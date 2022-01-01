Grey Goose Player's Club
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Experience good food with your family, friends, and co-workers at Grey Goose Player's Club Located around the corner from Idle Hour Golf and Country Club and proudly serving Macon since 1989, Grey Goose Player's Club is a family-owned and operated tavern with a menu that features everything from your tavern classics to our weekly specials. Ours is the home of the original Gooseburger - charcoaled grilled to your liking, served with home cooked fires, half pound of ground chuck. Ours is a place with a family atmosphere and bar. It's also a place to watch a game, after finishing the ballgame.
4524 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210
