DRINKS

Coffee

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso & water

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Drip with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso & milk (6oz)

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso & milk (4oz)

Dbl Espresso

$3.75

Dirty Oatchata

$7.00+

Housemade oat milk horchata and espresso

Drip

$3.25+

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

Fever tree tonic, espresso, ice

Honeycomb

$6.00+

Raw sage honey, cinnamon, espresso, milk

James Brown

$5.75+

Brown sugar, cinnamon, espresso, milk

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso & milk

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Housemade lavender syrup, espresso or earl grey tea, milk

Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso & milk (2oz)

Mayan Mocha

$5.75+

Mexican chocolate, espresso, milk

Mocha

$5.75+

Mocha, espresso, milk

Red Eye

$4.75+

Drip or cold brew with espresso

Sugarless Mocha

$6.00+

Cocoa Powder, espresso, milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Vanilla, Espresso , Milk

Tap

Nitro JB

$6.50+

Cold brew concentrate, oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, nitro

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Tea

Dirty Golden Chai

$6.75+

Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, espresso, milk (Decaf)

Dirty Chai

$6.75+

Black tea chai, honey, espresso, milk

Brown Sugar Matcha

$7.00

Matcha, brown sugar, cinnamon, milk, ice

Matcha Tonic

$6.50

Matcha, fever tree tonic, simple syrup, ice

Matchata

$7.00

House-made oat milk horchata, matcha . ice

Matcha Lavender

$7.00

Matcha, house-made lavender syrup, milk

London Fog

$6.00+

Earl grey tea, simple syrup, vanilla, milk

Golden Chai

$5.75+

Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, milk (Decaf)

Honey Chai

$5.75+

Black tea chai, honey, milk

Matcha

$4.50+

Organic Japanese matcha, milk

House Black

$3.50

House black tea

Loose Leaf

$4.00+

Black, green, white , or herbal

Seasonal

Chagaccino

$6.50

Chaga mushroom, vanilla, cinnamon, monk fruit sweetener, espresso, milk, ice

Pirates Chai

$6.50+

Matcha . chai spice, dark molasses, milk

Blood Orange Tonic

$7.00

Fever tree tonic water, blood orange cordial, espresso, mint, ice

Strawberry Matcha

$7.25

Strawberry, brown sugar, matcha, milk, ice

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, hemp seed, cherry tomato, pickled radish, toasted country sourdough.

Chilaquiles Rojo

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our spicy rojo sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.

Chilaquiles Verde

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.

Chilaquiles Vegan

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with vegan shredded cheese, red onion, avocado, and cilantro lime cashew crema, and your choice of tofu scramble or plant-base carnitas.

Belgian Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle, seasonal fruit, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.

Carnitas Burrito (V)

$14.00

Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)

Ranchero Burrito

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.

Soyrizo Burrito (V)

$13.00

Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)

Tofu Scrambled Burrito (V)

$13.00

Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.

Ranchero Bowl

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.

Soyrizo Bowl (V)

$13.00

Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)

Tofu Scramble Bowl (V)

$13.00

Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)

Carnita Bowl (V)

$14.00

Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)

Breakfast Sandwich

Monroe

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, arugula, tomato, onion, pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta.

Bacon Egg Cheese

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun

Lox Croissant

$16.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, toasted croissant. Served with mixed green salad.

Lox Bagel

$14.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, cream cheese, dill, capers, tomato, and red onion, toasted everything bagel.

Carnita Sandwich (V)

$15.00

Plant-based carnitas, avocado, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce ,chipotle aioli, cilantro lime crema, toasted ciabatta (VEGAN)

LUNCH

Lunch Sandwiches

BLTC

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mayo, mixed greens.

Gret Hambino

$13.50

Smoked ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Veggie Sandwich

$13.50

Avocado, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Godfather

$15.00

Prosciutto, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Roast Beef

$13.50

Roast beef, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, dill horseradish, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese, tomato & grilled onion.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Turkey Pesto

$13.50

Turkey breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, pesto aioli.

Jive Turkey

$14.50

Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli.

Clubber

$15.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, applewood bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Lunch Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$13.50

Avocado, red bell pepper, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, Italian seasoning.

Cali Wrap

$14.50

Turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, and your choice of pesto or chipotle aioli.

Tuna Wrap

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red onion, Italian seasoning.

Lunch Salads

Albacore Tuna Salad

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

BLTC Salad

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Clubber Salad

$15.00

Turkey breast, smoked ham, roast beef, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, mixed green, red wine vinaigrette.

Godfather Salad

$15.00

Genoa salami, cappicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Great Hambino Salad

$13.50

Smoked Ham, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Jive Turkey Salad

$14.50

Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli, red wine vinaigrette.

Roast Beef Salad

$13.50

Roast beef, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, horseradish, red wine vinaigrette.

Turkey Pesto Salad

$13.50

Turkey breast, red onion, tomato, arugula, pest aioli, red wine vinaigrette.

Veggie Salad

$13.50

Avocado, red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens salad with red wine vinaigrette.

BAGELS

Bagel Type

GF Plain

$4.50

GF Everything

$4.50

GF Jalapeno Cheese

$4.50

Plain

$3.50

Everything

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheese

$3.50