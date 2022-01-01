Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grey Goose Player's Club

review star

No reviews yet

4524 Forsyth Road

Macon, GA 31210

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Grouper Bites

$9.99

Chicken Bites

$8.99

Nachos

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

App Combo

$13.99

Fried Okra Basket

$6.99

Chicken Liver App

$6.99

Corn Nugget App

$6.99

Spicy Fries App

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries App

$6.99

Fries App

$4.99

Homestyle Chips

$6.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Fried Zucchini sticks

$7.99

baked potato

$3.99

Battered Fries Basket

$5.99

Soups and Salads

Chef Salad

$7.99+

House Salad

$6.99+

Combo: Pick Two

$8.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Chili

$6.99+

Loaded baked potato

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Dawgs

Hot Dog

$7.99

Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$9.99

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$10.99

Combo Stir-Fry

$10.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Gooseburger

$11.99

Black & Blue Gooseburger

$12.99

Clucking Gooseburger

$12.99

Player's Deluxe

$12.99

The Club

$10.99

Player's Club Sub

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Oyster Po Boy

$11.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Grouper Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

French Dip

$11.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Philly Steak

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Open Face Roast Bf

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Shrimp Lunch

$9.99

Fish and Shrimp Lunch

$9.99

Shrimp & Oyster Lunch

$9.99

Clam Strip Lunch

$9.99

Fish lunch

$9.99

The Club House

Ribeye

$23.99

Surf & Turf

$27.99

Chopped Steak

$11.99

Salmon Dinner

$15.99

Goose Patty

$10.99

Boiled Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Seafood Combo 1

$15.99

Seafood Combo 2

$17.99

Seafood Combo 3

$18.99

Seafood Combo 4

$19.99

Seafood Combo 5

$20.99

For the Kids

Mini Gooseburger

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Weekday Apps 4

Pimento Cheese Balls

$8.99

Veggie Beef Soup

$4.99+

Zucchini Fries

$8.99

Southwestern Eggrolls

$9.99

Weekday Homestyle 4

Homestyle

$9.99

Veggie Plate

$8.99

Weekday Specials 4

Green Jacket Salad

$7.99+

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Gooseburger Quesadilla

$10.99

The Carlos

$11.99

Burger Week

Jacket Burger

$10.00

Jacket Burger + Side

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

1/2 1/2 Tea

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Sprite Zero

$2.35

Gingerale

$2.35

Soda

$2.35

Tonic

$2.35

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Coffee

$2.35

Decaf Coffee

$2.35

Green Tea

$2.35

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Experience good food with your family, friends, and co-workers at Grey Goose Player's Club Located around the corner from Idle Hour Golf and Country Club and proudly serving Macon since 1989, Grey Goose Player's Club is a family-owned and operated tavern with a menu that features everything from your tavern classics to our weekly specials. Ours is the home of the original Gooseburger - charcoaled grilled to your liking, served with home cooked fires, half pound of ground chuck. Ours is a place with a family atmosphere and bar. It's also a place to watch a game, after finishing the ballgame.

4524 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210

