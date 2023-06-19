Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greyhound Deli & Cafe

No reviews yet

450 5th st se Cafe

Cedar rapids, IA 52401

Popular Items

Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)

Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)

$5.50

Pesto Chicken Salad made with local basil pesto*, celery. red onions, cranberries, and Dijon mustard. Served with swiss cheese and romaine lettuce on a Heritage Wheat bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery. *contains almonds

Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)

Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)

$5.50

La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Locally Roasted espresso from Hager's Roasting Company and steamed local milk from Hansen's Dairy, served hot.

Beverages

Coffee, Tea & Specialty Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Medium Roast from Wake Up Iowa City

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$3.50

Pour Over brewing method, choose a roast and we grind and brew it fresh to order in our V60 brewer

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Locally Roasted espresso from Hager's Roasting Company and steamed local milk from Hansen's Dairy, served hot.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Latte served over ice.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cold Brewed locally-roasted coffee

Freez-O

Freez-O

$5.50

Blended Frozen Espresso beverage made with Hansen's Dairy Heavy Cream and your choice of flavor.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Organic, Fair Trade Teas from Frontier Co-Op

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Black Unsweetened Iced Tea, Fair Trade and Organic

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso over water. Large comes with two double shots

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Homemade Chai spice latte

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50

All fruit smoothies made with organic fruits and juices.

Milk/Chocolate Milk

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Hansen's Dairy Milk

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$2.25

A double shot of espresso from Hager's Roasting Company

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00

Traditional 5oz Cappuccino

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50+Out of stock

Spiced apple cider served warm

"Sure to Hustle"

"Sure to Hustle"

$6.00

Named after the owner's retired racing Greyhound, this drink will sure to get you hustlin'! 20oz of cold brew, served over our coffee iced cubes and topped off with a shot of espresso! Not for the faint of heart!

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75

Try any of our homemade flavors stirred into sparking water.

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso with 3oz steamed milk

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Double Shot of espresso topped with just a dollop of foam

Grab & Go Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

La Croix

La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water in a can

Blue Sky Soda

Blue Sky Soda

$1.50

Natural Soda, made with real sugar!

Izze

Izze

$1.75

Sparkling Juice drink in a can

San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$1.75Out of stock

Sparkling juice in a can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sparkling water in a bottle

V8

V8

$1.50

Vegetable juice in a can

Juice Bottles

Juice Bottles

$2.00

Please specify preferred flavor in order Apple, Orange, Grapefruit, or Cranberry

Naked Juice Smoothie

$2.50Out of stock

Naked brand smoothies Blue Machine Strawberry Banana Mighty Mango Mixed Berry

Honest Kids Juice Box

Honest Kids Juice Box

$1.25

Organic Juice Box

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50

Fiji Water

Cobra Verde

Cobra Verde

$3.25

Cobra Verde is a green, unroasted coffee/energy beverage with the flavors of lemon and lime. Made by Wake Up Iowa City

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull

Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.50

Monster Energy Please Specify Flavor in order White Orange Purple

Bai

Bai

$3.00

Bai flavored juice drink Please specify preferred flavor in order

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$2.25

Classic Coca-Cola in a classic glass bottle

Steaz Iced Tea

Steaz Iced Tea

$2.50

Steaz iced tea in a can

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk Box

$2.00

Plese specify Regular or Chocolate Milk

Yerba Mate Tea Can

Yerba Mate Tea Can

$3.50

Yerba Mate is a natural energy drink made from tea. Please specify preferred flavor in order Orange Lemon Berry Blueberry Mint

RIP Van Winkle Nitro Cold Brew

$3.00

klarbrunn

$1.50

Sparkling Water

Food

Baked Goods

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

Our famous, home-made, fresh baked cookies! Chocolate Chip

Scone

Scone

$2.50

Home made buttery scone

Half Dozen Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies!

$11.00

Six of our famous chocolate chip cookies, baked fresh and served warm! Please allow 20-30 minutes for baking

One Dozen Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies!

$20.00

Twelve fresh baked chocolate chip cookies served warm! Please allow 20-30 minutes for baking

Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (Half Dozen)

$9.00

Six chocolate chip cookie dough pucks to be baked by you at home whenever you want! *Product is raw and not intended to be eaten without baking Bake @ 375 for 10 minutes, turning the tray halfway through baking

Quiche and Breakfast

Meat Quiche- Roast beef roasted garlic parmesan and greens

Meat Quiche- Roast beef roasted garlic parmesan and greens

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade meat quiche made with local, pasture raised eggs from Rapid Creek Ranch. Served with a garnish salad. Call 319-739-0499 to inquire about today's quiche choices.

Veggie Quiche. 3 Cheese

Veggie Quiche. 3 Cheese

$5.50

Homemade Veggie Quiche made with Local, Pasture raised eggs from Rapid Creek Ranch. Call 319-739-0499 to inquire about today's quiche choices.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Fresh Avocado spread on bread from Rustic hearth bakery, served with fresh greens and local pickled vegetables. topped with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil. Add a local egg for more protein!

The Gate (Egg Sandwich)

The Gate (Egg Sandwich)

$5.50

Locally raised, pasture fed, free range, non antibiotic, fried egg sandwich served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, with melted provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce and spread of aioli. Bacon and Avocado are popular additions.

Sandwiches

Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)

Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)

$5.50

Pesto Chicken Salad made with local basil pesto*, celery. red onions, cranberries, and Dijon mustard. Served with swiss cheese and romaine lettuce on a Heritage Wheat bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery. *contains almonds

Banker (B.L.T.)

Banker (B.L.T.)

$5.50

Homemade Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich served with a spread of aioli

Infield (Hummus & Fresh Veg) *Vegan

Infield (Hummus & Fresh Veg) *Vegan

$5.50

Hummus Sandwich with fresh vegetables Served on a Heritage Wheat Bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery

Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)

Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)

$5.50

La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.

Maiden (Turkey & Swiss)

Maiden (Turkey & Swiss)

$5.50

Freshly sliced turkey breast on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, with romaine lettuce, tomato slice, spread of aioli, and a slice of havarti cheese.

Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian

Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian

$5.50

Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)

Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)

$5.50

Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.

Wheel (Roasted Vegetables and Pesto) *Vegan

Wheel (Roasted Vegetables and Pesto) *Vegan

$5.50

Roasted in season vegetables, tossed in balsamic and olive oil, served with a spread of our homemade pesto*, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic reduction. Served on a Heritage Wheat Bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery. *Contains almonds

Wire (Salami, Peppers & Provolone)

Wire (Salami, Peppers & Provolone)

$5.50

Salami, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and pepperoncini peppers, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery.

The Gate (Fried Egg Sandwich)

The Gate (Fried Egg Sandwich)

$5.50

Locally raised, pasture fed, free range, non antibiotic, fried egg sandwich served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, with melted provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce and spread of aioli. Bacon and Avocado are popular additions.

Cheese Melt (Grilled Cheese)

$4.50

Gooey Melted Colby-Jack Cheese on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$3.25

Use the Mods to create your own Sandwich

Soups and Salads

Vegetarian Soup (Creamy Broccoli)

Vegetarian Soup (Creamy Broccoli)

$3.75

12 oz cup of homemade vegetarian soup. Call 319-739-0499 to inquire about today's soup choices.

Meat Soup (Beefy Mushroom&onion)

Meat Soup (Beefy Mushroom&onion)

$3.75

From scratch homemade Meat Soup. Call 319-739-0499 to inquire about today's soup choices.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25+

Classic Caesar Salad, with romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing* *Contains Anchovies

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$4.25+

Mixed lettuces, fresh veggies, and cherry tomatoes served with a side of House balsamic-vinaigrette dressing.

Exciting Journey Salad

Exciting Journey Salad

$5.25+

Brie cheese, candied pecans*, fresh berries and a homemade ginger-poppyseed dressing sit atop a bed of mixed lettuces. *contains pecans

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad with organic lettuces, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, croutons, cheese, peppers, red onions, carrots, celery and served with buttermilk ranch.

Appetizers/Snacks

Tomato and mozzarella skewers

Tomato and mozzarella skewers

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella balls tossed in pesto and drizzled with balsamic reduction on skewers 6 mini skewers

Grab & Go Snacks

Beef Sticks

Beef Sticks

$2.00

Flax Fed Beef Sticks sourced locally from Big Boy Meats

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kettle Brand Chips

Fruit Snacks

Fruit Snacks

$0.75

Pack of fruit snacks

Cheese Snack

$0.75Out of stock

Individually packaged cheese snacks

Assorted Nuts

Assorted Nuts

$2.00

Package of assorted nuts

Energy Bar

Energy Bar

$2.00

Assorted energy bars Clif Kind Protein Bars

Kids Menu (Pups)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.50

All Natural Peanut Butter* & Jelly Sandwich served on bread from Rustic Hearth Bakery. Served with a juice box. *Contains Peanuts

Cheese Melt

$4.50

Melted Colby-Jack Cheese on bread from Rustic Hearth Bakery. Served with a juice box,

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$4.50

Hand sliced turkey breast and cheese on bread from Rustic Hearth bakery. Served with a juice box.

Merch

Tote Bags

Tote Bags

$2.00Out of stock

Greyhound Deli branded lunch totes

Vinyl Die Cut Stickers

Vinyl Die Cut Stickers

$0.75

Quality stickers printed on heat/cold resistant vinyl. Show your Greyhound pride with a cool sticker!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Drive Thru Now Open! Inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library

450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids, IA 52401

