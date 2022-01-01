Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grey Area Tavern

151 Reviews

$$$

107 Main St

New Hartford, CT 06057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50Out of stock

Guinness

$6.00

Roads Mary's Baby

$7.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$7.50Out of stock

Back East Suzy Greenberg

$7.50

Stowe Cider

$7.00

Allagash White Ale

$6.50

Athletic

$5.00

Black Hog Granola Brown

$6.00

Bud

$4.75

Bud Light Bottle

$4.75

Citizens Unified Press

$7.50

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$5.75

Devils Purse Kolsch

$6.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Founders Porter

$6.50

Funk Silent Disco

$8.00

Glutenberg

$6.50

Half Full Peach Wheat

$6.00

Heineken

$5.75Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$5.75

Ithaca Pumpkin

$7.00

Lagunitas Sumpin

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.25

Naughty Nurse

$5.50

Ommegang Neon

$9.50

Spencer Trappist

$7.50

Switchback Karsten

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Norbrook Biker Quinn

$7.00

Tavern Signatures

Apple Bottoms Up

$9.00

GAT Sangarita

$10.00

Grey Area

$10.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned meets new school with an Earl Grey infused bourbon. Welcome to Grey Area. Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup.

Its Bourbon Thyme

$9.00

Jones Berry

$12.00

BYO Martini

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

BYO Manhattan

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

Farmington River Runner

$9.00

Cruise down the river with this rum blend shaken with orange juice, pineapple and fresh lime then floated with ginger beer. Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup.

West Hill Collins

$8.00

The not so black and white take on a classic featuring vodka mixed with a touch of mint, cucumber and fresh lime. Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup.

Meet Me on Main

$11.00

This martini partners gin and rosé to pair with hints of mint and fresh lime. We’ll see you there. Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup.

Light Up New Hartford Margarita

$8.00

Habanero infused tequila, fresh sour mix and a house made strawberry puree combine to both refresh and light up the palate. Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup.

Mock Light up NH

$5.00

A non-alcoholic version of the delicious cocktail!

Mock River Runner

$5.00

A non-alcoholic version of the delicious cocktail!

Mock Tavern Punch

$5.00

Housemade, Grey Area Tavern punch!

Mock Grey Area

$5.00

Our housemade strawberry puree, with fresh mint simple syrup and a blend of other fresh juices and soda water!

Beer Cocktail

$9.50

Chamomile Add

$10.00

Chai Spice Add

$13.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Red Wine By The Glass

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

Addition Red-G

$8.50

Josh Cab-G

$10.00

Stephen Vincent-G

$12.00

Campo Rioja Reserve-G

$8.50

Acrobat PN - G

$10.50

Rodney Strong Merlot-G

$8.00Out of stock

Bellacosa-G

$14.00

White Wine By The Glass

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

Butter Chard

$11.00Out of stock

Franck Sancerre-G

$14.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.50

Seaglass Riesling-G

$7.00

Goose Pinot Grigio-G

$8.00

Crowded House SB - G

$9.00

Juliette Rose- G

$8.00

Terra Vermentino - G

$10.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

Angeline (Pinot Noir)

$30.00

Josh (Cabernet)

$38.00

Campo Viejo Reserve (Rioja)

$32.00

Acrobat (Pinot Noir)

$41.00

Red Addition

$30.00

Rodney Strong (Merlot)

$30.00

Bellacosa (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$55.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Must provide proof of 21+ upon pickup

Franck Millet (Sancerre)

$55.00

Butter (Chardonnay)

$40.00Out of stock

Gooseneck (Pinot Grigio)

$28.00

Seaglass (Riesling)

$25.00

Crowded House (Sauvignon Blanc)

$32.00

Juliette (Rose)

$30.00

Terra Di Talamo (Vermentino)

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grey Area Tavern is a broader take on a gastropub, offering a variety of options from classic style pub fare to food and drink to satisfy the more adventurous palate. We are not your black and white tavern - come see what we are all about! We are open every day except for Tuesday for lunch and dinner service- indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout.

Website

Location

107 Main St, New Hartford, CT 06057

Directions

Gallery
Grey Area Tavern image
Grey Area Tavern image
Grey Area Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

SmokeKing Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
280D Main St New Hartford, CT 06057
View restaurantnext
joe pizza - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
140 Albany Turnpike Canton, CT 06019
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta Avon
orange starNo Reviews
15 West Avon Road Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
336 West Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Avon Indian Grill
orange star4.4 • 667
320 W Main St Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
E&D Pizza Company
orange star4.7 • 207
200 W Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Hartford
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston