house-made bone broth, grilled pita

EXTRAS

Extra Greko Dressing

$1.00

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Honey Lemon

$1.50

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Hummus 2oz

$1.25

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Roka Dressing

$1.00

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Tirokafteri 2oz

$1.75

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Tzatziki 2oz

$1.25

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Village Dressing

$1.00

Extra 2oz portion

Extra Add Beef

$5.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Chicken

$3.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Lamb

$6.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Pork

$5.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Veggie

$3.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Swordfish

$7.00

Extra protein portion

Extra Add Octopus

$8.00

Extra protein portion

Family Meals

Live Fire Rotisserie Chicken Family Meal

$36.00+Out of stock

One Rotisserie Chicken over a bed or Ryzi Rice or Family Potato

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Water

Can Soda

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Perrier

$2.00

Perrier Glass Bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to recreate that experience from the streets of Greece - food made with intention, food made with the freshest ingredients, and food enjoyed with family and friends by the fire that grilled it.

Website

Location

704 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

