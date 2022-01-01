Grey Area Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Grey Area Tavern is a broader take on a gastropub, offering a variety of options from classic style pub fare to food and drink to satisfy the more adventurous palate. We are not your black and white tavern - come see what we are all about! We are open every day except for Tuesday for lunch and dinner service- indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout.
107 Main St, New Hartford, CT 06057
